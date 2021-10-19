U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

The Pixel 6 vs. the competition: The Tensor chip goes up to bat

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·3 min read

Last year's Pixel phone might have been unambitious, but this year's pair look to be a real treat. Google's finally got its own chip, the Tensor, alongside the Titan M2 coprocessor for better security. (Given the Pegasus spyware incident this summer, it's a welcome and well-timed addition.) There's plenty of new software features, like Live Translate and Material You, the latter of which will allow you to customize your home screen's look even more. But this past year has been a pretty decent year for phones, and below you can see how the Pixel 6's new gussied-up insides compare to some of the other stellar flagships we've seen in 2021. And be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our full review later this fall.

Pixel 6

iPhone 13

Galaxy S21

OnePlus 9

Pricing

$599 / $699

$799 / $899 / $1,099

$800 / $850

$729

Dimensions

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)

160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

207g (7.3 ounces)

174g (6.14 ounces)

171g (6.03 ounces)

192g (6.77 ounces)

Screen size

6.4 inches (163 mm)

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.2 inches (157.48 mm)

6.55 inches (166.37 mm)

Screen resolution

2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi)

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)

Screen type

OLED

Super Retina XDR

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED

Battery

4,614 mAh

2,775 mAh

4,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.85

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12 MP, f/1.6

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.8
Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2
Monochrome, 2MP

Front camera(s)

8 MP, f/2.0

12 MP, f/2.2

10MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.4

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

SoC

Google Tensor

Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

CPU

2.8 GHz octa-core

3.23 GHz hexa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

GPU

ARM Mali G78

Apple hexa-core GPU

Adreno 660

Adreno 660

RAM

8 GB

6 GB

8 GB

8 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.0

v5.2

v5.2

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 12

iOS 15

Android 11

Android 11

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

