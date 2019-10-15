Google debuts new Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds, and Nest Mini

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has a new Chromebook. The Pixelbook Go, which was revealed during the company's Made by Google event in New York on Tuesday, is a 13.3-inch Chromebook powered by Google's Chrome OS.
Starting at $649, the Pixelbook Go is designed to be an always-connected replacement for traditional Windows-powered laptops. For users looking for something to get online to browse the internet, stream videos, and get their work done, Chromebooks are a solid choice.
The Pixelbook Go, with its unique design — it's got a ribbed bottom panel — has the making of a fantastic Chromebook.
Design
The 13.3-inch Pixelbook Go's most striking feature is its ribbed bottom panel. Designed to ensure the Go stays in place whether on your lap or on your desk, the textured material certainly looks odd at first sight.
The rest of the Pixelbook Go hews closely to Google's industrial design aesthetic and features flat, muted colors. The Pixelbook Go's keyboard, naturally, features a dedicated Google Assistant key that gives you access to the company's smart assistant.
Inside, the Pixelbook Go is available with an Intel m3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor. There's also your choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage. You'll also have a choice of a full-HD or 4K resolution display.
The PixelBook Go has a 15% larger battery than the standard Pixelbook, and the keys on the keyboard have been tuned to be quieter, resulting in what Google calls its ultra-quiet Hush Keys.
The PixelBook Go is designed for people who need to grab their laptop and run, so Google made the Go using lightweight magnesium. (You’ll find the same material used in many other lightweight laptops including Microsoft’s Surface.) The Go will be available in Just Black and Not Pink, and is available for pre-order now.
Pixel Buds
Like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and seemingly every other hardware company on earth, Google also announced its latest version of its Pixel Buds at its New York event. The Buds are truly wireless earbuds that allow you to call up your Google Assistant by saying “Hey, Google,” and then start using it right away. A built-in long-range bluetooth connection lets you connect up to three rooms away inside, and outside they’ll work across the length of a football field.
Like the original, the Pixel Buds have a circular design that can last five hours on a charge and 24 hours with the charging case. Google says the Buds seal your ear for rich base and clear highs, and a special vent in the side lets in some outside environmental audio, so you don’t have that kind of muted sensation. The Bud’s volume also dynamically adjusts as you move from quiet areas like inside your home to louder areas like subways. Beam forming microphones are also coming.
Unfortunately, Google is holding off on launching the Buds for now. The headset won’t launch until Spring 2020 and will cost $179. That matches up with Apple’s AirPods, which cost $159 with a standard charging case, and $199 with a wireless charging case.
Nest Mini
In addition to the Pixelbook Go and Pixel Buds, Google also announced its new Google Nest Mini. The speaker is the follow-up to Google’s Home Mini and starts at $49. The super small speaker — it’s about the size of a hockey puck — gives you access to the Google Assistant, and all of its audio functionality.
Google also touted the fact that the Mini’s fabric casing is made of 100% recycled plastic. The company also added a wall mount to the rear of the Mini, so you can hang it in your home instead of simply placing it on your counter or end table.
Finally, an on-board machine learning chip means that the Mini will be able to pull up your most frequently accessed Home features more quickly. A third microphone built into the Mini also means the system will be able to hear you in noisy rooms.
Nest Wi-Fi
Google also rolled out its new Nest mesh Wi-Fi system. Nest Wi-Fi features a single router and a Wi-Fi point. The point also doubles as a Google smart speaker.
The company says the updated hardware and software in the Nest Mini gets two times faster network speeds and 25% better coverage. According to Google, the router and Wi-Fi point combination will cover 85% of homes in the U.S.
The updated version of Nest Wi-Fi, which is a rebranded version of Google Wi-Fi, starts at $269 with the router and Wi-Fi point, or $349 with the router and two Wi-Fi points.
More from Dan:
The $399 Sonos Move is pricey and heavy, but it's a great portable speaker
Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.