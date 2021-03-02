U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Google Play Books update brings audio narration to kids titles

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Google has been trying to make ebooks accessible to a wider global audience including those who are learning to read. The web giant is continuing its focus on youngsters by launching a set of audio resource tools for children's titles on Google Play Books.

Kids can now listen to a book read out loud, with the ability to turn pages automatically or manually, on titles designated for those aged up to eight years old. The popularity of audiobooks and podcasts on dedicated services such as Audible and Spotify has led to most adults listening to spoken word content, sometimes narrated by a celeb. But the thirst for vocal interpretations of literature is instilled in us from a young age through bedtime stories and read-alongs in school, which serve as the inspiration for Google's new tool.

In a separate feature aimed at boosting a child's vocabulary, users can now tap on a word in a book to hear it spoken out loud. In addition, Google is adding the ability to read or listen to thousands of kid-friendly definitions, many combined with illustrations designed to support a child's comprehension or learning. Of course, the tools aren't just for kids and can be used by all beginner readers alike.

While the new features are available on the majority of Google Play books for ages 0 to 8, you can double check whether they are enabled before buying a book by downloading a free sample first. To coincide with National Read Across America Day, Google is also giving away three ebooks, including a STEM title written by Google engineering program manager Komal Singh; Ara the Star Engineer. And a pair of Sesame Street books featuring Julia, its first autistic muppet, including We're Amazing,1-2-3! and Family Forever.

  • Three female Afghan media workers shot dead during wave of extremist attacks on journalists

    Three female media workers were shot dead in eastern Afghanistan in the latest in a wave of assassinations against journalists and civil society. Unidentified gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks in the city of Jalalabad as the women made their way home. The dead all worked in the dubbing department of the local Enikaas TV network which in December saw a news anchor and talk show host called Malala Maiwand killed. The latest attack killed a worker called Mursal Waheedi and two other employees. "They are all dead. They were going home from office on foot when they were shot," Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP. Afghanistan's journalist safety committee called the attack a war crime. The country is one of the deadliest to be a journalist and the Committee to Protect Journalists says 13 were killed in 2018 and another five last year. A wave of unclaimed assassinations killing civil servants, members of the media, activists and officials has caused panic among the country's young, educated elite in recent months. The government and diplomats say the Taliban are thought to be behind many, in an attempt to make the government look weak and also to eliminate liberal opponents ahead of any negotiations. The Taliban deny involvement. Yet the districts around Jalalabad have also been a centre for violence by the country's branch of the Islamic State group and its militants said they had killed Ms Maiwand and her driver on December 10. The killings have left many journalists and civil servants afraid to leave their homes and many of the country's most educated are instead trying to leave and get asylum abroad. Shaharzad Akbar, head of Afghanistan's independent human rights commission, said the attack was horrific. She said: “The Afghan media community has suffered too much. Afghan women have been targeted and killed too often. Afghanistan has bled for too long. This must stop. Stop killing civilians and destroying Afghanistan's future.” The wave of assassinations intensified after the Afghan government was supposed to sit down for tentative negotiations with Taliban envoys in Doha. The talks have so far achieved little, with the two sides unable to agree on even an agenda yet.

