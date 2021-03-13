U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,034.15
    +3,920.57 (+6.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Google will face lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google now has no choice but to deal with a lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking. As Bloomberg reports, Judge Lucy Koh has denied Google's request to dismiss the class action case. Koh determined that Google "did not notify" users it was still collecting data while Incognito's privacy mode was active, giving the plaintiffs enough ground to move forward with their case.

The chief participants in the lawsuit had accused Google of misleading users, telling them their info was private even as it monitored their habits. The search giant had argued that users agreed to its privacy policy and thus knew Google was collecting data. It reportedly warned that Incognito "does not mean 'invisible'" and that sites could still see activity. 

We've asked Google for comment.

It's unclear whether or not the lawsuit will succeed, let alone that there will be meaningful changes or compensation. Successful class actions frequently lead to payouts that represent a fraction of the damage to customers. Incognito mode's limitations are well-known among enthusiasts — it's really there to keep sites out of your local search history and cookies, not to block all potentially identifying traffic.

It's not clear the general public is aware of Incognito's true behavior, though. The lawsuit could force Google to more explicitly tell users what it does and doesn't collect. The complaint also serves as criticism of companies that bury important information in their terms of service. Few people read those agreements from start to finish, and that can cause problems when privacy is at stake.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla factory reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases after reopening

    Tesla reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases at its Fremont factory in the months following its early reopening in May last year.

  • FAA's final drone rules start taking effect April 21st

    The FAA's final drone rules will begin taking effect on April 21st, although some measures don't kick in until 2022 and 2023.

  • Honda will sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year

    Honda has revealed plans to sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year, one of them under the Acura badge.

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • OnePlus will reveal its first smartwatch on March 23rd

    Get ready to meet the first OnePlus smartwatch on March 23rd.

  • The Morning After: Apple will discontinue the original HomePod

    It's the end of the road for the HomePod.

  • ‘Halo Infinite’ will allow you to push enemies off the game’s ring

    When Halo Infinite comes out later this year, it will allow you to do something you’ve not been to do in any previous game in the series.

  • Special Report: In Brazil, organized crime siphons billions from gas stations

    Less well-known is BR's effort to purge its retail network of alleged crooks. But other suspected criminals continue to operate BR stations, Reuters has found. A major franchisee in the state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, has been indicted by state prosecutors at least 12 times for fuel-related crimes over the past 15 years and is currently on trial for his alleged participation in a sprawling fuel-smuggling ring, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

  • Fire at Tesla's Fremont factory under control, no injuries reported

    A fire at electric carmaker Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, was brought under control on Thursday evening and there were no immediate reports of injuries, the fire department told Reuters. The fire took place in a part of the factory property that was under construction, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman at the Fremont Fire Department. The fire was caused by hydraulic fluid coming in contact with molten aluminum, the spokeswoman said.

