Google will hold its Pixel 6 event on October 19th

Google has revealed the date for its big fall hardware event. It will discuss the Pixel 6 lineup in more detail on October 19th at 1PM ET.

The company has already spilled some info on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including what the phones look like. In August, Google said Tensor, the first system-on-chip it designed, will debut on these devices. The SoC will power the Pixel 6's AI-heavy features, such as speech recognition and on-device live captions and translation.

The phones will have camera upgrades, of course. The Pixel 6's main camera will allow approximately 150 percent more light in than previous models, while the Pro will have 4x optical zoom and an additional telephoto option. The company claims Tensor will improve the photo processing capabilities too.

You can expect up to a day's worth of battery life from a single charge, Google told us, though it's unclear exactly how many hours of use that translates to. The devices are 5G compatible and they'll be able to take advantage of all the new Android 12 features.

Google is keeping some of the Pixel 6 specs under wraps for now, such as how many CPU and GPU cores there are and how much RAM the devices boast. In any case, we only have to wait another couple of weeks to find out.