U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.58
    +1.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8820
    +0.2920 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,802.83
    -2,162.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.23
    -36.12 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Google Play will hide and block downloads for outdated apps starting later this year

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Google is preparing to clear its Play Store of outdated apps. The company warned Android app developers that starting on November 1, 2022, it will hide apps and block their installation to users' devices if developers haven't kept up with the latest Android OS releases. Specifically, Google said apps that don't target an Android API within two years of the latest major Android release version will no longer be able to be discovered or installed by new users whose devices run Android OS versions that are higher than the apps' target API level.

In short, this means that Android users who are keeping up with the latest software or those who've just purchased new Android phones will no longer be able to find or download old, out-of-date apps.

This should not be a significant adjustment for any active developers building for Android, as Google already requires new apps and app updates to target an Android API level within one year of the latest major Android OS version release. And any app updates submitted that also don't meet this requirement can't be published on Google Play.

But the change would impact fully abandoned apps or those where the developer is still serving their users but no longer keeps up with the latest Android API updates.

Since the apps aren't entirely removed from Google Play, this won't be a direct equivalent to the great App Store purges in years past where Apple pulled down tens of thousands of outdated, abandoned apps. In fact, Google explains that the existing users of the older apps impacted by the new policy will still be able to discover them, re-install them, and use them on any Android OS version the app supports. This is perhaps more consumer-friendly than simply yanking apps off the app store, as Apple had done.

However, Google's goal was similiar to Apple's in that outdated apps not only offer a poor expeirence they're also a potential security risk.

As Google explained in its announcement about the new policy, every Android OS update brings "privacy, security, and user experience improvements."

"Users with the latest devices or those who are fully caught up on Android updates expect to realize the full potential of all the privacy and security protections Android has to offer. Expanding our target level API requirements will protect users from installing older apps that may not have these protections in place," the company stated.

While there are ongoing issues with Andorid malware, including recenlty those from Russian state-supported actors engaging in espionage, these malicous programs are not always found in outdated apps. Instead, they often prompt the user to allow it to use the high-level permissions it requires, and the user agrees.

Image Credits: Google

Google notes the "vast majority" of Google Play apps already meet the new requirements and won't be impacted by the policy change. For other apps, this notification serves to allow reputable developers the time to make the necessary updates.

To aid developers in the transition, Google published a technical guide to help migrate apps to the target API levels, along with Help Center documentation which includes the exact timelines for the changes. It's also offering developers the ability to request a six month extension if they need more time for their migration through a form that will be availalbe in the Play Console later this year.

Google has been working to tighten up its app marketplace in recent days as regulations take closer aim at the mobile app ecosystem. This month, Google Play’s new billing payments policy also went into effect. The company had announced back in 2020 that developers would need to come into compliance with Google's policy that requires apps selling digital goods and services to use Google Play’s own billing system. Unless developers were approved for an extension, they're no longer be able to submit app updates until they’re in compliance as of April 1, 2022, barring any critical security issues. On June 1, 2022, non-compliant apps will be removed from Google Play.

Combined with this semi-purge of outdated apps, the Play Store will likely lose many apps in the months to come.

Recommended Stories

  • The Intercept Staffers Rage as Parent Company Lays Off Nearly 20 Staffers

    The InterceptFirst Look Media laid off at least 18 employees on Wednesday, including five reporters from investigative news outlet The Intercept—one of whom played a pivotal role in reporting on multiple scandals involving the National Security Agency.In an email sent to all staffers on Wednesday afternoon, obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by Axios, First Look Media CEO Michael Bloom blamed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for forcing the company to “make some incredibly difficult dec

  • What are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? FAQs answered

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to more easily connect and interact with your smartphone while driving.

  • Key West rejects changing cruise rules at private pier. What does it mean for tourists?

    Key West residents opposed to large cruise ships and their hordes of passengers descending on the small island have packed City Hall before to demand changes to reduce their presence.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Out

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • ‘It's a big deal’: CEO says Okta seeks to restore customer trust after hack

    “We are a trusted brand and that trust has been damaged,” CEO Todd McKinnon told Bloomberg Television.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • Police reports suggest a larger pattern of AirTag stalking

    Fifty women in eight jurisdictions called the cops after discovering an unwanted tracker.

  • Danger hiding on your Android device

    A cybergroup discovered malware called “project manager” that can track your location and record audio.

  • Salesforce upgrades marketing, field service and sales tools with AI

    Today, timed with a conference out of Sydney, Australia, Salesforce announced new analytics-powered features across its Service and Marketing Cloud suites designed to "'humanize’ engagement between companies and their customers." While that might be overpromising, the new and updated tools aim to -- in Salesforce's words -- simplify processes like conversing with customers and reconciling disparate marketing data. "With these latest innovations, Salesforce is exploring how combining marketing and customer service solutions can help global brands pivot to direct-to-consumer and strengthen customer relationships as they navigate social and economic uncertainty, heightened customer expectations and an evolving hybrid working world," a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email.

  • Microsoft Hawks Windows 11 as the Answer to Hybrid Workplaces

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home during the pandemic fueled a resurgence in demand for personal computers. Now Microsoft Corp. is hoping a partial return to the office will spur sales of its latest Windows operating system.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineEx-O

  • Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

    Xbox controllers can now flip TV input to your console — helpful if you want to watch shows during downloads.

  • By the numbers: A look at what body cameras cost Florida law enforcement agencies

    Lakeland's police chief estimated that implementing a body camera system would cost the city $9 million over 10 years. What do other cities pay?