U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.60
    +78.64 (+1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,765.15
    +463.22 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,759.13
    +270.19 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.21
    +9.17 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.95
    +2.93 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.35 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8650
    +0.0470 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2461
    -0.0081 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9700
    +2.5260 (+1.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,846.52
    +659.27 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.30
    +10.46 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Google now lets you request the removal of personal contact information from search results

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Google announced this week that it's expanding the types of personal information that users can request to be removed from search results. Under the new policy expansion, people can request the removal of personal contact information, such as a phone number, email address or physical address. Prior to this expansion, the policy mainly covered information that would let other people steal your identity or money, such as banking and credit card details.

The expanded policy now also allows people to request the removal of additional information from search results that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials.

"The availability of personal contact information online can be jarring -- and it can be used in harmful ways, including for unwanted direct contact or even physical harm," said Michelle Chang, Google's global policy lead for search, in a blog post. "And people have given us feedback that they would like the ability to remove this type of information from Search in some cases."

Google says it that when it receives a removal request, it will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that it's not limiting the availability of other information that is "broadly useful," for instance in news articles. The company will also evaluate is part of the public record on government websites or official sources, as it won't make removals in these cases. For example, phone numbers for politicians won't be removed because they are publicly available on government websites.

As part of the removal process, you need to submit all the web and image URLs that you want Google to review for removal. For Google to consider the content for removal, it must include your contact info and there must be the presence of "explicit or implicit threats" or "explicit or implicit calls to action for others to harm or harass."

Once you submit a removal request, you will get an automated email confirmation. Google will then review your request and may ask for additional information in some cases if the request doesn't have enough information for the company to evaluate it. If the submitted URLs are found to be within the scope of Google's policy, the company will take action. If the request doesn't meet Google's requirements for removal, the company will give you a brief explanation detailing why your request was denied.

Google notes that even if it removes content from search results, the information may still exist on the web, which means that people can still find the information on the page that hosts it, through social media and other search engines.

The policy expansion comes a few months after Google started allowing people under 18 or their parents request to delete their photos from search results. To do so, users need to specify that they want Google to remove “Imagery of an individual currently under the age of 18” and provide some personal information, the image URLs and search queries that would surface the results.

Google also lets you submit requests to remove non-consensual explicit or intimate personal images from Google, along with involuntary fake pornography.

Google now lets people under 18 or their parents request to delete photos from search results

Recommended Stories

  • AP Top Stories April 27 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday April 27th: Prisoner exchanges sees American Marine coming home; Putin tells Russia's Parliament military goals will be fulfilled; UK prime minister addresses Russia sanctions; Leaders pay their respects to Albright.

  • Biden, Italy's Draghi to meet as Russia-Ukraine war continues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet in Washington next month to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine among other issues, their offices said on Wednesday. Biden will host his Italian counterpart at the White House on May 10 ahead of the G7 and NATO summits in June, the White House said in a statement. "The focus of the meeting will be on coordination with the Allies on measures to support the Ukrainian people and counter Russia's unjustified aggression," Draghi's office said in its statement.

  • ‘Heat battery’ invention could make millions of homes gas-free

    Pilot tests of ‘game-changing’ salt batteries are set to take place in homes in France, Poland and the Netherlands this year

  • Survey: Americans increasingly see China as a threat

    Americans are increasingly seeing China as a world superpower and a threat, though growing numbers perceive it more as a competitor than an enemy, according to a survey released Thursday. The Washington-based Pew Research Center said that negative views of China reached a new high, with 82% of Americans having either somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable views of the country, a 6 percentage point increase from last year. About two-thirds of U.S. adults said that China's influence in the world is getting stronger, and two-thirds also consider China's power and influence a major threat to the United States.

  • What the Science Says About the Health Benefits of Vitamins and Supplements

    Vitamins and nutrition supplements are increasingly popular, but scant evidence supports their use for most people

  • China's Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

    Plans by Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, China's 'Uber for trucks', to raise $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing this year have been paused as a Chinese cybersecurity regulator has yet to announce findings of a probe into the company, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The company, backed by investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings and known as Manbang in China, has been planning a dual primary listing in Hong Kong since at least October. But in July last year the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was scrutinising two of Full Truck's apps as part of investigations aiming to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

  • Apple May Post Third-Best Quarter Ever as Wall Street Worries About Consumer Slowdown

    Investors will follow CEO Tim Cook’s comments closely for any signs that Apple sees slowing demand among high-end buyers amid high inflation, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

  • Which Metaverse Stocks Hold the Most Promise?

    It's been many months now since Mark Zuckerberg single-handedly turned the metaverse from an abstract sci-fi concept to one of the hottest trends in the tech space. As exciting as it is to want to invest in the next digital frontier that could include immerse virtual and augmented reality experiences, it can be tough to spot the biggest winners. Though Meta's company name makes it an obvious choice, it may not even be a frontrunner once VR and AR are ready to go mainstream and begin the process

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged as much as 8.8% on Thursday after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Sur

  • The Cloud Wars Could Just Be Getting Started. Here's Why Amazon Will Dominate.

    In July 2021, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos officially transitioned out of an active executive role and handed the CEO job to Andy Jassy. Jassy, who previously ran Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently published his first shareholder letter since taking the top job. Unsurprisingly, it included several nods to the growth in AWS and its position in the cloud computing landscape.

  • Ethereum Name Service NFTs Overtake BAYC in Daily Trade Volume

    Daily trade volume of Ethereum Name Service domains on OpenSea has overtaken BAYC

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record quarterly revenue for the last quarter immediately pushed Qualcomm shares up about 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Samsung Profit Beats Estimates on Steady Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a surge in first-quarter profit on strong sales of memory chips and premium smartphones, but cautioned of risks ahead from inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Con

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 Off

    You can save up to $85 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Amazon Takes Another Step Toward Becoming a Logistics Company

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doubled the size of its already massive fulfillment network over the last two years, and now it's making it even more accessible to third parties. The e-commerce giant unveiled Buy with Prime last week, a service that allows merchants to provide Amazon Prime members fast and free shipping through their own websites. Giving merchants more control over their checkout experience will help drive Amazon's third-party seller services and leverage its growing fulfillment network and Prime membership.

  • Cardano Network Developers Increase Block Size by 10%

    The upgrade did little to buffer up ADA prices in a falling market.