  • Bond Market’s ‘Game of Chicken’ With Fed Is Set for a Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are again reassessing one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener -- as expectations for growth and inflation perk up at a clip that was hard to imagine just a few months ago.Whereas back in December the thought was that the Federal Reserve might tamp down long-term Treasury yields, the issue now lies with shorter-dated ones -- 5-year rates. Yields on that maturity have become unmoored in recent weeks, surging amid speculation that the central bank will need to start a cycle of rate hikes perhaps a full year earlier than officials have indicated. That shift has roiled the outlook for a classic iteration of the reflation wager, a widening gap between 5- and 30-year yields, even as the narrative of a stimulus-fueled recovery has only gained momentum.The key takeaway is that the bet on a steeper curve isn’t kaput because yields are still generally seen as rising further. It’s just due for a re-think. For example, it may mean ditching the wager if it’s grounded on the 5-year note, which reflects a medium-term view of the Fed’s path, in favor of one based on the 2-year, which still remains anchored in the market’s eyes. This backdrop only intensifies the focus on the Fed’s March 16-17 meeting, officials’ next chance to counter speculation that tightening will begin as soon as late next year.“The Fed next week will have to walk a fine line between either pushing back against market expectations or allowing them to stand,” said Kevin Walter, co-head of global Treasuries trading for Barclays Plc.Without Fed pushback, he said, “there might be more pressure on the belly of the curve,” in which case the best steepeners would be the spreads between 2-year yields versus 5- and 7-year rates that have room to rise as traders price in tightening.2022 ViewThe swaps market is reflecting a roughly 75% chance the Fed lifts rates from near zero by around the end of 2022. Walter expects no major policy changes next week and anticipates that officials will continue to project rates on hold through 2023.If the Fed does signal some 2023 hikes next week, the market will probably bring expectations for rate increases into the first half of 2022 and the 1-year-forward 5-year rate could increase 50 basis points, Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc, said in an emailed note.Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave just a minor nod last week to the bond-market slump that drove 10-year yields above 1.6%. He emphasized the importance of financial conditions, which remain accommodative, although tech stocks did sink on Friday as yields surged.Five-year inflation expectations at the highest since 2008 and robust jobs data have only reinforced bets that the Fed will need to tighten more quickly than it’s been forecasting. The speculation has squeezed wagers on a steeper curve from 5 to 30 years, shrinking that spread to a bit above 150 basis points, from a more than 6-year high of 167 in February. The 5-year yield at 0.84% isn’t far below its highest level since last year.But the 2-year has remained near historic lows on the view that the Fed will hold rates near zero for the immediate future. That’s kept bets on the widely watched spread to the 10-year rate in play, as well as versus other maturities, such as the 5- and 7-year.“Some steepeners are better than others,” said Patrick Leary, senior trader and chief market strategist for Incapital. He expects the 2- to 10-year spread to keep widening, but has taken profits on steepeners and is looking for a better point to re-enter.Fans PersistSome still see potential in the 5- to 30-year steepener. TD Securities has recommended entering that bet at 146.5 basis points, targeting 170, based on what it said was a high bar for hikes and the prospect of elevated coupon supply.Traders are focused on the 5-year part of the curve, known as the belly, because it’s seen as one place that may bear the brunt of any subsequent selloff should rate-hike speculation mount further.Already, certain corners of the market are turning their attention to the potential for multiple rate hikes. In swaptions, a position has emerged targeting the Fed to hike seven to eight times by March 2025, according to a Barclays analysis.And while shorting Treasuries has been in vogue, “it’s possible the market may have gotten a little ahead of itself in the belly,” causing the 5-year rate to rise too much, said Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, which manages about $1 trillion.If the data come in weak or the Fed is on hold for longer than expected, “the belly should rally and the curve re-steepen,” he said.For Incapital’s Leary, the narrowing in the 5s30s gap came on the view that officials may discuss -- or even announce -- a twist next week. Such an operation, involving the sale of shorter-dated holdings and purchase of longer maturities to control yields, would put more pressure on the belly, he says. That would follow the European Central Bank’s decision to ramp up its bond-buying pace.“All these trades are highly dependent on the Fed being on the sidelines and not changing its policy stance,” Leary said. “The market is definitely playing a game of chicken with the Fed, by testing how high yields can get before tightening financial conditions and forcing the Fed to step in.”WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 15: Empire manufacturing; Treasury International Capital flowsMarch 16: import/export prices; retail sales; industrial production; business inventories; NAHB housing market indexMarch 17: MBA mortgage applications; building permits; housing starts; FOMC decisionMarch 18: jobless claims; Philadelphia Fed business outlook; Langer consumer comfort; leading indexFed calendar:March 17: FOMC decision; Powell press conferenceAuction schedule:March 15: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 16: 42-day cash-management bills; 20-year bondsMarch 18: 4-, 8-week bills; 10-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Michael Cohen tweets story warning that his meetings with DA are ‘not good news’ for Trump

    Manhattan DA investigating whether ex-president or his company committed tax fraud, insurance fraud or falsification of business records

