Google Meet update makes Hand Raise requests more visible

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

After introducing the much-needed Hand Raise feature in Meet, Google has now made it more useful for all parties in a call. With the latest version of Google Meet, it's easier for admins to notice raised hands, address participants and deal with a queue, Google announced

Google Meet's updated Hand Raise makes it easier for admins to spot you

The new features include an improved visual icon and animation on the video tile, showing a raised hand animation that expands to show the name of the participant (above). The tile of folks with raised hands can be moved to be more visible in the grid view and will be accompanied by an "audio notification for all participants when the first raised hand is raised," Google said. 

Admins will also see a clickable notification showing the number of raised hands and link to a queue of all participants with raised hands. To keep things less cluttered, a participant's hand will be lowered automatically after they speak. 

The new features will be available in meetings across most of Google's business products, apart from G Suite Basic, Google Workspace Business Starter customers and personal Google accounts. It'll roll out to rapid release domains starting June 16th, and scheduled release domains on June 30th, 2021. 

  • Spotify acquires startup that can improve podcast discovery

    Spotify has purchased a startup called Podz that could make it easier to find new podcasts to listen to on the platform.

  • Lawmakers propose 25 percent tax credit to incentivize domestic chip production

    A group of bipartisan lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee have introduced legislation that seeks to incentivize chipmakers to manufacture their silicon in the US.

  • Porsche's 'Soundtrack My Life' delivers custom music based on your driving

    Porsche has developed a prototype system that plays custom, original music to your driving, whether you're on the open road or stuck in traffic.

  • Facebook will add ‘satire exception’ to its community standards

    Facebook says it will update its Community Standards to clarify how it treats satirical content as a result of recommendations from the Oversight Board.

  • 'RuneScape' opens up to everyone on iOS and Android

    The long-running MMORPG supports full cross-platform play between PC and mobile.

  • Microsoft's latest Whiteboard app makes it easier to blend home and office work

    Microsoft has launched a new version of its Whiteboard app for Microsoft 365, with features designed for the new hybrid workplace reality.

  • The Morning After: Sony wants PS5 software beta testers

    Today’s headlines: Sony announces PS5 beta program ahead of 'major' system update, Microsoft appoints CEO Satya Nadella as chairman, and all future Disney+ original series will be released on a Wednesday.

  • The free-to-start Pokémon MOBA arrives on Nintendo Switch in July

    'Pokémon Unite' is coming to Switch in July and mobile in September, giving you a 'free' MOBA you can play across platforms.

  • Snapchat is removing its speedometer filter amid legal issues

    Snap says it's nixing the feature because it's 'barely used.'

  • Croatia's hypercar maker Rimac explores strategic options

    Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac is exploring several options for its future, a spokesperson for the group said in response to a report outlining plans for an initial public offering next year. Germany's manager magazin earlier reported that Rimac, in which Volkswagen's Porsche unit owns a 24% stake, was planning an IPO in 2022 at a valuation of 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), without disclosing where it obtained the information. "As for going public, we're considering different options, but it hasn't been decided which direction we'll go in," the Rimac spokesperson said.

  • California farmers struggle under severe drought

    Paddocks once packed with tomatoes to cotton in Salvador Parra’s farm now look like a barren wasteland.As California suffers its worst drought since 1977, everyone - from farmers like Parra down to the average consumer - will soon be feeling the heat.A third of Parra's 6,000-acre Burford Ranch now lies fallow, and he's had to dig deep for water for the remaining crops."Because of this drought, we're having to pipe water from another well, it's four miles, it's taking us four miles worth of pipeline to get this water here. In addition, we have this well that we're also depending on, and water is coming from 800 feet deep, and we're having to pump it all the way up to the surface so that we can irrigate our crops."The pipe system is costing the ranch thousands of dollars, but other options are even further out of reach.And water that is availablecosts up to $2,000 an acre foot – ten times the regular cost.Parra fears that consumers will soon pay the price."Consumers should be worried about garlic and onions and other crops, because come this time next year, they're going to be very scarce and the cost is going to be higher. Most of the garlic in the United States is grown here in California, so not having the water, growers will not be able to grow it."California is one of the country's top producers of vegetables, berries and all sorts of crops.But this year's scarce produce has left farm workers like Alejandro Pena worried for their livelihoods.Burford Ranch has been forced to cut its workforce from 140 down to 110 employees."If there is no water, there is no work, no money. People are getting unemployment assistance, those who can - and those who cannot, the situation is sad."California's last major drought from 2012 to 2017 forced strict water conservation measures, and stoked deadly wildfires.

  • Honda to end production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid Clarity cars

    After killing off the Clarity EV last year, Honda is ending production of its hydrogen fuel-cell and plug-in hybrid Clarity models this summer.

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' gets more crash fixes before heading back to the PS Store

    Patch 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077 will improve the game's stability by preventing numerous crash fixes.

  • This drone tracks human screams (to save lives)

    A team of researchers from Germany’s Fraunhofer FKIE institute has created a drone that can locate screaming humans.

  • 'Madden NFL 22' has exclusive features for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

    EA will release 'Madden NFL 22' on August 20th, and it will include features exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

  • Tamagotchi is back again, this time in smartwatch form

    Coming to Japan later this year, the Tamagotchi Smart includes touch controls and voice recognition.

  • Instagram Reels now has ads

    Instagram is adding ads up to 30 seconds in duration to its TikTok clone, Reels.

  • The tiny, $1 chip that is behind record price increases for computers

    While the recent chip shortage makes most consumers think it must be microprocessors - the brains of personal computers - that are causing the most recent supply headaches, it turns out that a tiny, $1 chip is wreaking the most havoc in the PC market.

  • AMD, Google strike deal for new services

    On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet's Google Cloud said Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD's newest data center chip.

  • Baidu vs. Google: What's the Difference?

    Baidu and Google are Internet giants and control significant online search business in their markets. Read how Baidu and Google make their money.