Google debuts new Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds, and Nest Mini

The Pixelbook Go is Google's latest Chromebook meant for users who want a lightweight machine for working on the go. (Image: Google)

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has a new Chromebook. The Pixelbook Go, which was revealed during the company's Made by Google event in New York on Tuesday, is a 13.3-inch Chromebook powered by Google's Chrome OS.

Starting at $649, the Pixelbook Go is designed to be an always-connected replacement for traditional Windows-powered laptops. For users looking for something to get online to browse the internet, stream videos, and get their work done, Chromebooks are a solid choice.

The Pixelbook Go, with its unique design — it's got a ribbed bottom panel — has the making of a fantastic Chromebook.

Design

The 13.3-inch Pixelbook Go's most striking feature is its ribbed bottom panel. Designed to ensure the Go stays in place whether on your lap or on your desk, the textured material certainly looks odd at first sight.

The rest of the Pixelbook Go hews closely to Google's industrial design aesthetic and features flat, muted colors. The Pixelbook Go's keyboard, naturally, features a dedicated Google Assistant key that gives you access to the company's smart assistant.

Inside, the Pixelbook Go is available with an Intel m3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor. There's also your choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage. You'll also have a choice of a full-HD or 4K resolution display.

The PixelBook Go has a 15% larger battery than the standard Pixelbook, and the keys on the keyboard have been tuned to be quieter, resulting in what Google calls its ultra-quiet Hush Keys.

The PixelBook Go is designed for people who need to grab their laptop and run, so Google made the Go using lightweight magnesium. (You’ll find the same material used in many other lightweight laptops including Microsoft’s Surface.) The Go will be available in Just Black and Not Pink, and is available for pre-order now.

Pixel Buds

Like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and seemingly every other hardware company on earth, Google also announced its latest version of its Pixel Buds at its New York event. The Buds are truly wireless earbuds that allow you to call up your Google Assistant by saying “Hey, Google,” and then start using it right away. A built-in long-range bluetooth connection lets you connect up to three rooms away inside, and outside they’ll work across the length of a football field.

The Pixel Buds are the follow up to the original Pixel Buds, and are Google's first truly wireless earbuds. (Image: Google) More

Like the original, the Pixel Buds have a circular design that can last five hours on a charge and 24 hours with the charging case. Google says the Buds seal your ear for rich base and clear highs, and a special vent in the side lets in some outside environmental audio, so you don’t have that kind of muted sensation. The Bud’s volume also dynamically adjusts as you move from quiet areas like inside your home to louder areas like subways. Beam forming microphones are also coming.

Unfortunately, Google is holding off on launching the Buds for now. The headset won’t launch until Spring 2020 and will cost $179. That matches up with Apple’s AirPods, which cost $159 with a standard charging case, and $199 with a wireless charging case.

Nest Mini

In addition to the Pixelbook Go and Pixel Buds, Google also announced its new Google Nest Mini. The speaker is the follow-up to Google’s Home Mini and starts at $49. The super small speaker — it’s about the size of a hockey puck — gives you access to the Google Assistant, and all of its audio functionality.

The Nest Mini is a Google Assistant-powered mini speaker, and the follow up to the Google Home Mini. (Image: Google) More