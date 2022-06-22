Google makes it easier to find and support LGBTQ+ owned businesses

Google has introduced a label that will allow a business to make it clear that it's LGBTQ+ owned. That should help users to find and support queer businesses in their community via Search and Maps. Merchants in the US with a verified Google business profile can add the LGBTQ+ owned label starting today .

LGBTQ+ owned business label on Google Maps

The update comes during Pride Month and is the latest effort by Google to support diverse and inclusive businesses. Google Maps previously rolled out labels for Black-owned , Latinx-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned merchants. In 2018, the company added a way for business owners to show that their establishment is LGBTQ-friendly and/or a safe place for trans folks. As The Verge notes, Yelp introduced a similar LGBTQ+ business label label last year.