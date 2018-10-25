U.S. Markets closed

Google parent Alphabet sales barely miss, EPS strong

Daniel Howley
Technology Editor
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google’s parent company Alphabet reported its Q3 2018 financial results on Thursday. The tech giant reported earnings of $13.06 per share on $33.7 billion of revenue, versus analysts’ expectations of $10.42 per share on $34 billion of revenue.

The stock was down 3.6% after hours.

That’s a jump of 21% from last year’s numbers. Traffic acquisition costs came in at $6.5 billion versus last quarter’s $5.5 billion.

Operating losses for Google’s Other Bets, such as Google Fiber and its health-based Verily, increased from $650 million in Q3 2017 to $727 million.

Other revenue for the search giant came in at $4.6 billion.

Google’s earnings come the same day The New York Times published a piece detailing how the company paid Android creator Andy Rubin $90 billion upon he exit from Google as a result of a colleague’s accusations that Rubin pressured her into a sex act.

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@oath.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley. Follow Yahoo Finance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn