U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.56
    +36.88 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,656.28
    +165.59 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,408.95
    +173.12 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.16
    +34.66 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    -0.97 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5520
    +0.0230 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3010
    -0.5090 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,416.49
    +2,396.14 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,478.98
    +59.61 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.87
    -5.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Google's Nest Audio hits new low of $60 at B&H Photo

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Black Friday has come a few weeks early for Google fans. A bunch of Google devices are on sale today at B&H Photo, including the Nest Audio smart speaker, which is only $60 right now if you go for the chalk or charcoal colors. That's $40 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen in a long time. The second-gen Nest Hub is half off, bringing it down to $50, while the Nest Hub Max is on sale for $180.

Buy Nest Audio at B&H - $60 Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at B&H - $50 Buy Nest Hub Max at B&H - $180

If you're an Android user or a Google Assistant fan, you can't go wrong with the Nest Audio as your main smart speaker. It earned a score of 87 from us and we considered it to be a steal at its normal $100 price point. Not only does it have solid sound quality on its own, but two paired together in stereo mode sound even better. We also like its minimalist design and how speedily the Google Assistant responds to commands.

Either of the Nest Hubs on sale would make great additions to your smart home, but which you choose will likely depend on how much you value affordability and sound quality. The second-gen Nest Hub is a great deal at $50 because you're getting a faster device overall, much improved audio quality and new sleep tracking abilities. For the latter, if you put the Nest Hub next to your bed, it'll track how long you've been asleep and even if you snore during the night. And regardless of where it sits in your home, the smart display can show video camera feeds from Nest Cams, so you can see who's at your front door without actually answering it.

As for the Nest Hub Max, it's the better choice if you want a smart display that can also hold its own against some high-end speakers. It includes two front-facing tweeters and a rear-facing woofer and they work together to pump out strong, clear sound. It's not a replacement for a couple of Sonos speakers spread throughout your home, but it's one of the best options if you want one device that can be your main speaker and smart display.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Alienware's redesigned Aurora gaming desktop is now available

    Alienware and Dell have released redesigned PCs for gamers and creators, including models with 12th-gen Intel Core chips.

  • How to use SharePlay on iOS 15

    How to get started and make the most of your SharePlay sessions on iOS 15.

  • Google is giving Android on tablets another shot

    The updated interface is available as a developer preview now and will be rolling out in devices early next year.

  • We Tested Wireless Earbuds for Hundreds of Hours — These Are the Best

    We tested more than 25 of today's top options for more than 500 hours to determine which wireless earbuds are really the best. Check out our reviews now.

  • Master & Dynamic Just Unveiled the World’s First Luxe Gaming Headphones

    The sleek wireless headphones have a detachable boom mic for talking trash and teaming up.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • T Rowe Price to expand into alternative investments with $4.2 billion Oak Hill deal

    The cash-and-stock deal could trigger more M&A activity in the asset management space, which has already seen a flurry of deal activity this year, with potential tie-ups between other mutual fund managers and private equity firms. To cater to growing investor demand, asset management companies have seen a wave of consolidation in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year, according to a report https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/asset-wealth-management/library/deals-insights.html from accounting and consulting firm PwC.

  • Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents

  • Robinhood might have actually democratized finance, but it’s killing Robinhood

    The zero-commission trading app's biggest problem is that retail investors have gotten smarter than it really ever wanted them to be.

  • Visa Stock Plunges 7% on Report of Antitrust Probe

    The Justice Department is looking at whether the financial incentives that Visa gave fintech companies dissuaded them from using rival networks and technologies, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Telecom Italia cuts 2021 core profit goal on home market weakness

    Telecom Italia (TIM), Italy's largest telecoms company, on Wednesday said it had further cut its 2021 core profit guidance to reflect worsening market conditions. Like other European peers, TIM is grappling with aggressive price competition on its crowded home market, which accounts for nearly 80% of sales. TIM said it expected its organic EBITDA-AL to post a mid- single digit drop this year, versus a previous forecast for a low-to-mid single digit decline.

  • KKR Is Mystery Firm Looking to Buy $1 Billion Adler’s Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is the investor looking to buy real estate assets worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Adler Group SA, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • Tesla bull Cathie Wood left nearly $130 million on the table by selling early

    Her fund sold more than 450,000 Tesla shares just before the automaker’s market capital topped $1 trillion.

  • ESG Is Critical to Our Success, Says DWS CFO

    Investors shrugged off a regulatory probe into greenwashing at Deutsche Bank's DWS Group and poured more money than expected into the asset manager’s funds in the third quarter. DWS clients put even more cash into products backed by environmental, social and governance criteria, lifting those inflows to 5 billion euros from 4 billion euros the previous quarter. Chief Executive Officer Claire Peel spoke to Bloomberg's Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Coupon Due Friday; Kaisa Faces Record Plunge: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Focus is turning to whether China Evergrande Group will stave off default again this week, as creditors prepare to negotiate a debt restructuring that would rank among the largest ever in China.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe developer is due to pay a $45.17 million bond coupon originally due Sept. 29 by Friday, when a

  • Facebook offers ‘a needed dose of pain relief’ in the face of Apple privacy challenges

    That Facebook Inc.'s stock is only off 4% after its latest earnings report is a victory of sorts, in the view of some analysts, as the social-media giant navigates a changing advertising landscape and its own brand-related headaches.

  • AMD Stock In Record High Territory As Data-Center Sales Drive Q3 Beat

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.

  • McDonald’s is making a big bet on delivery

    The number of McDonald's restaurants that offer delivery have grown 10 fold to 32,000 in five years.

  • Upstart Undercuts Key Levels

    Upstart tumbled back into a short consolidation that could be seen as a high tight flag. It also knifed through its 21-day line, clearly below that key level for the first time in months. It did find support above the 10-week line. If you owned UPST from around earnings, you can hold, though you could consider partial profits. But recent buyers probably should be out.

  • Robinhood’s Crypto Boom Collapses With Rivals Crowding Into the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The difference in Robinhood Markets Inc.’s crypto trading revenue between the second and third quarters is staggering. Crypto revenue totaled $233 million in the second quarter and $51 million in the third.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming El