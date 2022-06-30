U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,811.02
    -7.81 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,919.09
    -110.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,130.11
    -47.79 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.09
    -14.28 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.68
    -3.10 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.37
    -0.37 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0478
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    -0.1040 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6520
    -0.8930 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.79
    -933.23 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.75
    -20.72 (-4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
designer491 via Getty Images

Google is updating its password manager to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.

You'll now be able to add passwords directly to Google Password Manager on top of saving them when you log in to an account. Google suggests Android users will be able to log in to sites faster on Chrome with a touch-to-login feature, which will be available on an overlay on the bottom of the screen. This builds on biometric verification features Google added to Chrome last year.

In addition, Google says it will notify you through the Password Checkup screen if you're using compromised credentials. Android users will see alerts about weak and reused passwords too. If you receive such a warning, it should be easy to correct the issue with the automatic password change feature. Compromised password warnings will be available for Chrome users on iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux and Chrome OS too.

Last week, Google added the ability for iOS users to set Chrome as their autofill provider. The idea was to make it easier for people who use Google Password Manager to sign in to any app on their iPhone. Google recently introduced the option for Android users to set a home screen shortcut for Password Manager as well.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube introduces new tools to battle comment spam and account imitators

    Channels will no longer be able to hide their subscriber counts.

  • Woman who died after driving into water tanker on Highway 198 identified

    The cause of the collision hasn't been released. Detectives did not say if the woman suffered from medical conditions that may have led to the wreck.

  • Samsung Gaming Hub goes live today with Twitch, Xbox Game Pass and more

    The game-centric menu is rolling out to 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors.

  • Major League Baseball wants to deploy strike zone robo-umpires in 2024

    Major League Baseball will "likely" introduce an Automated Strike Zone System starting in 2024.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • FCC commissioner asks Apple and Google to remove TIkTok

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the FCC urging Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores amid growing worries of U.S. user data being accessed by China.

  • Apple celebrates 15-year anniversary of the iPhone

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley looks back at how the iPhone has evolved since its debut back in 2007 as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

  • Cash App users can now invest in stock and bitcoin with their spare change

    Block Inc. seems positioned to drive more links between its various offerings with a new feature that lets users automatically invest the spare change from Cash Card debit purchases in the stock market or into bitcoin.

  • Chainlink’s Smart Contract Products Go Live on Fantom

    Two protocols, Keepers and VRF, will allow developers to deploy more sophisticated applications on the Fantom network.

  • Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Wednesday launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the U.S., priced at $3.99 a month, and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap, which had teased the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said it would be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at launch. Last month, Snap said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending, sending its shares down over 40% in a single day.

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • Blackstone Weighs US Listing of $2 Billion Tech Firm IBS

    (Bloomberg) -- IBS Software Services Pvt., backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the development, defying concerns about heightened market volatility.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of

  • Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubles down on Bitcoin bet with new $10 million purchase

    MicroStrategy now holds an aggregate of approximately 129,699 Bitcoins, which were acquired for about $3.98 billion, the company said.

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple iPads, Watches, MacBooks and More

    Unless you’re open to buying refurbished devices, Apple products rarely go on sale. That’s why Amazon Prime Day — which has become an unofficial online shopping holiday to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday — has become a popular time to shop on Apple’s most popular products. But here’s a little secret: You don’t have […]

  • Siemens and Nvidia collaborate to expand digital services

    Siemens has signed a partnership agreement with chip designer Nvidia Corp to create an industrial metaverse - an enhanced virtual reality for companies to reduce the costs of running their factories, buildings and speed up new product design. The deal is a cornerstone of Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital platform also launched by the German technology and engineering company on Wednesday. The cloud-based platform, which will feature hardware, software and digital services, is part of Siemens' ambition to grow its digital business by 10% per year from the 5.6 billion euros ($5.89 billion) generated in 2021.

  • Here's Why We Think Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...