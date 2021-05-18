U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

Google Photos gives users more control over AI-powered Memories

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Google Photos is getting a suite of updates this year leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, with a focus on the Memories feature. Most notably, Google is giving users more control over the pics that appear in Memories, which are automatically selected and sorted using machine learning. 

Starting today, users will be able to rename or remove Trip highlights altogether. Rolling out soon, users will have the power to remove a single photo from a Memory, remove Best of Month Memories, and rename or remove specific Memories. And later this summer, Google will make existing controls to hide photos of certain time periods or people easier to use.

"Whether it’s a breakup, a loss or some other tough time, we don’t want to relive everything," Google said in a blog post. "We specifically heard from the transgender community that resurfacing certain photos is painful, so we’ve been working with our partners at GLAAD and listening to feedback to make reminiscing more inclusive."

Also this summer, Google Photos will group pictures based on subtle patterns, picking out specific objects, settings or visual trends in your camera roll and generating a gallery from there. New Best of Month and Trip highlights will go live in the app today, and later this year, fresh Memories based on events like Diwali, Hanukkah and Lunar New Year will roll out.

Google Photos is also getting a feature called Cinematic moments, which uses machine learning to create a moving image out of two photos taken in rapid succession. These will go live in the Recent Highlights section of Google Photos.

Google Photos 2021 AI update
Google Photos 2021 AI update

Finally, Google is launching a Locked Folder feature, allowing users to save photos in a password-protected space separate from the Photos app. Pixel users will be able to save photos and videos directly to the Locked Folder from the camera. Locked Folder will hit Pixel devices first and then come to Android phones later this year.

