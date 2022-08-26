Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $175, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Labor Day deals are already starting to pop up across the web. Both Ooni and Solo Stove have early holiday sales that slash prices of some of their most popular machines, so now's the time to consider getting a pizza oven or a fire pit while you can save some money. Apple's base iPad dropped to a new record low of $280, while the Apple TV 4K is nearly $60 off as well. You can still pick up a number of Crucial SSDs and portable drives at some of the lowest prices we've seen, plus Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro review

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $175, or $25 off their usual price. This is the first real discount they've received since they launched last month. We gave the buds a score of 87 for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and reliable touch controls.

Buy Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon - $175

Apple iPad

Apple's entry-level iPad has dropped to a new all-time low of $280. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

Buy iPad at Amazon - $280

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $120. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last month ($109), this remains one of the best prices we've seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $120

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE review

Some models of the Apple Watch SE are up to 30 percent off at Amazon. This wearable earned a score of 88 from us for its solid performance, comfortable design and comprehensive feature set for the price. However, if you want the latest model, you may be better off waiting another few weeks as we expect to see new Apple Watches announced at the company's September 7th event.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon starting at $230

Apple Watch Series 7

The Product Red version of the Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) is on sale for $320 right now. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger screen, faster charging and handy watchOS capabilities. However, if you want the latest from Apple, it may be worth waiting until September when the company historically has announced its latest phones and smartwatches.

Buy Series 7 (45mm) at Amazon - $320

MacBook Pro M1

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch sitting on a table(2021)

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 laptops are on sale at Amazon — the former is $200 off and down to $1,799 and the latter is $300 off and down to $2,199. Both of these machines earned scores of 92 from us for their powerful performance, excellent Liquid Retina displays, plethora of ports and excellent battery lives.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,799 Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $2,199

Solo Stove

A Solo Stove fire pit sitting on grass next to fire wood and an American flag at a backyard party.

Solo Stove has discounted all of its fire pits and bundles ahead of Labor Day. The Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0 and Yukon 2.0 are all up to 40 percent off and down to $200, $230 and $430, respectively. Most bundles are up to 45 percent off, too, including the Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0, which includes a spark shield, stand, shelter, carrying case and lid along with the aforementioned fire pit.

Buy Ranger 2.0 at Solo Stove - $200 Buy Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove - $230 Buy Yukon 2.0 at Solo Stove - $430 Shop fire pits at Solo Stove

Ooni pizza ovens

Ooni Fyra

Ooni's early Labor Day sale knocks 20 percent off all of its 12-inch pizza ovens. That means you can get the Fyra for $279, or the Karu or Koda for $319. We've recommended these pizza ovens in outdoor guides in the past because they're relatively easy to use and produce delicious, bubbling pizzas that are as close to restaurant quality as you'll get in your home.

Buy Fyra at Ooni - $279 Buy Karu at Ooni - $319 Buy Koda at Ooni - $319 Shop Ooni sales

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a in Sage and Chalk

Google's budget-friendly Pixel 6a is on sale for $399 right now, or $50 less than usual. We gave it a score of 89 for its attractive design, great cameras and long battery life.

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon - $399

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Most models of Google's Pixel 6 Pro are on sale right now for a record low of $649. The standard Pixel 6 is also on sale for $499. The Pro is one of our favorites at the moment, and we like it for its striking design, excellent performance and battery life, plus it has some of the best cameras you'll find on any smartphone.

Buy Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $649 Buy Pixel 6 at Amazon - $499

Crucial SSDs

Render of Crucial MX500 2.5-inch SATA drive

You can pick up a bunch of Crucial gadgets for less at Amazon right now. The Crucial MX500 internal drive in 1TB is 24 percent off and down to $76, which is the best price we've seen. Also discounted are the Crucial P5 Plus SSD in 2TB, which is down to $226, and the X6 portable drive in 1TB, which is 25 percent off and down to $83.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $76 Buy Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) at Amazon - $226 Buy Crucial X6 (1TB) at Amazon - $83 Shop Crucial deals at Amazon

HBO Max

PASADENA, CA - MAY 20: Atmosphere at the HBO Max FYC Drive-In for

HBO Max has discounted its annual plan, so you can save 30 percent if you sign up and pay for one year upfront. If you can deal with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. to get an ad-free experience, you'll pay $105, which is $45 off the usual rate.

Subscribe to HBO Max

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony's budget-friendly WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for an excellent price of $98. While we have seen them cheaper before, this 35-percent discount is a good one for these ANC cans. We like them for their comfortable design, solid noise cancellation and long battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $98

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is $200 off and down to $599 right now, while the s9+ has the same discount and is on sale for $799. These are some of our favorite robot vacuums, and they're made even better by these sale prices. The j7+ has advanced obstacle detection that helps it avoid pet poop and other hazards, while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of any Roomba.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba s9+ at Amazon - $799

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon knocked $15 off its Fire TV Stick 4K Max, bringing it down to $40. A couple of other Fire TV dongles are on sale, too: you can pick up the standard Fire TV Stick for $25 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20. The TV Stick 4K Max is the most capable of the bunch, with support for Dolby Vision, WiFi 6 and more.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's new T7 Shield SSD in 1TB is down to a new record low of $98, which is $62 less than usual. This is the most durable version of Samsung's palm-sized portable drive, featuring a rubberized exterior and enough protection to survive up to 9.8-foot drops. It has sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, plus Dynamic Thermal Guard and 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard.

Buy Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon - $98

