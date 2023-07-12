Google Nest Protect Prime Day deal: Save on a smart smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector

Save on the Google Nest Protect smart smoke detector during Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re shopping for savings on practical household items during Amazon Prime Day, this is a deal you’ll want to check out. Right now, you can pick up the Google Nest Protect smart smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector for $110.22 (save $8.78). Our testers named it the “best overall” pick among smart smoke detectors.

Google Nest Protect for $110.22 (Save $8.78)

It’s already a reasonably priced, high-performing safety item, but why not save some money while you’ve got the chance? It takes about five minutes to install, it’s available in both battery-powered and hardwired versions, and the companion smart app is a breeze to use.

“Overall, we’d feel safe with this smart smoke alarm protecting our homes, and there are thousands of positive reviews that testify to the superior performance of this product,” our reviewer concluded. “Plus, it’s significantly less expensive than other comparable smart smoke detectors with similar features.”

The Nest Protect will light up when you walk near it in the dark, which is a nice smart feature, and you’ll get a notification on your phone in the event of smoke or carbon monoxide detection. It’ll even tell you where it thinks the smoke or gas is coming from. It connects to your Wi-Fi network like any other device, and it’ll ping your phone when the battery’s running low.