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • Twitter has been plugged into a Handspring Visor for some reason

    A 'working' Twitter client exists for the PDA from 1999.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • Burberry Says Rebound Has Been Stronger Than Analysts Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc said the rebound in its fourth quarter has been stronger than analysts expected as the fashion industry bounces back from last year’s Covid-induced slump despite continuing lockdowns.Sales from comparable stores will probably rise 28% to 32% in the three months through March 27, the British luxury-goods maker said in an unscheduled trading update Friday. Analysts expected a 24% increase, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock surged as much as 10%.As equity markets reach new records, Burberry is signaling that rich consumers are still splashing out. The update shows how abruptly consumer demand changes as countries shift in and out of lockdowns. The company’s retail sales were down 9% in the three months through December.Other luxury companies have been seeing improvement, too, led by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH. Demand from Chinese consumers, who have been spending at home with travel abroad virtually impossible, lifted the company’s sales in the most recent quarter.LVMH shares reached a record 566 euros Friday, giving the French company a market value of almost 300 billion euros ($360 billion). Burberry is worth 8.8 billion pounds ($12 billion).Prada SpA’s retail sales have been increasing by a mid-single-digit percentage since the start of the year, Chief Financial Officer Alessandra Cozzani said Wednesday.Burberry forecast an operating margin of 15.5% to 16.5% for the full year.(Updates with shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell Doubled Oil-Trading Profit to $2.6 Billion Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc disclosed the profitability of its sprawling and secretive oil-trading unit for the first time, saying it almost doubled to $2.6 billion last year.The scale of that result shows the importance of the trading division to the oil major in a year when weak demand and prices hit other parts of the business. Shell took advantage of wild price swings and a market situation that allowed it to make money by storing oil to sell later for a profit.The company’s earnings from oil trading in 2020 beat the highest ever net income at Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent trading house, which made a record $2.3 billion in 2019. Vitol has yet to disclose 2020 results.Shell only revealed the earnings from oil trading in its annual report, and left power, natural gas and liquefied natural gas trading out. Analysts suspect it was able to make similar profits from those businesses. The result is a boon to the company amid the energy transition as it leans on its trading prowess to push through less-profitable renewables.Shell’s B shares were up 0.4% at 1,510.8 pence as of 1:29 p.m. in London on Friday.“Trading operations are dismissed by the market as unsustainable” and don’t add a “serious” premium to a company’s valuation, Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said in a note. However, the disclosure shows “real value creation which will transfer over into renewable power.”BP BenefitsRival BP Plc made a similar disclosure last year when its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney revealed trading typically boosted returns by 2 percentage points a year, suggesting it makes annual profit of around $2.5 billion. The London-based major is also expanding in renewables, while scaling back its oil production.Bernstein estimates that BP earned $2.9 billion from oil and products trading last year and a further $1 billion from gas. For Shell, it estimates LNG trading brought in an additional $2.6 billion. The Anglo-Dutch major is the world’s largest trader of the liquefied fuel.The two European energy giants are best known for their oil and gas operations, but they’re also two of the biggest commodity traders. Between them, Shell and BP move more than 20 million barrels of oil and refined products a day, much more than the volumes they pump out of the ground.Yet trading has always been kept a closely guarded secret, with executives typically only making mentions of the units’ performance with general platitudes.In the second quarter of last year, when supermajors’ balance sheets were savaged by the impact of the coronavirus on oil prices, their trading units saved them from posting quarterly losses. Still, valuations for European oil companies remain in the doldrums and investors are still not rewarding them for climate strategies that remain unproven.“Each day investors understand the rationale and the proposition more, but understandably they want to see results, they want to see execution,” BP’s Looney said Thursday in a webinar.(Updates with analyst estimates in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Joann IPO prices at $12 a share, below the $15 to $17 price range

    Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. priced its initial public offering at $12 a share, well below its proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company, which specializes in sewing and fabrics, sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional up to 1.6 million shares. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol 'JOAN.' BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were lead bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt.