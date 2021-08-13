U.S. markets open in 7 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,411.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.25
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    -0.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3800
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3790
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,208.21
    +255.28 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.45
    -23.13 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,011.42
    -3.60 (-0.01%)
     

Google makes Meet moderation easier by allowing up to 25 people to co-host

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It can be hard for a single host to manage large unruly video meetings, particularly given the complexity and features available in video conferencing apps these days. Now, Google has a solution for its Meet app with a new feature that allows you to have up to 25 co-hosts in a meeting, as 9to5Google has reported. That way, they can split chore like muting participants, launching polls, managing Q&As and more, while you focus on the business at hand. 

Until now, the feature was only available to Google Workspace for Education customers. Now, it's on all of Google's Meet apps across desktop and mobile, including users with personal Google accounts.

On top of that, Google introduced new controls for meeting hosts, which can be extended to co-hosts. All hosts will be able to limit who can share their screen, limit who can send chat messages, mute all with one click, end the meeting for all and control who can join the meeting and how they can join with the "quick access" setting. The latter allows participants in the same domain to enter automatically. 

“Quick access” allows automatic video call entry for users in the same domain. If disabled, hosts must join first, and those that are not invited will have to request permission to enter. Otherwise, the host must join first and give permission to anyone who isn't invited. 

The last feature, the "People" panel, adds search to let hosts quickly find participants if moderation actions are needed. The new features will begin rolling out next week on the web and Meet for Android, and the iOS version will arrive at the end of the month. 

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city

    The fall of Afghanistan’s second largest city is a crushing blow for the government.

  • Kevin Costner, White Sox and Yankees put on a show at 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa

    Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.

  • Google's Nest Hub will display air quality levels as wildfire season continues

    Google is updating its Nest Hub displays with a new feature that displays the air quality index (AQI).

  • Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal

    Prospects seem increasingly faint for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices as deadlocked lawmakers have fled the Capitol for August recess and political pressure for an accord eases with each passing week. Bargainers insist they’re still talking and haven’t abandoned hope, though they’ve repeatedly blown past self-imposed deadlines. This spring, President Joe Biden pumped momentum into talks with a nationally televised address telling Congress to “get it done” by May 25, the anniversary of a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd, a Black man.

  • 'Jeopardy!' champion officially becomes third-highest winner in the history of the show

    Matt is now chasing two guys who both have well over $2 million in earnings, starting with James Holzhauer who currently holds a $1,914,616 lead.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    Ripple’s XRP delivers the markets a boost. The majors would need to move back through Wednesday’s highs, however, to support another move northwards.

  • Apple Watch Series 6 price hits new all-time low in crazy Amazon sale

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly … The post Apple Watch Series 6 price hits new all-time low in crazy Amazon sale appeared first on BGR.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Resonant (RESN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Additionally, some of the information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan and anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Owlet’s latest smart sock is designed to keep tabs on older kids too

    Owlet's new Smart Sock Plus tracks kids up to five years old and costs $359.

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review: Getting out of their own way

    Sure, the company talked a lot about the non-invasiveness of transparent design, but at the end of the day, the product’s launch on StockX betrayed a focus on the fashion forward. In that respect, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 are the anti-Nothing. It’s in keeping with previous generations of Buds, but still in stark -- and refreshing -- contrast for a company that prides itself on creating some of the world’s most ostentatious smartphones.

  • These wireless earbuds have over 5,000 reviews on Amazon — and they're $30 off, but today only

    Amazon shoppers say these are the "perfect noise cancelling" headphones.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • HomePods get spatial audio and Apple Music lossless support in latest beta

    Apple previously said it would enable lossless playback on the speakers via an update.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more live

    Samsung’s biggest event of 2021 has finally arrived. On Wednesday, the company will debut a number of new products at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, we expect Samsung to reveal the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 during its live event. You … The post Watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more live appeared first on BGR.

  • AppLovin Corporation (APP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Greetings, and welcome to the AppLovin earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ryan Gee, head of investor relations and strategic finance. Gee, you may begin.

  • What Can’t Suga Do? Samsung Taps BTS Star on Remix of Iconic Brand Jingle

    The electronics giant worked with Suga to remix "Over the Horizon" — a.k.a. the Samsung Galaxy brand song — and the final track is being released as part of Samsung's "Unpacked 2021" event