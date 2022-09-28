Google News will soon begin translating local press coverage

At a Google Search-focused event this morning, Google announced that it will soon introduce ways to translate local news coverage directly from Google News. Starting in 2023, English users, for example, will be able to search and see translated links to news results from Spanish-language publishers in countries such as Mexico, in addition to links to articles written in their preferred language.

"Say you wanted to learn about how people in Mexico were impacted by the more than 7 magnitude earthquake earlier this month," Google News product manager Itamar Snir and Google Search product manager Lauren Clark explained in a blog post. "When you click on the headline of a publication in Mexico, our machine translation technology will quickly convert the Spanish-language text to English. You’ll be able to read authoritative reporting from journalists in the country, giving you a unique perspective of what’s happening there. You’ll also be able to switch back to read the original article in Spanish if you prefer."

Google News translations

Image Credits: Google

Building off its earlier translation work, the feature will translate headlines and articles in French, German and Spanish into English to start on mobile and desktop.