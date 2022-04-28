U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

Google will now let people remove phone numbers, addresses from search results

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Want to avoid getting doxxed? Google is changing its search policies to allow search users to request the removal of contact information, physical address or other details.
Google is expanding the types of personal information users can request be removed from searches, including phone numbers and email addresses.

The company said it is updating its policies to allow search users to have more of their personal information removed from results.

The new policies now include contact information such as phone number, email address, or physical address, as well as information that could increase the risk of identity theft including log-in credentials.

"The availability of personal contact information online can be jarring — and it can be used in harmful ways, including for unwanted direct contact or even physical harm," said Michelle Chang, Google's global policy lead for search, in a statement. "And people have given us feedback that they would like the ability to remove this type of information from Search in some cases."

Senior-friendly tech: Digital roommates, animatronic pets and an airbag belt to prevent broken hips

TV streaming: Get the most value from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and other subscriptions

Users must submit a removal request in order to pull content from search results.

Google said once it receives requests, it will review it and possibly reach out for more information before making a decision.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google users can remove personal info like phone numbers from search

