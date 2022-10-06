U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.90
    -31.38 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,962.26
    -311.61 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,098.87
    -49.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.42
    -11.27 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    +0.99 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1155
    -0.0166 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0430
    +0.4330 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,049.07
    -167.43 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.02 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Google Pixel 7 up close: The software’s the thing

Brian Heater
·3 min read

As with the Pixel Watch, we’ll be bringing more in-depth thoughts with a full review in the near future. Now, however, seems like as good a time as any to offer up some initial thoughts (and pictures) of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

First is the price. I suspect it’s not the first thing Google wants to discuss in regard to its new smartphones, but it’s important. The 7 and 7 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. It’s not budget — or event mid-tier — necessarily, but cost is an important differentiator from the Apple and Samsung flagships of the world.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

We know that phone buying has slowed for a variety of reasons, including price. With flagships routinely topping out well above $1,000, it’s a lot tougher to regularly upgrade — especially with all of the economic uncertainty of the last few years. I will add, for the record, that you can spec the Pro out to $1,099, if you opt for 512 GB of storage. That’s important to note, but it’s still a relative deal compared to other big names in the space.

The design has been tweaked a bit since last year, but it’s still easily recognizable as the same line, thanks in large part to the signature camera bar (which itself is refined over last year’s model). Really, I think that’s a pretty fair microcosm of the device itself. The Pixel 7 isn’t a huge jump over the Pixel 6 — nor did we expect it to be, really. Last year was the big leap for Google. They did a complete overhaul of it hardware division and the Pixel 6 was the result. But you’d don’t get a breakthrough that size every year — that kind of the deal with annual hardware updates.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

Thankfully, Google long ago abandoned the idea that it could make a premium quality camera through software/computational photography alone. Both models have a 50-megapixel wide angle main and 12-megapixel ultrawide, while the Pro adds in a 48-megapixel telephoto. But this is Google, so software very much remains the thing — both for imaging and otherwise.

Ivan and Haje have a good breakdown of the imaging advancements and Sarah wrote a big piece about all of the software stuff, so I’m not going into a ton of detail here. Ultimately, the 7 maintains what has long been a primary driver for the Pixel: being the tip of the spear for Android updates.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

This serves dual-function. First, it gets these updates into people’s hands on hardware with specs built to accommodate them and second, it immediately distinguishes the line from the hundreds of other Android handsets out there.

All in all, it's shaping up to be a nice — if not particularly groundbreaking — update to the line. The handsets up for preorder today and go on sale October 12.

read more about the 2022 Google fall event on TechCrunch
read more about the 2022 Google fall event on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing

    Michigan, long the automotive manufacturing capital of the United States, is now getting pumped with investment both publicly and privately to build out a series of battery manufacturing plants that will power the wave of electric vehicles coming to market. The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.

  • There’s more than £140 off the Google Pixel 6 at Amazon right now

    Ahead of the Pixel 7 announcement, the current flagship’s plummeting in price

  • Post-pandemic, Telemedicine startups are evolving — this one just raised $6M for its hybrid approach

    Healthcare is being gradually affected by data-driven insights gleaned through what the healthcare sector calls "precision medicine." The 15-minute appointment that ends in prescription medicine is also being affected by the advance of remote telemedicine, and this whole arena is now being populated by startups. Although there is plenty of investment in telemedicine, there remains a space for using telemedicine in treating chronic diseases using a hybrid of in-home care and telemedicine.

  • Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with big camera changes

    Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get major camera updates that should rival Apple and Samsung's phones.

  • China Seeks a Quantum Leap in Computing

    A global race is on to create quantum computers that could in seconds solve problems that today would take thousands of years. An experimental device from China’s Baidu marks the latest advance.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. The Chinese technology giant is providing support to a startup in its hometown of Shenzhen that has ordered chipmaking equipment -- including from foreign suppliers -- for a semiconductor manufacturing plant, according to people familiar wit

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Microsoft’s Turn Is Coming in Stock Battle of Titans

    (Bloomberg) -- In the stock market contest this year between the two biggest US companies, Microsoft Corp. has been no match for Apple Inc. With consumer spending under threat from a possible recession, some analysts are betting that performance is about to turn around.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • What Top Warren Buffett Holding Apple Stock Could Do For Crypto

    If the tech and consumer services behemoth starts offering crypto directly through the same intuitive interface, the barriers to using crypto may evaporate.

  • Google’s Pixel phones and Pixel Watch are all about selling you software

    Google is set to launch new phones and its first smartwatch. But it's really interested in selling you on its software.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q4 2022.

  • Synopsys (SNPS) & Samsung Foundry Team Up on 3nm Process Design

    In collaboration with Samsung Foundry, Synopsys (SNPS) enables 3nm GAA technology for demanding mobile, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence application design flows.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chartwell Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Time Change

    Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today a change in time of its third quarter 2022 results conference call to 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from the previously announced time of 10:00AM ET.

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Samsung is Going Big, Not Home, in Advanced Chips

    The South Korean company’s ambitious investments in its foundry business and the increasing politicization of the chip sector will be tailwinds over the long run.

  • Satoru Iwata Didn't Play Around Powering Nintendo To Success

    When Satoru Iwata became president of Nintendo, it was both an honor and a curse. But the result was a blessing for fans of video games.

  • iPhone 14 Plus Review: Big Screen, Big Battery, Not-as-Big Price

    The iPhone 14 Plus arrives a few weeks behind Apple’s other new phones. It’s the best option for those looking for a big phone with long battery life that’s a little lighter on frills.

  • Google launches new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones with new AI features

    The company has made some slight redesigns and added new camera modes powered by the Tensor G2 chip