U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.50
    -14.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,479.00
    -140.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,072.25
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.60
    -27.70 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.70
    -2.86 (-4.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.63
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -2.15 (-10.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0075 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5650
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,166.48
    -2,991.11 (-5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.27
    -46.18 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,711.81
    -14.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Google and Microsoft team up to fix compatibility issues between browsers

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google, Microsoft and the broader web community are working together to make it easier for developers to build websites that work seamlessly across browsers. They've teamed up for a cross-browser effort called #Compat2021, which aims to eliminate the top five browser compatibility pain points on the web for developers. The group identified the issues they decided to focus on based on usage data, number of bugs reports, survey feedback and test results. 

One of the most problematic issue that they want to address is with CSS Flexbox, since images as flex items are often stretched incorrectly and differently between browsers. They also want to improve CSS Grid so that it can be used to create animated grid layouts on Chromium and WebKit — at the moment, the ability is only supported in Gecko. The group wants to work on sticky positioning so that any content that's stickied looks consistent across browsers, as well. Similarly, they want to make sure web elements maintain a consistent width-to-height ratio and that animations and 3D effects look the same whatever browser a user is on. 

Google and Microsoft are working on those improvements and issues for Chromium, which serves as the basis for both Chrome and Edge browsers. Those interested in how the group is doing can follow the project's progress through the Compat 2021 Dashboard.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft is reportedly 'in the running' to buy Discord for more than $10 billion

    Discord is reportedly up for sale with a price that could go over $10 billion.

  • Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

    Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics.

  • Hard drives are about to get supercharged

    HAMR and MAMR are a pair of new methods for writing data to hard drives that could boost capacity as high as 60TB per drive, or beyond.

  • Netflix is adapting a Keanu Reeves comic into a live-action film and anime series

    Netflix plans not one but two adaptations of BRZRKR.

  • Master & Dynamic's MW08 earbuds combine premium materials and hybrid ANC

    Master & Dynamic's latest true wireless earbuds are built with new materials, larger drivers and more robust active noise cancellation.

  • Yup, Apple Arcade is still worth five bucks a month

    My recent Apple Arcade binge made me realize it's still worth $5 a month.

  • Jack Dorsey’s ‘first tweet' NFT sells for $2.9 million

    Fifteen years after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent the world’s first tweet, the message has sold for nearly $3 million as an NFT.

  • President Biden will nominate antitrust scholar Lina Khan to the FTC

    President Biden intends to nominate Columbia Law School professor Lina Khan to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.

  • Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up again for an AR 'Pikmin' game

    Remember Pokémon Go? Now Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up on a new Pikmin game.

  • Apple to pay $308.5 million for allegedly violating a DRM patent

    Apple has been ordered to pay $308.5 million in a lawsuit alleging that the copyright protection in the App Store and Music violates PMC's patents.

  • Atmosphere-monitoring satellites will ride on Spaceflight’s new breed of space tug

    Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. says it’s won a contract to handle the launch logistics for a pair of NASA satellites that will study the factors behind atmospheric drag. The twin CubeSats for a mission known as Low-Latitude Ionosphere / Thermosphere Enhancements in Density, or LLITED, are to be lofted into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket around the end of this year. That launch that will mark the first use of Spaceflight’s Sherpa-LTC orbital transfer vehicle, also known as an OTV or space tug. In January, a different type of Spaceflight space tug, the Sherpa-FX, successfully deployed more than a… Read More

  • Coinbase fined $6.5 million over cryptocurrency trading claims

    Regulators have fined Coinbase $6.5 million for allegedly misleading cryptocurrency buyers about trading volumes.

  • Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with CB Adoree Jackson, their second big free agent addition in as many weeks.

  • Michigan State women's basketball falls to Iowa State, 79-75, in NCAA tournament

    Michigan State women's basketball, the No. 10 seed in the Mercado Region, lost to No. 7-seed Iowa State, 79-75, in the NCAA tournament on Monday.

