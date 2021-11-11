Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is 28 percent off right now

If you're looking to take your smart home to the next level, a smart thermostat can do the trick. Google makes a few reliable ones, including the Nest Learning Thermostat, which is a tad bit smarter and sleeker than the standard model. Normally $249, the Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $179 at Wellbots right now when you use the code THERMOENGADGET. While not an all-time low, it's the best price we've seen on the gadget in months.

Most people are drawn to smart thermostats because of the energy savings they provide. In the case of Google's device, it uses a feature called Savings Finder to learn about your home system and make temperature suggestions and set schedules based on how you live. And since it syncs with Google's companion app, it can use your phone's location to know when you're away, automatically entering an Eco Temperature mode to save energy. The app also lets you set schedules manually and make adjustments from anywhere — so if you want your home at a certain temperature when you get home from work, you can set that before you even start your commute.

The Nest Learning Thermostat has a few perks that the standard device doesn't have. First, it works with the Nest Temperature Sensors so you can control the environment in certain rooms of your home more easily. It also has a metal ring deals and comes with a trim plate, so it'll look sleeker on your wall. The actual display on the device is nicer, too — it's a high-res panel that can show the time, temperature and the weather as well, depending on the settings you choose. Overall, it's a capable device that can make controlling the temperature of your home easier while saving you some money on energy costs in the long run.

