Google's Pixel and Nest smart home devices are back at Black Friday prices

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·2 min read
Engadget

If you have any regrets about pass on Google Pixel smartphone deals during this year's Black Friday sales, worry not. Nearly all of the same devices discounted last month are back on sale at the same prices, with up to 33 percent off the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds A-Series, along with home products like the Nest Thermostat, Nest Security Cam and Nest Doorbell.

Shop Google Pixel and Nest products on Amazon

For smartphone shoppers on a budget, Google's Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 (33 percent off the regular $449 price), matching the Black Friday deal. It has top-notch performance, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, you get excellent camera quality, thanks to the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a distinctive design, sharp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, long-lasting battery, IP67 water/dust protection and more.

Google's latest phones are also on sale. The Google Pixel 7 128GB (5G, unlocked) is available for just $499 instead of $599 (17 percent off), while the top-end Pixel 7 Pro (5G, unlocked) is priced at $749, or $150 off the regular $899 price. Both models have the new Tensor G2 chip, excellent cameras and new software and features like Direct My Call and Photo Unblur — helping them both achieve high scores in our Engadget review. The main differences between the two are in the display, with the Pixel 7 Pro being better for mobile gaming thanks to the 120Hz display, compared to 90Hz on the Pixel 7.

Google's Pixel and smart home devices fall back to Black Friday lows
Google's Pixel and smart home devices fall back to Black Friday lows

Though it only recently came out, Google's sleek Pixel Watch is on sale for $300, or $50 (14 percent) off the regular price. It's easily one of the prettiest Wear OS watches out there, offers excellent health and fitness tracking and useful new faces. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted by 30 percent, bringing the regular $99 price down to $69. We called them "Google's best earbuds yet," thanks to the solid ANC performance, punchy bass and reliable touch controls.

Finally, multiple Google Nest products are available at some of the lowest prices we've seen. You can grab the Google Nest Thermostat for $90, a savings of $40 (31 percent) off the regular price. The Google Nest Security Cam (wired) has been reduced by 30 percent to $70, and if it's a Google Nest Doorbell you're after, that item is on sale for $120, for a savings of $60 (33 percent). All of these will make great Christmas gifts, but it's best to act soon before the sale ends.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 48 percent off in Amazon sale

    Right now, you can pick up a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent.

  • The Morning After: Juul will pay $1.2 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits

    The top news stories today: Juul will pay $1.2 billion to settle multiple lawsuits, NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon mission has returned to Earth, A new self-driving tractor prototype has an electric motor.

  • Xiaomi's 13 Pro is an early look at 2023's flagship phones

    Xiaomi's 13 series flagship smartphones are here, and as usual, they're loaded with the latest technology and features.

  • Apple's Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $160

    Apple's Beats Fit Pro earbuds are down to just $160 as part of a larger sale.

  • 'Forspoken' hands-on: Fun, but frantic

    Forspoken is the first title to come from the development team that made Final Fantasy XV – a game that came out in 2016. While we know the magical attacks in Forspoken are spectacular, my one-on-one battle with Sila, the Tanta of Strength, made the biggest impression during my preview session – and the best showcase for all the attacks and moves you’ll be able to master.

  • SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments...

  • Rivian pauses Mercedes-Benz electric van partnership after just three months

    Just three months after announcing a partnership with Mercedes to manufacture commercial electric vans in Europe, Rivian now says its pausing those plans.

  • This Irreplaceable REIT Just Raised Rents 83%

    Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe breaks down the reasons he owns Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock. This industrial REIT has an incredible moat in an extremely profitable geography. Find out where in the video! *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec.

  • Jeep parent company Stellantis blames EV costs for upcoming layoffs

    This week, automaker Stellantis said it would indefinitely shut down a manufacturing plant in Illinois and lay off approximately 1,350 employees early next year.

  • Reviewed: I Wore the Apple Watch Series 8 for Two Months — Is It Worth It?

    It’s difficult to imagine a time before the Apple Watch even though, of course, it existed. Since its release, there hasn’t been another wearable that could dethrone the Apple Watch as the best smartwatch around. Few have tried, like Samsung’s line of Galaxy Watches, but none have yet to convince me otherwise. The Apple Watch […]

  • Volkswagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, is considering withdrawing from China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche. "The competition is very intense there, so we will consider, together with our Chinese joint venture partner, how we want to proceed," Zellmer was quoted as saying. The chief executive said the company could consider simply selling cars in China rather than also producing them there.

  • Guinea's ex-military leader denies role in 2009 stadium massacre

    Guinea's ex-military leader Moussa Dadis Camara on Monday denied charges that he was responsible for a 2009 stadium massacre, as he took the stand for the first time in a long-awaited trial. Camara was the ruler of Guinea when more than 150 people were killed during a pro-democracy rally on Sept. 28, 2009. An unknown number of women were also raped, according to human rights groups and survivors.

  • British PM Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

    British Conservative politicians on Sunday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of the party and the government, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to unite a fractured party. The Conservative Party has already ousted two prime ministers in 2022 - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - and trails the opposition Labour party in the polls by double digits, with another national election expected in 2024. Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months.

  • US diplomat describes flight home with Brittney Griner: 'A patriotic person'

    US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens described his experience greeting American basketball player Brittney Griner on the tarmac in the UAE after a prisoner swap.

  • Rackspace Ransomware Attack Reveals the Cloud’s Vulnerability

    The event is an urgent reminder of the risks in relying on the cloud for mission-critical applications.

  • 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy Now

    Every time a Costco member shops at the warehouse, they're likely to spend $114 on average. And once someone becomes a Costco member, they're likely to stay one for life. It's reported that 90% of...

  • Robots set their sights on a new job: sewing blue jeans

    Will a robot ever make your blue jeans? There is a quiet effort underway to find out — involving clothing and technology companies, including Germany’s Siemens AG and Levi Strauss & Co. "Clothing is the last trillion-dollar industry that hasn’t been automated," said Eugen Solowjow, who heads a project at a Siemens lab in San Francisco that has worked on automating apparel manufacturing since 2018.

  • Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season

    'Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday...

  • Playtika to cut workforce by about 15%

    The company, which has more than 3,700 employees, is consolidating studios and centralizing evaluation of new game concepts through its creative team at game studio Wooga, it said. "Three current titles have been removed from the pipeline with priority toward strategic high-growth potential new games investments," Playtika said. After posting blockbuster sales during the pandemic, the gaming sector is grappling with slowing demand this year as inflation pushes people to cut back on discretionary spend.

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

    Get major markdowns, including a fan-favorite portable projector for $30 off and cozy thermal underwear at a sweet discount.