U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.79
    -23.66 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,006.53
    -222.28 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,360.17
    -82.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,084.04
    -7.03 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.25
    -6.57 (-6.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.20
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1075
    -0.0087 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3200
    -0.0380 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5840
    -0.2760 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,822.91
    -1,712.34 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.58
    -33.68 (-3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP, end-to-end encryption and more

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Google announced a major update to Google Meet today that includes a number of long-requested features and plenty that you didn't even know you needed. There is a long list here, but the main additions are likely in-meeting reactions to give immediate updates to the Meet companion mode, emoji-based feedback, the ability to use Meet right inside of Docs, Sheets and Slides, as well as a new picture-in-picture mode so you can more easily ignore a meeting and the ability to stream a meeting to YouTube.

Security is another highlight of today's announcement. Starting in May, Google is rolling out client-side encryption in Meet, which is currently still in beta. With this, users have full control over the encryption keys and the identity provider used to access those keys. Later this year, Google will also introduce option end-to-end encryption for all meetings. Currently, all Meet data is encrypted in transit.

Image Credits: Google

"Since 2020, it's become increasingly clear that human connection is crucial," said Dave Citron, Google's director of product management for Google Meet and Voice in a press briefing ahead of today's announcement. "We know we need solutions that help people build connections that can bridge the gap between physical spaces and the somewhere else."

He noted that a lot of these updates today focus on "collaboration equity," that is, the ability to contribute to meetings regardless of location, role, experience level, language and device preference. One example for this is companion mode, which launched earlier this year and allows users to join a video meeting on a second screen. Now, Google is updating this with personal video tiles for every participant in a hybrid meeting, even if they are in a conference room with other participants. "This update will work towards making those in physical space have the same experience as those who are working remotely," Citron explained.

Image Credits: Google

Like too many features Google announces these days, these updates will roll out "later this year." This also means you'll have to wait until next month to regale your co-workers with emojis during a meeting to "help teams celebrate wins, offer support and share the love," as a Google spokesperson called it.

Picture-in-picture mode will also roll out next month, while automatic noise cancellation on Google Meet hardware is now rolling out to all users on Meet-enabled Logitech, Acer and Asus hardware.

The ability to stream to YouTube, which most companies will probably use for webinars and similar outward-facing meetings, is coming later this year.

Google also today announced a couple of updates to Spaces, but you're probably using Slack, so you can find more information about those here.

Image Credits: Google

Recommended Stories

  • Orlando-area couple launches into space on Blue Origin flight

    An Orlando-area couple will launch into space on a Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft.

  • One dead, two rescued after Navy plane crashes near the Eastern Shore

    One dead, two rescued after Navy plane crashes near the Eastern Shore

  • Deepki grabs $166 million to help real estate investors reduce carbon emissions

    French startup Deepki has raised a $166 million Series C funding round (€150 million). The company is building a software-as-a-service platform for the real estate industry. Companies using Deepki can track and analyze ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, starting with carbon emissions generated by their real estate portfolio.

  • Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to edge of space and back

    The company has now launched four crewed New Shepard commercial space missions.

  • Trump discussed ‘burner phones’ several times, John Bolton says

    Revelation from former national security adviser raises pressure on Trump as lawmakers investigate gaps in January 6 call logs Trump with John Bolton in July 2019. Bolton said the pair discussed how burner phones were deployed by people as a way of avoiding scrutiny. Photograph: Washington Post/Getty Images John Bolton, the former national security adviser, has revealed that he heard Donald Trump use the term “burner phones” several times and that they discussed how the disposable devices were d

  • Bitcoin Years Later: Was the Nakamoto White Paper Right?

    Bitcoin’s first two-digit birthday has crept up on us: a ripe old age for a technology that’s been declared dead many times before.

  • Apple and Facebook Get Tricked by Hackers

    Apple and Meta Platforms , formerly Facebook, have just learned a hard lesson. The story is so odd because the theft seems simple while the computers-and-iPhones and social-media companies have invested billions of dollars in security to counter cyberattacks and ensure that customer data does not fall into the hands of criminals or blackmailers. One of Apple's marketing arguments for many years has been the ultrasecurity of its iOS operating system.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Intel confirms acquisition of AI-based workload optimization startup Granulate, reportedly for up to $650M

    Well today, that trend is touching the startup itself: chip giant Intel has announced that it is acquiring Granulate, to continue extending both its operations in Israel and the tools that Intel provides to customers to better manage traffic on Intel-powered kit. The acquisition had been a badly kept secret in Granulate's home market, with a number of publications reporting that it was in the works for about a week now. Well-placed sources tell us the acquisition is a $650 million deal, although Intel and Granulate do not give an actual number in their press release today confirming the news.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

  • Top KC-area T-Mobile leader departs

    The leader had been with Sprint Corp. before it merged with T-Mobile in 2020 and was one of the company's top executives at the Overland Park campus.

  • Apple reportedly wants to handle more financial services in-house

    Apple reportedly wants to bring more of its financial services in-house, including credit checks and payment processing.

  • I Test the Best Home Security Cameras for a Living, and These Are the 11 You Can Trust

    Keep your home safe while you’re away with one of these cameras.

  • Intel Gave CEO Pay Package Worth Nearly $180 Million Amid Turnaround Effort

    The chip giant tied compensation for Pat Gelsinger in part to whether he can engineer a revival in its stock.

  • Traeger's redesigned Timberline is full of smart grilling tech

    Traeger managed to pack even more tech into its 2022 Timberline smart grills, from touchscreen control to heat management and an automatic maintenance check.

  • This Ex-Hacker Showed How Thieves Steal Cars Using Wireless Key Fobs And What You Can Do To Stop It From Happening To You

    Two experts agree that foil works — here's how to do it.View Entire Post ›

  • Why You Should Keep Your Crypto on a Hardware Wallet

    Arculus’ Dr. Adam Lowe discusses security concerns for crypto holders who keep their assets on centralized platforms, sharing insights on growing interest in cold storage and hardware wallets. Plus, a conversation on the role of cryptocurrency in the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Green Cubes Technology Announces Membership in CircuBAT Research Program

    Swiss CircuBAT Research Program Set on Reducing Lithium-ion Battery Waste

  • Nintendo stocks sink on Zelda delay

    STORY: Nintendo shares slumped 6% on Wednesday (March 30).It comes a day after the Japanese gamemaker pushed back the release of its latest 'Legend of Zelda' title.The new game - a follow-up to the hugely popular 'Breath of The Wild' - was due to come out this year.Its new target date is spring next year.Wednesday's sell-off is in sharp contrast to the 25% year-to-date gain Nintendo had made by Tuesday's (March 29) close.The firm had shaken off investor worries that its Switch console might have peaked after a hardware refresh in OctoberIt also saw strong sales for its latest 'Pokemon' title in January.The original 'Breath of the Wild' was itself delayed, but went on to sell more than 25 million units.It was critically acclaimed for its open world gameplay.Even if Zelda isn't fighting its way into the market this year, analysts say Nintendo still has a strong line-up.'Splatoon 3' is due this summer and two more 'Pokemon' games are also set to launch later this year.