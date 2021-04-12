U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.99
    -0.81 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.40
    -55.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,850.00
    -50.19 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.78
    -9.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.85
    +0.15 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,061.29
    +310.95 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,288.55
    -6.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.73
    -229.33 (-0.77%)
     

The Google Play video app will leave Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung's TV platforms

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google is discontinuing the Google Play Movies and TV app for Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs, as well as Roku devices. Come June 15th, 2021, you won’t be able to access the software on those platforms anymore. Instead, you’ll need to go through YouTube to watch any content you’ve bought in the past. Any Google Play credits associated with your account will still be there, allowing you to buy new movies and TV shows. However, your Watchlist won’t transfer over, and support for family sharing is more limited.

Google shared the news last month, but it went mostly unnoticed until after websites like Liliputing and 9to5Google published stories on the shutdown earlier today following an email the company sent to users. To be clear, Play Movies and TV itself isn’t joining the Google graveyard on June 15th. Google plans to eventually merge the app with its new Google TV software, but that's an ongoing process with the former still available to download on Android and iOS.

