Google Pixel 6 teasers confirm five years of Android security updates

Yu don't have to wait until Google's October 19th event to learn a little bit more about the Pixel 6. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has spotted teaser pages on Carphone Warehouse that shed more light on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, including their software. In a confirmation of past rumors, Google is promising "at least" five years of security updates — that's longer than Samsung's four years, and suggests your Pixel 6 will have up-to-date protection as late as 2026.

The teasers tend to cover officially-released details beyond that, although they do provide a few more details. Not surprisingly, Google is interested in camera tricks — Magic Eraser eliminates photobombers, Face Unblur keeps subjects in focus, and an ultra-wide front camera helps with group selfies. The Pixel 6 will have a 50MP main sensor (up from 12MP) and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the 6 Pro will add a 48MP telephoto lens to the mix.

The product pages also hint at battery life past 24 hours "even on 5G," with fast 30W wired charging and reverse charging through Battery Share. There's a new "twice as powerful" Pixel Stand for wireless charging, too. The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 and 6.7-inch 6 Pro will both tout Gorilla Glass Victus as well as IP68 dust and water resistance, although you'll have to spring for the 6 Pro if you want an adaptive 120Hz display — you'll have to 'settle' for a Smooth Display (likely 90Hz) on the smaller model.

Carphone's listings don't dive much further into specs. All the same, it's evident Google is determined to treat the Pixel 6 as a flagship in terms of support, not just performance. Other Android vendors might have a harder time following suit (they're often tied to policies from chipmakers like Qualcomm), but this could give you at least one option if you want iPhone-like security updates without being tied to Apple's ecosystem.