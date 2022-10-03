U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,867.00
    +66.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.50
    -48.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.20
    +6.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.71
    +3.22 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.00
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    +0.28 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0038 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.41
    +0.57 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1171
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1600
    +0.4310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.99
    -109.09 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.36
    -8.07 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.81
    -49.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Google's Pixel 6a is cheaper than ever right now

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Engadget

The Pixel 7 is being unveiled this week, but if you're looking for a new but more budget focused phone, Amazon has an excellent deal on the Pixel 6a. You pick one up at just $349 for a savings of $100 (22 percent off) — $21 cheaper than the lowest price to date. That's a significant savings on a smartphone that only came out a couple of months ago.

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon - $349

If you're in the market for a mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6a is a top pick. It offers the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, you get excellent camera quality for the price, thanks to the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a distinctive design, sharp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, long-lasting battery, IP67 water/dust protection and more.

You don't get everything available in the flagships, of course. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't as smooth as the higher-end Pixels or Samsung's A53. Storage is limited to 128GB, there's no wireless charging and Google dropped the headphone jack we loved on the Pixel 5a — so you'll need a dongle for wired audio. Still, at this new low price, there aren't many other phones that can match it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Credit Suisse: What’s going on, and why its stock is falling

    Credit Suisse is one of 30 systemically important banks. Its stock was slammed on Monday, as credit-default swaps widened.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month ear

  • Porsche Shares Drop Below IPO Price Within Days of Making Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen AG defied by going ahead with Europe’s biggest initial public offering in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Ano

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Tesla Falls On Weak Deliveries

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank’s attempts to reass

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Likely Fed Pivot Won’t End Earnings Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says a Federal Reserve pivot to dovishness is becoming likely amid falling money supply, but such a move won’t allay concerns about earnings. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Ano

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • The major county in America where home prices just dropped the most is …

    "Home price appreciation has slowed dramatically in most markets," says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • TikTok will reportedly bring live shopping to the US this holiday season

    TikTok plans to bring its live shopping "TikTok Shop" feature to North America using outsourced technology.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.1m The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investment now that the company has lost US$6.0b in value

    The recent price decline of 7.8% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Tesla built 365,923 electric vehicles in Q3, up 42 percent from Q2

    While the automaker hit a record high number of deliveries, the figure was below analyst expectations.

  • Pound wipes out gains after Government’s tax backtrack - live updates

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 slumps 1pc Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter