Google’s Pichai Tells Staff Cuts Avoided ‘Much Worse’ Problems

12
Morwenna Coniam and Julia Love
·1 min read
Google’s Pichai Tells Staff Cuts Avoided ‘Much Worse’ Problems

(Bloomberg) -- Google’s chief executive officer told employees that cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In an internal meeting, Sundar Pichai, who is CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc., said he had consulted with the company’s founders and board in making the decision for 6% cuts, according to remarks reviewed by Bloomberg.

“If you don’t act clearly and decisively and early, we can compound the problem and make it much worse,” Pichai said. “These are decisions I needed to make.”

Google said on Friday that it would cut about 12,000 jobs, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

