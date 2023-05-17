U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,164.16
    +54.26 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,456.26
    +444.12 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,512.18
    +169.13 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.47
    +38.29 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.94
    +2.08 (+2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.20
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0320 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5270
    +1.1670 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,076.11
    -5.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.10
    -0.74 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.23
    -27.85 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,093.59
    +250.60 (+0.84%)
     

Google parent Alphabet rejoins the $1.5 trillion valuation club for the first time in a year as AI efforts spur rally

George Glover
·2 min read
Google sign outside San Francisco office
Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization topped $1.5 trillion for the first time in a year Tuesday.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization topped $1.5 trillion at Tuesday's closing bell.

  • It's the first time since May 2022 that the tech giant has traded at that valuation.

  • Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are the four trillion-dollar US-listed companies.

Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization hit $1.5 trillion for the first time in a year Tuesday, with the tech stock's AI-fueled rally lifting it back into an exclusive club.

Shares jumped nearly 3% to trade at just under $120 at the closing bell, lifting the Mountain-View, California-based company's total valuation to $1.521 trillion.

It's the first time since May 2022 that Alphabet has been worth that much, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.

The stock has rallied 35% so far this year after a dismal 2022 where it shed nearly two-fifths of its total value.

Alphabet has jumped 10% since it announced its artificial intelligence tool Bard on February 8 – even though a gaffe made by the chatbot in a promotional video wiped out $100 billion in market cap in a single day.

Techs have started 2023 on a tear with the rise of ChatGPT encouraging investors to pile into AI-adjacent stocks, with Nasdaq Composite up 18% year-to-date.

The sector has also benefited from traders' expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon pause its war on inflation. Fixed interest rates mean high-growth companies can borrow money at a set rate, boosting the future cash flows that make up a core part of their valuations.

Alphabet is one of three $1.5 trillion US-listed companies, alongside fellow Big Tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Amazon is the only other firm with a $1 trillion market capitalization, per CompaniesMarketCap data.

Read more: Big tech stocks have started 2023 on a tear. Now they face a moment of truth.

Read the original article on Business Insider