U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.68
    +24.58 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,711.05
    +83.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,354.26
    +139.03 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,263.44
    -24.11 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.00
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.56 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6930
    -0.0390 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7670
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,227.91
    +30.86 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,145.54
    -5.91 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,728.11
    +19.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

Google's Pixel Buds drop to $159 at B&H Photo and Best Buy

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Google's overhauled Pixel Buds are on sale across the web right now. B&H Photo and Best Buy have the true wireless earbuds for $159 right now, which is $20 off their normal price and the lowest we've seen them since last year's holiday season. If you're an Android devotee, now's a good opportunity to upgrade to the 2020 version of the Pixel Buds, which proved to be leaps and bounds better than the original model.

Buy Pixel Buds at B&H Photo - $159 Buy Pixel Buds at Best Buy - $159

These are Google's answer to Apple's AirPods and they have many similar features. As with AirPods, you only need to flip open the Pixel Buds' case to pair them with your Android phone and the connection notification will show you battery indicators for both buds and the charging case.

While the original Pixel Buds were wired, these are wireless and have a more comfortable, secure fit. They're also IPX4 rated, meaning they'll withstand contact with sweat while you're working out. Sound quality is solid and we like the reliable touch controls on both buds that let you easily play/pause, skip and adjust volume.

While the Pixel Buds have stiff competition from the likes of Sony, Jabra and others, they really shine when it comes to hands-free Google Assistant access. They consistently pick up voice commands, and you do have the option to summon the Assistant by pressing and holding either earbud if you wish. We also liked Google's real-time language translation feature included on the Pixel Buds — using Conversation Mode in the Translation app, you can use the buds to help you speak or understand over 40 languages.

The biggest downsides to the Pixel Buds are its lack of ANC and relatively low battery life. Instead of noise cancellation, Google added a feature dubbed Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts the volume based on your surroundings. However, it can be hard to trigger, so consider it a work in progress rather than a feature to be relied on. As for battery life, Pixel Buds will last approximated five hours on a single charge. While low compared to some of its competitors, it's actually on-par with Apple's AirPods. The charging case has a USB-C port but it also supports Qi wireless charging.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Fitbit's Inspire 2 wearable gains Tile's tracking tech

    Fitbit is adding support for Tile's Bluetooth item tracking tech to its Inspire 2 wearable by way of a free update.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra drops to a new low price of $900

    The Galaxy S21 Ultra is on sale for a new low price of $900 at Samsung thanks to an offer code.

  • FDA clears first AI device to spot hidden signs of COVID-19

    The FDA has cleared an AI-powered armband for emergency use that can identify signs of COVID-19 in asymptomatic individuals using light sensors and a computer processor.

  • Opera's iOS app gets a cleaner look and shorter name

    The app's no longer called Opera Touch.

  • Hard drives are about to get supercharged

    HAMR and MAMR are a pair of new methods for writing data to hard drives that could boost capacity as high as 60TB per drive, or beyond.

  • Dyson's new air purifier shows how much formaldehyde it's trying to destroy

    The new Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde air purifiers — Hot+Cool (HP09) and Cool (TP09) — are able to distinguish formaldehyde from other VOCs using a dedicated solid-state formaldehyde sensor, in order to better monitor the carcinogenic gas constantly released from the likes of furniture, carpets, paint and flooring.

  • Jeep's all-electric Wrangler concept has a six-speed manual transmission

    Jeep aims to show that EVs can be more than just staid sedans with a new concept based on its classic Wrangler 4x4.

  • Hot Seat at Turkish Central Bank to Hurt Lira Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- The merry-go-round at Turkey’s central bank is about to bludgeon Wall Street contrarians betting on a rebound in the lira.Traders need not look far for historical reference. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in the past 21 months.The turnover highlights how money managers can never get too comfortable with the state of affairs in Ankara. During Naci Agbal’s four-month tenure, Turkish investor anxiety as measured by the lira’s one-month implied volatility eased the most in the world. And after the currency’s hot start to 2021, bank analysts boosted their bullish forecasts even further.Now, Agbal’s dismissal is rekindling fears of a repeat of July 2019, when Erdogan fired Murat Cetinkaya for failing to heed the president’s unorthodox theory that high interest rates cause rather than curb inflation. The lira sank a world-leading 1.6% the next week, the central bank delivered a record rate cut by month’s end and the currency ended the year trailing every one of its peers except Argentina’s peso.“For veterans on Turkey, this looks very much like a story they have seen several times before,” Hasnain Malik and Patrick Curran, strategists at Tellimer, wrote in a report. “Monday is likely to be a bloodbath for the Turkish lira as markets express their clear and strong dissatisfaction.”Lira Doomsayers Are Preaching to the Converted on YouTube Turkey’s currency has climbed 3.1% this year, beating every one of its emerging-market counterparts, though its position atop the rankings is almost certain to change in the days ahead. Aside from a policy pivot at the monetary authority, the concern among investors is that Agbal’s removal may herald a wider leadership reshuffle at the finance ministry, including the potential return of Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.“This would be disastrous for Turkish assets and send a clear sign that unorthodox policymaking is back in full force,” Malik and Curran wrote, downgrading their view on the nation’s equities and carry trade.(Removes reference to year in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • Banned From WallStreetBets, Reddit User Tired Of GameStop Talks Creates 'WallStreetSilver'

    Ivan Bayoukhi, a banned member of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, stated that members of the subreddit are “tired” of talking about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and at least up to 40% of the WSB forum loves silver. What Happened: Bayoukhi, the founder of the subreddit WallStreetSilver, told Kitco News that WSB users were behind the silver short-squeeze in January, despite the subreddit having earlier denied they were not the ones behind the metal’s rally. He claimed that one could find several silver-related posts if they just scrolled back five to six months on the WSB forum. Bayoukhi also said that he and others who tried to post about silver on WSB were banned from the Reddit forum as the majority of the members did not want the focus to deviate from GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. He added that the silver squeeze movement — that drove the market prices of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX: LODE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) higher earlier this year — is still ongoing and the number one goal of WallStreetSilver is to wake up “billions of people to getting silver.” See Also: Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors Why It Matters: Silver prices rose earlier this year to an 8-year high amid speculation the Reddit investors-led short-squeeze rally that pushed up shares in GameStop and others has extended into the precious metals market. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ However, top posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit at that time said the silver trade was orchestrated by the very hedge funds the community was targeting. WallStreetBets posters accused Citadel LLC of pushing the silver short squeeze in an attempt to lure traders away from GameStop. Peter Hug, the global trading director for Kitco Metals, had said that while there was ample supply of larger silver investment products, the pandemic had created a shortage of smaller coins and bars. The renewed demand was putting pressure on the physical market, he added. Read Next: Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Judge in SEC Case Drops ‘Bombshells’ That Are Positive for Ripple, XRP, Says Lawyer

    Attorney Jeremy Hogan says Ripple would be "feeling pretty good" with comments from the magistrate judge in the SEC's case against the firm and its executives.

  • What Killing Off the Penny Would Mean for Commodities

    First, a penny costs more to make—about a cent—than what it’s worth, which is roughly 0.7 of a cent in metal, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett wrote in a Friday report. Stock in copper miner (FCX) (FCX) is up about 125%, far better than comparable returns of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Salary hikes at TCS indicate Indian IT is thriving

    Besides TCS, other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech have also all announced salary hikes since October 2020.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.