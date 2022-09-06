Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event is scheduled for October 6th

Google has just sent out media invites for its next hardware event. After teasing the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch earlier this year at I/O 2022, the company will provide additional details about those devices on October 6th, with a live broadcast from New York City starting at 10AM ET.

We know from the company's May preview that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature Google's second-generation Tensor chipset, upgraded cameras and Android 13. As for the Pixel Watch, the search giant previously said it would include Wear OS 3, deep integration with Fitbit and all the fitness tracking features people have come to expect in a modern smartwatch. On Tuesday, Google said it would also have new Nest devices to show off.

One interesting detail in the invite is that all of the devices the company plans to show off on October 6th will go on sale that same day. Whatever the company has in store for us, you can expect comprehensive coverage from Engadget before, during and after the event.