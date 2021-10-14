U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.11
    +66.31 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,846.81
    +469.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,807.65
    +236.01 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.96
    +32.99 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.98
    +0.54 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.34 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5160
    -0.0330 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6680
    +0.4210 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,175.34
    +178.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,377.38
    +2.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Google modernizes US mobile search results with continuous scrolling

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Google announced today it's changing the way search works on mobile devices, initially in the U.S. Now, when you reach the bottom of a set of search results on your phone, you won't have to tap to go to the next page. Instead, the next set of results will automatically load so you can continuously scroll down to see more information.

The change will roll out on the mobile web and will be supported on the Google mobile app for both iOS and Android in the U.S. for most English-language searches for the time being. Because it's a staggered release, you may initially encounter some results which scroll and others that do not.

While most people find what they're looking for in the first few results, says Google, those who are looking for additional information tend to browse through four pages of search results. That's why the company is making the change, we're told. Now, those users will be able to more seamlessly move between pages without having to click the "see more" button at the bottom of the page.

Google notes this could be helpful in particular for searches where people are looking for a variety of ideas or inspiration on a given topic, instead of just quick answers.

However, there are other benefits of this design, as well, which Google did not reference.

For starters, the continuous scroll doesn't force you to stop at some arbitrary point in your search then tap a link to move forward -- a holdover from the desktop era of web search. That "click for more" type of design feels outdated in a world where in-app feeds -- like Facebook's News Feed for instance -- present a never-ending stream of information and updates. And by continuing to scroll, Google's users may end up spending more time in the app where they'll also see more ads.

The continuous scroll could also give Google more flexibility in terms of ad placement. Instead of limiting ads to the top of a results page, they could be inserted amid the search results as you move down -- more like how ads on social networking feeds appear.

While Google didn't publicly detail its plans for ads with this change, the company told us upon follow up it will redistribute the number of text ads that appear between the top and bottom of pages for U.S.-English mobile queries. Now, text ads will show at the top of the second page and beyond, while fewer text ads will show at the bottom of each page. But, there is no change to how Shopping and Local ads show at this time, we understand.

In addition, as Google Search has become cluttered with info boxes, search suggestions, products to buy, and buttons that take you to other search verticals, like Videos, it's become more difficult to tap the correct button to move forward in the search results. This is particularly true because Google will shade other buttons darker in hopes of catching your eye and encouraging a click to another destination.

The change to search follows a modern redesign of the results page on mobile announced earlier this year, which focused on making search results easier to read through the use of added whitespace in some areas and color in others; a larger, bolder font (Google's own, in fact); and a move away from rounded, shaded boxes in favor of straight lines; among other things.

However, that change was more about how the search results looked, not how they functioned.

Google says the new continuous scroll will begin to roll out today in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Estimates For Technology Stocks Rise Ahead Of Reports

    Google and Facebook lead earnings estimate increases among technology companies for the September quarter while Amazon stock is a laggard, according to research firm FactSet.

  • 'Fake it until you make it': 5G marketing outpaces service reality

    Mobile phone companies advertise high-speed 5G service with U.S. maps splashed with pink or blue to suggest widespread coverage, but the latest generation wireless technology is actually only available less than a third of the time in the best served states, new data shows. 5G technology was designed to be faster than the 4G wireless, with so little latency to help make things like driverless cars possible. 5G running on low band spectrum is the slowest, but it has the advantage of considerable range while mid-band can't travel as far, but is faster.

  • Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China over 'challenging operating environment'

    The company will instead run a standalone jobs app in the country.

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Hybrid Work Pushes to End Passwords: Cisco's Duo Security Report Finds Biometric Authentications Surge Significantly During Pandemic

    NASDAQ: CSCO – A new report published today from Cisco's Duo Security, the leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure access solution, confirms that enterprises are taking steps to move away from passwords and adopting low-friction authentication methods to protect the hybrid workforce. While the total number of Duo MFA authentications increased 39% in the past year, biometric authentications grew even faster at 48%.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • What chip shortage? MagicCube raises $15M to 'replace all chips,' starting with POS terminals

    MagicCube, a mobile security startup, has raised $15 million in a round led by Mosaik Partners. Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, card-reader/POS hardware maker ID Tech and unnamed individual investors in the fintech space also participated in the financing, which brings the Santa Clara-based startup’s total funding raised to $30 million since its 2014 inception. Put simply, MagicCube’s software-based security technology is aimed at replacing all security chips, which have historically been the standard for safely storing sensitive data and authenticating whoever needs access to it.

  • Tyler Technologies appoints new CIO

    Kevin Iwersen has been appointed Tyler Technologies’ newest CIO and will join the company's CTO.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • We Got Our Hands on the All-New Apple Watch Series 7 — Here’s Our Review

    The Apple Watch Series 7 takes a noticeable leap forward over the Series 6, with improvements made to its display, durability, charging capabilities, and health features. Here's why it's worth the upgrade.

  • What to expect from Apple’s October 18th ‘Unleashed’ event

    We take a look at everything we could potentially see Apple announce during its upcoming October 18th hardware event.

  • AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) launched the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture that spans desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. AMD offers 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory technology, and sup

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high of $76.28 and are now at $75.44, which is 123% above that low price. Based on a current price of $75.44, Dynatrace Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.66. Dynatrace Inc. off

  • NEAR’s Aurora Raises $12M to Expand Ethereum Layer-Two Network

    Aurora, a project built on the NEAR blockchain allowing for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts to run on the chain, has completed an equity raise of $12 million at a $150 million valuation. The round was led by Pantera Capital and Electric Capital, but the round included over 100 investors by virtue of a “ecosystem bucket” accounting for the majority of the raise. In an interview with CoinDesk, Aurora founder Alex Shevchenko said that the goal of the round was to help expand the early ecosystem via placement with strategic partners, including DoDo, 1inch, The Graph and Covalent.

  • Dell targets market for 5G networks built on open-source hardware

    (Reuters) -Dell Technologies Chief Michael Dell said on Wednesday he sees an opportunity to play a key role in the global rollout of 5G networks with new technology that makes specialized equipment unnecessary. The shift toward Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lets telecommunications carriers use software to run network functions on standardized computing hardware. The technology has drawn interest from the U.S. government because it would allow networks to be made with offerings from American firms such as Dell, Microsoft Corp and others rather solely from industry-specific providers such as Nokia or China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li