Google may release the Pixel 5a on August 26th
Google offered the first about the just a few days ago, and it seems the company is gearing up to release the Pixel 5a as well. suggested the phone would be a revamped Pixel 4a 5G and a new report has shed some more light on the possible specs.
The device will reportedly have the same camera as the Pixel 5, as well as a headphone jack and an IP67 rating, according to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. The report suggests the will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and have 6GB of RAM. There'll be a 4650MaH battery but no wireless charging support, according to Prosser. The phone's expected to have a 6.4-inch display and a single Mostly Black color option.
If all of that grabs your interest, you might not have to wait too long to get your hands on the Pixel 5a. The report suggests Google will release the device on August 26th for $450.
Google said in April it was still making a Pixel 5a with 5G, . It said the device would only land in the US and Japan and that it would be "announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced." It revealed the Pixel 4a in September 2020, so an August announcement and release date just about matches up. It's unclear whether Google plans to release a non-5G Pixel 5a.