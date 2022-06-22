U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Google makes it easier to find and support LGBTQ+ owned businesses

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Google has introduced a label that will allow a business to make it clear that it's LGBTQ+ owned. That should help users to find and support queer businesses in their community via Search and Maps. Merchants in the US with a verified Google business profile can add the LGBTQ+ owned label starting today.

LGBTQ+ owned business label on Google Maps
LGBTQ+ owned business label on Google Maps

The update comes during Pride Month and is the latest effort by Google to support diverse and inclusive businesses. Google Maps previously rolled out labels for Black-owned, Latinx-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned merchants. In 2018, the company added a way for business owners to show that their establishment is LGBTQ-friendly and/or a safe place for trans folks. As The Verge notes, Yelp introduced a similar LGBTQ+ business label label last year.

On a support page for business identity attributes, Google notes that it doesn't tolerate harassment or abuse of its retail partners. It said its abuse teams will act promptly to tackle mistreatment, such as harassing user reviews. Earlier this year, the company laid out some of the steps it takes to detect and combat review bombing in Maps. These measures may not protect LGBTQ+ businesses from in-person harassment, though Google seems to be doing what it can to safeguard their online reputations from bad actors.

