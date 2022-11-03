U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.25
    -15.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,074.00
    -104.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.50
    -56.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.90
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,622.00
    -28.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.63 (-3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9740
    -0.0079 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.28
    +0.47 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0150 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3820
    +0.6800 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,291.71
    -109.61 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -8.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.54
    -24.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Google Play Games for PC program expands to the US and seven other countries

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Google is expanding its Google Play for PC program to eight more countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore in open beta. That means all players in these regions with Windows systems that meet the minimum requirements can access Google Play on a desktop computer.

The company first launched the program under a limit test in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. Later in August, it expanded it to all players in these countries in open beta.

Google added that in the last couple of months it has added popular titles like "1945 Air Force," "Blade Idle," "Cookie Run: Kingdom," and "Evony: The King’s Return" to the program with more games to be added soon.

In August, Google also restructured the minimum requirements for systems that can run Google Play for PC. Originally, Google required an eight-core CPU, a “gaming-class GPU” and 20GB of available storage space. With the reduced requirements, users need a four-core CPU, an integrated GPU and 10GB of free storage on the system.

Minimum system requirements for running Google Play Games on Windows Image Credits: Google

"We’re thrilled to expand our platform to more markets for players to enjoy their favorite games on Google Play. As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback," Arjun Dayal, Director, of Google Play Games said in a blog post.

With this program, Google has made it possible for players can use their mouse and keyboard for inputs. Notably, it also started testing support for these inputs for Android games on ChromeOS in September.

In a separate project, Microsoft has been working with Amazon to bring Android apps to Windows 11. In August, the company expanded this preview feature to users based in Japan.

On the other hand, despite announcing the shutdown of its Stadia cloud gaming service, Google is still concentrating on bringing gaming to more players. In October, it introduced new Chromebooks tuned for cloud gaming with hardware makers like Acer, Asus and Lenovo.

  • Terry Cook, Don Kuehn among leaders at 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown

    Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, is host of the 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown.

  • Global stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

    Global stocks sank Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by suggesting more U.S. rate hikes are likely to cool inflation. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate to a 15-year high. The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%, suggesting some investors were looking to buy at depressed prices after the benchmark fell 2.5% the previous day.

  • Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups

    Lugano, Switzerland-based venture capital fund Privilège Ventures just launched its fourth fund. The CHF 20 million (just over $20 million) fund is earmarked for women-led early-stage startups across Europe. “We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Telenet in talks with Orange on Belgian network access

    PARIS (Reuters) -Liberty Global's Telenet on Thursday said it was in talks with France's No. 1 telecoms company Orange over potential network access to Belgian cable operator VOO, which Orange plans to acquire. The companies have reached a memorandum of understanding that will structure further negotiations, Telenet said in a statement. "Orange confirms negotiations with Telenet for access to the cable network in the south," a spokesperson for the French company said.

  • If Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the RFK Stadium site could be back in play

    Will the RFK Stadium site be back in play for the Commanders if Snyder sells the team?

  • U.S. futures struggle for traction after latest Fed-inspired shellacking

    Central bank on Wednesday delivered a 75 basis point interest rate hike, but chairman Jay Powell dashed hopes he would soon pause increasing borrowing costs.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • Qualcomm Gives Downbeat Forecast as Phone Market Deteriorates

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, tumbled in pre-market trading after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Re

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Billionaire tech investor calls programmers 'the most scarce commodity on the planet'

    Amid the hiring freezes or job cuts at tech firms, one billionaire tech investor says software programmers are still a "scarce commodity."

  • The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades

    Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.

  • Gmail to add a new package tracking feature ahead of holiday shopping season

    Google announced today a small but useful update to Gmail that will allow users to soon be able to track their upcoming package deliveries directly from their inbox. Now, all they'll need to do is look at their Gmail inbox.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Xiaomi shows off smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses

    Device based on Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens

  • Google wants robots to generate their own code

    There are countless big problems left to solve in the world of automation, and robotic learning sits somewhere near the top. While it’s true that humans have gotten pretty good at programming systems for specific tasks, there’s a big, open-ended question of: and then what? New research demonstrated at Google’s AI event in New York City this morning proposes the notion of letting robotic systems effectively write their own code.