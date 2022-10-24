Google's Pixel 6a falls to a new all-time low of $299

Though the Pixel 6a may not be top of mind now that the Pixel 7 is out, it only came out in July and is still a darn good budget phone. You can now grab one at Amazon for just $299, for a savings of $150 (33 percent), the lowest price we've seen by far. It appears to be part of a mini sale, as Google has also discounted the Pixel Buds Pro by 25 percent and a bunch of Nest routers by up to 45 percent. And on top of all that, B&H Photo Video also has the Google Nest Audio on sale for half price.

Shop Google Pixel and Nest products

The Pixel 6a is a top mid-range smartphone pick. It offers the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, you get excellent camera quality for the price, thanks to the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a distinctive design, sharp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, long-lasting battery, IP67 water/dust protection and more. It does have a slower 60Hz refresh rate than the Pixel 6/6 Pro models, less storage and no wireless charging, but it's still a real steal at $299.

Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are one of our preferred sets of true wireless earbuds, having earned a review score of 87 earlier this year. They offer effective active noise cancellation (ANC), responsive on-ear controls, a solid seven hours of continuous playback time with ANC on (and up to 11 or so hours with it off), and a powerful bass-forward sound that works especially well with hip-hop and modern pop tracks. At the $200 full price they have some serious competition, but are a very solid deal at at the $150 sale price.

If you're in the market for Google Nest routers, Amazon has you covered there two. The AC2200 models (not the new WiFi 6a models) are on sale in a variety of configurations, including the router only, extender only, and router with one and two extenders. As a reminder, the extenders also double as smart speakers with Google Assistant. They're on sale from $99 to $199, with the best deals (up to 45 percent) on the router and extender combos.

Finally, if it's a nice smart speaker you're looking for, Google's Nest Audio is down to just $50 at B&H Photo Video. The speaker has an unassuming yet attractive design, plus great audio quality that's made even better if you pair two of them together and use them in stereo mode. Since you can get two for the price of one right now, that might be a good option.