  • Android apps like Gmail are crashing and 'WebView' is to blame

    If Gmail and other Android apps on your phone are crashing -- you're not alone.

  • Jeep's all-electric Wrangler concept has a six-speed manual transmission

    Jeep aims to show that EVs can be more than just staid sedans with a new concept based on its classic Wrangler 4x4.

  • Gold falls as U.S. yields, Wall Street gains hurt appeal

    Gold slipped 1% on Monday, with a lull in the dollar's rally offering little respite as U.S. equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields remained near a one-year peak. Spot gold had fallen 0.4% to $1,737.16 per ounce by 10:49 A.M EDT (1449 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,735.10.

  • In Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling

    In front of an open-air Jakarta restaurant, delivery drivers clad in the orange colours of Southeast Asia tech group Sea Ltd wait for orders next to the green-jacketed riders of market leaders Gojek and Grab, in what has become the latest battleground for tech supremacy in Southeast Asia. The humble noodles eatery signed up for Sea's nascent ShopeeFood service a month ago, but "immediately, there were orders everyday," said manager M.A Rasyid. Riding on the success of a cash-generating gaming business, U.S.-listed Sea has invested heavily in its Shopee e-commerce brand and successfully taken on Alibaba's Lazada and other rivals in recent years.

  • Goldman’s Saudi Investment Bank Chief Said to Leave for PIF Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia is leaving to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the U.S. lender in the Middle East.Eyas AlDossari will join the Public Investment Fund to help work on new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the PIF and AlDossari didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.AlDossari joined in 2017 as Goldman looked to beef up its presence in the kingdom. The bank has since worked on Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as well as its $70 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and the merger of Saudi British Bank with Alawwal.Over the past two years, though, Goldman has lost bankers including veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki who joined Credit Suisse, and its regional CEO retired at the end of last year. Two other executives left this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.The bank’s Mideast operations were also dealt a blow from the corruption scandal in Malaysia involving the 1MDB investment fund, and it missed out on deals in the United Arab Emirates -- including with wealth fund Mubadala and state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.AlDossari is set to join the PIF which has been rapidly expanding since its mandate was changed from being a largely domestically focused holding company into an engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the kingdom’s economy.Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $400 billion from about $150 billion. It has taken stakes in Uber Technologies, put $45 billion into SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and backed electric vehicle maker Lucid. It’s also increased headcount to more than 1,000 from about 40.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bilibili Poised to Raise $2.6 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. has raised HK$20.2 billion ($2.6 billion) from a second listing in Hong Kong, the third U.S.-listed Chinese company to sell shares in the financial hub this year.Bilibili priced the Hong Kong offering at HK$808 per share, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. The price represents a discount of 2.7% to Bilibili’s Monday closing price of $106.88 on the Nasdaq. The firm sold 25 million shares in the Hong Kong offering.A rapidly-expanding group of overseas-traded Chinese firms is selling shares in Hong Kong, attracted by hot demand for new listings in the Asian financial center. The wave of equity offerings comes as tensions rise between Beijing and the U.S., where fastest-growing technology firms from around the world have long sought to raise capital.The trend gathered pace last year, with some $17 billion raised from second listings by the likes of JD.com Inc. and NetEase Inc. The latest to complete an offering, search engine giant Baidu Inc., ended its first day of trading flat on Tuesday after raising $3.1 billion.The deals add to what’s already shaping up as a busy year for equity offerings by internet companies, even as investors rotate out of so-called pandemic winners. Asian technology, media and telecommunications firms have been involved in $21.5 billion of share sales this year, a record for the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Bilibili, whose backers include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sony Corp., started in 2009 as a website serving up Japanese animation to eager young viewers in China. It broadened its offering to incorporate other shows as well as comics and mobile video games, generating revenue from advertising, live-streaming and premium memberships.Like many other tech companies, it has been a beneficiary of the stay-at-home trend caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with average monthly active users increasing 55% in the fourth quarter of 2020.Bilibili’s shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on March 29. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG are leading the offering.(Updates with final pricing in first and second paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.