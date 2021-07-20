Google extends Pixel 4 XL's repair warranty for a year in some regions

Google will fix your Pixel 4 XL phone for free for up to a year after your warranty expires, provided you live in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan and Taiwan. The tech giant has launched an extended repair program for the larger version of its 2019 flagship device, which features motion gesture support and built-in radar. Google stopped selling the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL from its own store in August 2020, but they're still available from retail partners until supplies last. While this program can get you free repairs if you're in one of the eligible regions, it only covers specific power-related issues.

In particular, the issues must be related to not being able to switch on your phone and to having trouble charging with an adapter or a wireless charger. If your phone keeps restarting or shutting down without you doing it or if your battery drains significantly faster than before, you could get free repair under the program, as well. In Canada, Japan and Taiwan, you could even get a free replacement. That said, you can't get a free repair or replacement if you purchased your device from Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy Spain or the UK, even if you're in one of the eligible locations.

Make sure to check Google's FAQ page for more information on how you can take advantage of the program in your location. In the US, you'd have to bring your device to a uBreakiFix location or access Google's repair center website to start the process.