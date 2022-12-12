Google's Pixel and Nest smart home devices are back at Black Friday prices

If you have any regrets about pass on Google Pixel smartphone deals during this year's Black Friday sales, worry not. Nearly all of the same devices discounted last month are back on sale at the same prices, with up to 33 percent off the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds A-Series, along with home products like the Nest Thermostat, Nest Security Cam and Nest Doorbell.

For smartphone shoppers on a budget, Google's Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 (33 percent off the regular $449 price), matching the Black Friday deal. It has top-notch performance, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, you get excellent camera quality, thanks to the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a distinctive design, sharp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, long-lasting battery, IP67 water/dust protection and more.

Google's latest phones are also on sale. The Google Pixel 7 128GB (5G, unlocked) is available for just $499 instead of $599 (17 percent off), while the top-end Pixel 7 Pro (5G, unlocked) is priced at $749, or $150 off the regular $899 price. Both models have the new Tensor G2 chip, excellent cameras and new software and features like Direct My Call and Photo Unblur — helping them both achieve high scores in our Engadget review. The main differences between the two are in the display, with the Pixel 7 Pro being better for mobile gaming thanks to the 120Hz display, compared to 90Hz on the Pixel 7.

Google's Pixel and smart home devices fall back to Black Friday lows

Though it only recently came out, Google's sleek Pixel Watch is on sale for $300, or $50 (14 percent) off the regular price. It's easily one of the prettiest Wear OS watches out there, offers excellent health and fitness tracking and useful new faces. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted by 30 percent, bringing the regular $99 price down to $69. We called them "Google's best earbuds yet," thanks to the solid ANC performance, punchy bass and reliable touch controls.

Finally, multiple Google Nest products are available at some of the lowest prices we've seen. You can grab the Google Nest Thermostat for $90, a savings of $40 (31 percent) off the regular price. The Google Nest Security Cam (wired) has been reduced by 30 percent to $70, and if it's a Google Nest Doorbell you're after, that item is on sale for $120, for a savings of $60 (33 percent). All of these will make great Christmas gifts, but it's best to act soon before the sale ends.

