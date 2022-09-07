U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.75
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,066.00
    -100.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.00
    -30.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.10
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -1.67 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.60
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    17.84
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1477
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1290
    +1.3720 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,778.72
    -1,060.72 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.61
    -29.90 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,404.73
    -221.78 (-0.80%)
     

Google Maps is expanding its eco-friendly navigation feature to 40 more countries

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Google announced today it is expanding its options for eco-friendly routing on Google Maps to 40 more countries across Europe. Eco-friendly routes, first introduced to U.S-based users last year, offer to show more fuel-efficient routes instead of the fastest ones. Users can see the eco-friendly route marked with a leaf label.

To adjusts settings for eco-friendly routes, users can tap on their profile picture on Google Maps, head to Settings > Navigation Settings, and then scroll down to Route Options. Users can tap on the "Prefer fuel-efficient routes" option to turn on or turn off fuel-efficient routing.

The company is also launching a new feature for car owners to choose their vehicle's engine type to get personalized suggestions for fuel-efficient routes best suited for the engine. In the coming weeks, users will be able to head to the settings mentioned above, and select the engine type — petrol or gas, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle (EV) — for navigation.

Engine selector option for eco-friendly routes on Google Maps Image Credits: Google

 

"This technology is made possible thanks to insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and data from the European Environment Agency. By pairing this information with Google Maps driving trends, we were able to develop advanced machine learning models trained on the most popular engine types in a given region," the company said in a blog post.

Google claimed that after introducing eco-friendly routes in the U.S and Canada it has been able to save carbon emissions equivalent to 100,000 cars.

Over the years, Google has tried to encourage people to take more eco-friendly navigation options by introducing new features in Google Maps. In 2018, the firm first introduced EV charging station information to the app. In July, the company rolled out features for bike navigation with details like the amount of car traffic and types of roads along the route.

Recommended Stories

  • EPA denies Cheniere Energy’s request for LNG pollution waiver

    The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday denied a request by Cheniere Energy, a leading U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas, to exempt two Gulf Coast plants from a federal air pollution rule.

  • 10 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 alternative energy stocks to buy amid the energy crisis in Europe. If you want to explore similar alternative energy stocks that can be eco-friendly plays, you can also take a look at 5 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe. As concerns around climate […]

  • POSCO says fire put out at S.Korea steel plant, production halted due to flooding

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A fire broke out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed. "A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant were affected by the fire - and the fires have been put out," said the POSCO spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been found and the company is assessing the damage. The spokesperson said there was a byproduct gas release at the plant in the morning caused by a power outage due to a typhoon that has departed South Korea.

  • Sweltering California urges conservation as power demand nears record

    The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged residents to conserve power in the late afternoon and early evening as the sun sets and the state's vast supply of solar-generated electricity recedes. Late in the afternoon, the grid operator raised its emergency alert level to tap into programs that offer financial incentives to reduce energy use and seek more electricity from the market. California's week-long run of record-breaking temperatures is projected to continue this week with highs reaching into the 110s Fahrenheit (mid 40s Celsius) in interior parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Enphase Stock Is Rising. The Solar Firm Expanded a Partnership.

    Solar-equipment firm Enphase announced it will expand a global partnership with Munich-based renewable-energy company, BayWa.

  • Rescue efforts underway after China earthquake

    STORY: Nearly 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, with dozens critically wounded, according to Chinese state media.Rescuers are also working on retrieving over 200 people stranded in the quake zone, restoring telecommunications services and power and water utilities, as well as delivering food supply to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 temblor, state media reported.The powerful earthquake struck Sichuan after midday on Monday, with the epicentre deep in the province's mountainous interior in the west. The quake was felt as far away as the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou, hundreds of kilometres away.Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.Monday's quake was Sichuan's biggest since August 2017, when one of magnitude 7.0 hit the Aba prefecture north of Luding.In recent decades, the most devastating earthquake in Sichuan - and China - was in 2008, when a magnitude 8.0 temblor centred in Wenchuan killed nearly 70,000 people.

  • Here's how to prepare for a blackout in a heat wave

    Here's what to do before, during and after a power outage as a heat wave continues to scorch California.

  • Sunrun, IBD Stock Of The Day, Lights Up Residential Solar Market

    Sunrun stock has popped above its 200-day moving average and currently is finding support among investors at the 10-week line.

  • Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule. The rejection raises questions about whether the Texas-based company will have to reduce exports of the supercooled fuel to install new pollution control equipment at its facilities at a time that Europe is depending on increased shipments of LNG from the United States to offset cuts from Russia. Europe is facing its worst-ever gas supply crisis, with energy prices soaring and German importers discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westward.

  • Green crabs have already invaded Washington's shorelines. Now they're heading to Alaska.

    The first signs of the Alaskan invasion were discovered by an intern.

  • Power grid pushed to the limit as California bakes under record heat

    A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply and threatened power shortages that could prompt blackouts while people were desperately trying to stay cool.

  • U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

    An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas.

  • California Blackouts Possible as It Raises Grid Emergency to Highest Level

    (Bloomberg) -- California narrowly avoided blackouts for a second successive day even as blistering temperatures pushed electricity demand to a record and stretched the state’s power grid close to its limits.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Says Russ

  • Hiker dead, 5 rescued after running out of water in triple-digit heat

    A hiker died and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona.

  • Lithium Australia signs lithium-ion battery recycling deal with LG Energy Solution

    As per the agreement, LG Energy will deliver the batteries to Envirostream's facilities in Melbourne, Lithium Australia said, adding that the volumes are nearly a quarter of the collection in fiscal 2022. Lithium Australia-owned Envirostream recovers around 95% of the materials from an exhausted battery, according to its website, and it has recycled more than 85 tonnes of LG Energy's batteries since 2018. For fiscal 2022, Envirostream's battery collection volumes were about 1.09 thousand tonnes.

  • Shark off Hawaiian island bites French woman, leaves her in 'critical condition'

    A 51-year-old woman from France is in critical condition after being bitten by a shark off the coast of the north shore of Maui. The incident is being investigated.

  • Hurricane Kay lashes southern Mexico with rain

    Hurricane Kay lashed Mexico’s Pacific coast with rain Tuesday as it moved northward toward the Baja California Peninsula. Kay's maximum sustained winds rose to 85 mph (140 kph), with forecasters saying it could brush the peninsula as a hurricane this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was located about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula.

  • 4 Water Utility Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

    Water Utility companies like AWK, WTRG, SJW and YORW are poised to benefit from stable demand for water and wastewater services across the United States. Their systematic investments will enable them to serve customers efficiently.

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Buildings damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in South Korea

    Buildings along the coast in Busan, South Korea, were seen damaged on Sept. 6, as Typoon Hinnamnor brought large waves and heavy rain to the area.