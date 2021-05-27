U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,402.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,656.25
    -44.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.20
    +11.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0430 (+2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -1.15 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    +0.1700 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,408.96
    -763.49 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.30
    +7.69 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.35
    -13.58 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
Initial jobless claims fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

406,000 Americans filed, 425,000 was expected

Google's big-screen Nest Hub Max is $50 off at Adorama

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google makes some of the best smart displays you can buy and, right now, its biggest device is on sale for a significant discount. Adorama, a camera and video equipment retailer that dabbles in tech, is offering the 10-inch Nest Hub Max for $180 with the code "EXTRA50OFF." That's 22 percent less than its usual price of $230, or a total saving of $50. 

We gave the Nest Hub Max a stellar 86 review score thanks to that large, crisp display and a wealth of additional features that make it a solid all-round smart screen. Chiefly, it's a great device for making video calls (including on Zoom) and watching YouTube or Netflix. 

Aside from the big display, there's another reason the Nest Hub Max normally retails for more than double the price of the newer Nest Hub. Namely, its built-in camera. Google's AI and computer vision wizardry means the snapper can perform some downright cool tricks. Things like facial recognition that enables you to view messages and reminders that aren't visible to others. Then there's Auto Framing to keep you in the center of the frame when you're moving around a room. 

Last, but by no means least, the camera doubles up as Nest security cam, allowing you to watch its live feed from your phone (or another smart display) for peace of mind when you're in another room or out. And chances are, you'll end up using many of the Hub's functions without prodding the screen courtesy of the voice and gesture controls. To sum up, while it's certainly not the newest smart display, it still offers plenty of premium extras that smaller rivals lack.

  • The Morning After: Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

    The retailer is trying to acquire franchises like Robocop, The Hobbit and James Bond.

  • San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

    After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward.

  • Tesla has installed over 200,000 Powerwall home batteries

    Despite issues with its Solar Roof, Tesla's Powerwall has apparently been a hot-selling item over the last year.

  • Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

  • Ada Health closes $90M Series B led by Leaps by Bayer

    The digital health space continues cooking on gas: Berlin-based Ada Health has closed a $90M Series B round of funding led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of the German multinational pharma giant, Bayer AG. Initially it was also focused on building a decision support tool for doctors before pivoting to directly addressing patients via an AI-driven symptom assessment app. Others in the space include Babylon, Buoy, K Health, Mediktor, Symptomate, WebMD and Your.MD -- but Ada claims its app is the most used and highest rated by users.

  • Twitter's live audio Spaces arrive on the web

    Twitter Spaces, the live audio feature the company launched in December, is coming to the web.

  • NHTSA pulls driver assist designations for 'Tesla Vision' cars

    NHTSA took away the checkmarks noting several driver assist safety features on new Model 3 and Model Y EVs that use Tesla Vision.

  • Russia makes good on its threat to fine Google over 'illegal' internet content

    The small fee is a warning shot from Moscow.

  • Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

    Mark Wahlberg's 'Infnite' is heading skipping theaters to head straight to Paramount+ on June 10th.

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

    Sony revealed that Uncharted 4 is heading to PC and that the PS5 will soon become profitable.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

    Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. mortgage applications tick down as refinance activity declines -MBA

    Mortgage applications decreased last week as fewer homeowners sought to refinance their loans, offsetting a modest rise in applications for loans to buy homes. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 4.2% in the week ended May 21 from a week earlier, reflecting a 7.2% decline in applications for refinancing. New home sales dropped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 units in April as prices surged amid a tight supply of houses, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • Today at 1 ET: Hear Live from 3 CEOs Driving a Revolution in Healthcare – Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa Talk Growth, Going Public

    Join us TODAY with three CEOs driving a digital revolution in healthcare. Owlet is on its path to the public markets (merging with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG)) while privately-held TytoCare and Kinsa may soon also seek listings of their own. To register, CLICK HERE IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a roundtable […]

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Paymentus Said to Price IPO at Top of Range, as Does Flywire

    (Bloomberg) -- Paymentus Holdings Inc. priced an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public yet.The company was offering 10 million shares for $19 to $21 each, seeking to raise as much as $210 million.A representative for the company, based in Redmond, Washington, declined to comment.A second payments technology company, Flywire Corp., upsized its IPO and then also priced the shares at the top of the marketed range, according to a statement. Boston-based Flywire sold more than 10.4 million shares Tuesday for $24 a piece, raising $251 million.Flywire’s offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Its shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FLYW.The Paymentus offering was led by the same four banks. Its shares are set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAY.(Updates with Flywire pricing in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining, Echoing China, After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.