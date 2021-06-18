U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.26
    -35.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,429.87
    -393.58 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,080.43
    -80.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.97
    -40.49 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.10
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4470
    -0.0640 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0102 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1570
    -0.0740 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,316.80
    -1,429.88 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.77
    -44.18 (-4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.25 (-0.19%)
     

Google's $99 Pixel Buds A-Series are now available

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The wait for Google’s affordable Pixel Buds A-Series to go on sale is over. You can buy them starting today on the company’s website, as well as through retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. And at $99, they're one of the best Bluetooth earbuds you can buy for $100 or less. 

Engadget's Billy Steele gave the Pixel Buds A-Series a score of 84 when he got a chance to put them through their paces at the start of June. He found Google struck just the right balance between features and price. Yes, the Pixel Buds A-Series don’t include wireless charging like their more expensive sibling, but you still get hands-free Assistant support and IPX4 moisture resistance. They also sound pretty good. Expect a sound profile that features good clarity and doesn't make music sound compressed. All told, it's hard to find faults with the Pixel Buds A-Series when they're only $99.   

