U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.08
    -40.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,271.09
    -354.31 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,635.24
    -158.53 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.35
    -27.07 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.72
    -0.57 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5710
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,653.31
    -670.38 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.20
    -30.15 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Google’s Pixel 5a with 5G adds water resistance, a bigger battery and a headphone jack

Brian Heater
·2 min read

It’s no secret that Google is in the midst of a pretty massive overhaul of its Pixel division. The Pixel 6 offers the next major Hail Mary for the company’s hardware division, complete with its own custom chip, Tensor.

This is not that. The new flagship won’t be available until the fall. Meantime, here’s the 5a, the latest addition to the “budget flagship” line that’s proven a nice overall sales boost for a struggling department.

Image Credits: Google

Google confirmed the phone’s existence back in April, mostly as a way of curbing rumors prematurely predicting the unannounced handset’s death. “Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled,” the company told TechCrunch at the time. “It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”

And, indeed, here it is. The handset officially goes on sale August 26 for $449. The Pixel 5a with 5G is, in a word, “safe” -- a fact highlighted by the recent announcement of the Pixel 6. This is very much not a phone from a company looking to shake things up, but rather, the remnants of a division that was content to play right down the middle in the smartphone wars. Safe isn’t a bad word -- particularly not at this price point. It’s sturdy (now with IP67 water resistance!) and it’ll get the job done.

Google denies Pixel 5a 5G cancelation, confirming it’s coming this year

As the name very clearly implies, the price includes 5G connectivity. That’s coupled with a dual-camera -- with the same 12- and 16-megapixel setup as the Pixel 5. Those perform a slew of software-enabled modes, including Night Sight, Live HDR+ and Portrait Light. The phone is powered by the same mid-tier Snapdragon 765G process, while the RAM has been reduced down to 6GB.

Image Credits: Google

Storage is the same at 128GB and, interestingly, the battery has actually been bumped up from 4080 mAh to 4680. The screen, too, has been expanded from 6.0 to 6.34 inches, with the same resolution. It drops the Pixel 5’s wireless charging, but hey, there’s a headphone jack.

The Pixel 5a with 5G is up for preorder starting today.

Google is building its own chip for the Pixel 6

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: You might not have to wait long for Google’s cheaper Pixel 5a

    Today’s headlines: NASA sends a 3D printing system for lunar soil to its space station, Matter smart home networking standard delayed to 2022 and Nintendo’s Switch sweeps Japan's game sales chart for the first time in 33 years.

  • We Survival Tested PNY SD Cards in the Laundry. Were They Destroyed?

    SD cards are like mini hard drives -- but that mini part means they are prone to loss and destruction. I’ve lost SD cards to a chewing puppy, to a toddler bending a plugged-in card, and to inexplicable card errors. (Thankfully, all after transferring the images.) When PNY reached out with their Elite-X and Pro Elite Class cards, there was little doubt that the cards would be able to handle living in a camera. But, we wanted to see if the PNY SD cards could handle what happens after you pull them

  • Pixel 5A with 5G: Google surprises us yet again

    Google has another new Pixel phone, and this one's only $449.

  • The Life-Size Toyota Supra GR Model Was Made With 477,000 Legos—and It Actually Runs

    The pixel-like sports car celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Toyota Supra.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • Why Apple Stock Could Be Charging Up For A Blue Sky Run

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release a slew of new products this fall starting with the highly anticipated debut of its iPhone 13 models. The tech giant is also expected to launch updated versions of its AirPods, iPad mini, Apple watches and 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The MacBook Pros, which are expected to launch in November, haven’t been updated since 2019. This year’s versions are expected to have updated designs with mini-LED displays and contain Apple’s new M1X silicon c

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Apple iPhones could be forced to change plug by rumoured new European law

    The executive is drafting a law that would establish a common charger for all smartphones

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With Proof Of Concept Project

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has announced Wonder Robotics Ltd will evaluate the stereoscopic abilities of its autonomous drone technology. The financial terms of the deal partnership were not disclosed. Wonder Robotics has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight's QuadSight vision system. Wonder Robotics will test Foresight's thermal stereoscopic detection abilities in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous fl

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?

    Last Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators launched a bill to rein the growing mobile operating system dominance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The Open App Markets Act threatens the iPhone maker's $22 billion in annual high-margin revenue it makes from the App store. Apple has protested against the bill citing user security and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reported Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Tile Inc, and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back through to $47,500 Would Bring $49,000 into Play

    It’s a bullish morning for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $49,000 levels…