The Pixel 6 vs. the competition: The Tensor chip goes up to bat

Last year's Pixel phone might have been unambitious, but this year's pair look to be a real treat. Google's finally got its own chip, the Tensor, alongside the Titan M2 coprocessor for better security. (Given the Pegasus spyware incident this summer, it's a welcome and well-timed addition.) There's plenty of new software features, like Live Translate and Material You, the latter of which will allow you to customize your home screen's look even more. But this past year has been a pretty decent year for phones, and below you can see how the Pixel 6's new gussied-up insides compare to some of the other stellar flagships we've seen in 2021. And be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our full review later this fall.

Pixel 6 iPhone 13 Galaxy S21 OnePlus 9 Pricing $599 / $699 $799 / $899 / $1,099 $800 / $850 $729 Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches) 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches) 160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches) Weight 207g (7.3 ounces) 174g (6.14 ounces) 171g (6.03 ounces) 192g (6.77 ounces) Screen size 6.4 inches (163 mm) 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6.2 inches (157.48 mm) 6.55 inches (166.37 mm) Screen resolution 2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi) 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi) Screen type OLED Super Retina XDR Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Battery 4,614 mAh 2,775 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50MP, f/1.85 Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12 MP, f/1.6 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Three cameras:

Main, 48MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2

Monochrome, 2MP Front camera(s) 8 MP, f/2.0 12 MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.4 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K at 30 fps SoC Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 2.8 GHz octa-core 3.23 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core GPU ARM Mali G78 Apple hexa-core GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 660 RAM 8 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.0 v5.2 v5.2 NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 Android 11 Android 11 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all the latest news from Google's Pixel 6 event!