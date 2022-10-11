Google's Pixel Buds Pro hit a new all-time low of $160

Prime Day might offer just what you need if you're looking for a pair of Android-friendly wireless earbuds. Amazon is selling Google's Pixel Buds Pro at a new all-time low of $160, well below the usual $200 asking price. That's better than the previous best of $175, and conveniently comes as Amazon is offering a free gift card with Pixel 7 orders.

Buy Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon - $160

The Pixel Buds Pro are, simply speaking, Google's best earbuds to date. The active noise cancellation is the highlight, with good performance that helps you focus on tunes rather than construction or loud conversations. However, there's also much-improved bass — these may be a good fit if you regularly listen to dance music and rap. Add the seven-hour battery life and they should work well for workday listening, not to mention longer flights.

They aren't flawless. Call quality is merely acceptable, and the transparency mode doesn't offer the natural sound or volume sensitivity of the second-gen AirPods Pro. Features like volume EQ require Android, too, so this isn't necessarily the best pick if you're an iPhone user. At this price, though, the Pixel Buds Pro are a relative bargain if you want better-than-average sound but still have a tight budget.

