U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.75
    +68.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,094.00
    +492.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,533.75
    +266.75 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.90
    +30.60 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.89
    -3.81 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.10
    -17.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.76
    -0.13 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.81
    -3.64 (-9.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8430
    +0.1790 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,943.43
    +3,198.24 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.66
    +74.17 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.78
    +111.67 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Google's Nest WiFi mesh router packs are up to $100 off right now

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Daniel Cooper/Engadget

You can get a Google Nest WiFi with one or two access points at a discount right now on Best Buy, Adorama and B&H. A two-pack bundle with the Nest router itself and a single access point will set you back $189 across all those websites. That's only $10 more than its price during Google's pre-Black Friday sale last year and $80 less than its retail price of $269.

Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and Point at Best Buy - $189 Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and Point at Adorama - $189 Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and Point at B&H - $189

The three-pack Google Nest WiFi is also on sale for $249 at the moment. That's $100 off for the bundle that typically costs $349, which includes the router and two access points. Google's Nest WiFi router has a range of around 2,200 square feet, and each point adds 1,600 square feet to that. You'll definitely want to grab a multipack instead of a lone router if you have a big, multi-story house.

Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points at Best Buy - $249Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points at Adorama - $249Buy Google Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points at B&H - $249

We gave the Google Nest WiFi router a score of 84 in our review, where we praised it for being simple to install and use. It barely requires any setup, and its wireless radios are twice as powerful as the ones inside the old Google WiFi router. We also praised both the router and the access points for having unobtrusive designs that wouldn't clash with most home decor.

The access points don't just boost the router's range, as well. They also work as speakers with built-in Google Assistant that you can use to issue voice commands. While we found that it can't quite replace a proper speaker when we tested it, its sound quality was no different from a standalone Google Home Mini. The router and its access points don't support WiFi 6, which could be a dealbreaker if you're looking for something that'll last for the next few years or so. But in all, we found the Google Nest WiFi devices fast and reliable with a painless setup process that's certainly a plus.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Apple reveals Mac Studio, new iPhone SE and more

    Today’s tech headlines: The new iPhone SE adds 5G but keeps the home button, Apple unveils its most powerful chip yet, the M1 Ultra, Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery.

  • This Power Strip With USB-C Power Delivery Is 61% Off At Amazon Today

    Add instant convenience to your workspace.

  • Facebook makes it easier for Ukrainian users to seek medical help and assistance

    It's putting a link to the updated Community Help section at the top of users' feeds.

  • Russia bans Zello's walkie-talkie app

    Russia is further cracking down on political dissent by banning Zello's walkie-talkie app.

  • Amazon doubles down on clean construction

    Amazon is working with CarbonCure Technologies, a sustainable materials construction startup, on 13 of its current building projects, the companies tell Axios.Why it matters: Amazon's carbon footprint continues to grow as it continues expanding its logistics empire across the globe. A small reduction in emissions from ongoing construction projects could have a substantial impact on its journey to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2040.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Twitter launches a Tor service to help Russians evade censorship

    Twitter has launched a Tor onion service to help Russians and others access internet services that would otherwise be blocked.

  • Apple TV+ is now available on Comcast Xfinity

    Apple TV+ is now available on Comcast's Xfinity devices and Flex service, letting you stream 'Ted Lasso' from your cable box.

  • Android will soon let you archive apps to save space

    Google announced today it’s working on a new feature it estimates will reduce the space some apps take up by approximately 60 percent.

  • The 2022 iPad Air is getting a big boost to performance thanks to Apple’s M1 chip

    After last being updated in the fall of 2020, Apple has finally refreshed the iPad Air with a bunch of new features including faster performance and optional 5G connectivity

  • When the Charts, Indicators Just Don't Jibe

    For the last few days I have been quite surprised at how the indicators say something different than the charts. Let's see why that's happening.

  • Where to get in the cherry blossom spirit

    'Tis the season: Everything’s about to get pink and petaled — including your coffee, donuts, and cocktails. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cherry blossom bloom season is upon us, so here’s where to get in the spirit as we wait for peak bloom:🌸 Compass Coffee (various locations)The coffee chain has unveiled two ways to celebrate the blossoms: With a pink Cherry Blossom Cream Cold Brew, which is sweet and floral, and a tin of Cherry Blossom Blend beans,

  • Photo gallery: Annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

    The Monroe County Special Olympics held its Polar Plunge fundraiser Sunday. Here are some photos of the jumps into cold water for the cause.

  • Why Apple Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Investors didn't seem overly impressed by the announcements at the company's latest "Event."

  • Apple event unveils new iPhone, price increase

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices unveiled at today's live Apple event, including the latest innovations previewed for the new iPhone SE, iPad, Macbook, and M1 chip, in addition to highlighting the neon gas shortage amid the semiconductor supply crunch.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Want Monster Returns? 2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology is constantly evolving, and enterprises must keep pace with the latest innovations if they hope to remain competitive. Cloud computing is a perfect example. Today, businesses can provision cloud services through the internet, and that technology allows them to scale more quickly and operate more efficiently because they don't have to make sizable upfront investments in infrastructure or pay to maintain costly hardware.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in March

    One investing theme that definitely came to the forefront in 2021 and remains a hot topic in 2022 is the metaverse. The discussions accelerated when Facebook decided to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) last fall and announced it was investing $10 billion a year into the nascent industry. At its core, the metaverse is a collection of digital 3D worlds that you can experience through internet-connected computing devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.

  • Apple discontinues the 27-inch iMac

    Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac — you'll need to buy a Mac Studio if you want a high-end desktop from the company.

  • Even an expensive new Mac couldn't save Apple's stock today

    It is TechCrunch tradition to look at Apple's stock price during, and after its major events. After all, Apple details its new hardware and software at its confabs, which means that the goods it intends to sell in the coming quarters are being shown off before investor eyes for the first time. Sure, Apple leaks more than it used to, but that doesn't mean that everything comes out early -- its events are still events.