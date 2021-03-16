U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Google will cut Play Store fees for the majority of Android developers

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting on July 1st, Google will lower its Play Store commission fee to 15 percent on the first $1 million developers earn from its marketplace every year, the company announced on Tuesday (via 9to5Google). Google claims the change will reduce the fees it takes from 99 percent of Android developers by 50 percent. “These are funds that can help developers scale up at a critical phase of their growth by hiring more engineers, adding to their marketing staff, increasing server capacity, and more,” Google said. After a developer crosses the $1 million mark, the company will then take its standard 30 percent cut.

Apple announced a similar fee reduction toward the end of last year. However, in the case of the Play Store, developers don’t need to apply to a program to take advantage of Google’s newfound generosity. What’s more, the company is making the fee reduction on the first million available to all developers, even those that easily make more than that in a single year. Notably, the change comes ahead of a policy Google will implement on September 30th that will require all developers to process their payments through the Play Store’s billing system.

Independent developers have long criticized both Apple and Google for taking too big of a cut off their work. Those criticisms turned into open protest last year when Epic Games intentionally broke both Apple’s and Google’s rules on in-app purchases. That action has led to an escalating legal feud between Epic and the two tech giants, with no end in sight. 

Recommended Stories

  • Google Play drops commissions to 15% from 30%, following Apple's move last year

    Google will lower its Play commissions globally for developers that sell in-app digital goods and services on its marquee store, the company said, following a similar move by rival Apple late last year. The Android-maker said on Tuesday that starting July 1, it is reducing the service fee for Google Play to 15% -- down from 30% -- for the first $1 million of revenue developers earn using Play billing system each year. The company will levy a 30% cut on every dollar developers generate through Google Play beyond the first $1 million in a year, it said.

  • Animal Crossing adds a whoopie cushion in time for April Fool's Day

    Nintendo will celebrate Animal Crossing: New Horizon's first birthday with a free update on March 18th.

  • Details emerge about Facebook's Substack clone for indie writers

    A leak has detailed how Facebook's Substack-like publishing platform will work, including tie-ins with Pages and ways to get paid.

  • Apple will abide by Russian law by offering government-approved apps

    Users will be able to opt out of installing them, according to a Russian newspaper.

  • Country music star gets COVID after 2nd vaccine shot

    Larry Gatlin joins 'Fox Report' to discuss his battle with COVID-19, impact of the pandemic on the music industry

  • Florida Man Who Lied About Connection to Wu-Tang Clan to Scam Luxury Hotels Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

    Florida Man Aaron Barnes-Burpo has been arrested after he allegedly scammed free hotel stays and other services by lying about his association with rappers.

  • Exxon Says Activist’s Plan Is Threat to Cash Flow, Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said proposals put forth by an activist investor pushing for changes at the oil giant threaten future cash flows and the sustainability of its dividend.Exxon said in a letter to shareholders Tuesday that Engine No. 1’s approach ignores the role oil and natural gas will play in the future, and the leadership role Exxon intends to take in reducing emissions through the development of lower-carbon technologies.“To put it bluntly, we have a plan that will grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund future growth and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition. Engine No. 1 does not, ” Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier said in the letter.The duo accused Engine No. 1 of making false statements and said its board candidates lacked the experience or knowledge to help lead Exxon through what they called “one of the most complex and challenging transitions the world has ever faced.” The pair encouraged investors to vote for Exxon’s slate, which includes activist investor Jeff Ubben and two other new directors.The newly-formed Engine No. 1 disclosed a stake in Exxon in December and has nominated four candidates for the board. The hedge fund, whose stake amounts to about 0.02% of Exxon’s shares, has criticized the company for poor returns and poor environmental stewardship. It has called on Exxon to set more aggressive targets of being net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, and said its nominees will help guide that transition.Exxon “has jeopardized its own dividend through years of wasteful, debt-fueled spending on projects with a low average return on capital,” Engine No. 1 said in a statement Tuesday. In recent years, the company’s “debt has skyrocketed, its credit rating has been downgraded by S&P three times, and the market has ascribed a higher risk to its dividend than its peers.”The firm said it would continue to make its case for adding directors with “successful and transformative energy experience” who can help generate long-term value, including through a sustainable dividend.The plan Engine No. 1 is proposing to radically reduce investments would endanger future cash flows that are needed to sustain and grow the dividend, and fund future projects and low-carbon initiatives, Woods and Frazier said. They noted that 40% of Exxon’s operating cash flow in 2025 will be generated by new projects, and Engine No. 1 has not said where that cash flow would be derived otherwise under its plan.Exxon’s “board is overseeing a strategy that we believe will deliver the most value from our industry leading portfolio of resources, while ensuring we play an important role in reducing our emissions, mitigating the risks of climate change and participating in the energy transition,” they said.(Updates with Engine No. 1 comment starting in paragraph six)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fender's hybrid Acoustasonic guitar is more than an experiment

    The hybrid acoustic-electric guitar line from Fender grows to become more than an experiment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells computer software, electronics, cloud systems, computing devices and various other products. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. Their corporate headquarters are located at One Microsoft Way in Redmond, Washington. Lately, Microsoft has been more focused on cloud computing which has helped the company grow over the past few years. Microsoft is the third most valuable company in the world. Microsoft's most popular hardware products include the Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft surface computers. In 2019, Microsoft became the third U.S. public company to be valued at over $1 trillion. Microsoft is most well known for its Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer browsers. The Windows operating system has been dominating the computer landscape for decades. The company offered its first initial public offering (IPO), in 1986. When Microsoft launched its initial public offering the opening stock price was $21 and the price closed at $27.75. If you'd invested $1,000 in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) on March 16, 2011, today the investment would be worth $11,504.83 with an annual rate of return of 27.62%. You would have made a total profit of $10,504.83 from that investment. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock In 2020 Microsoft managed to earn a total net income of $44.3 billion and increased its market share by over 10%. Back in February Microsoft announced three new industry-specific cloud offerings. These cloud offerings included Dynamics enterprise software, Azure infrastructure and Office 365 productivity software. Microsoft also recently received a lot of attention after purchasing the video game company ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion dollars. Microsoft's cloud services segment has been highly successful over the past few years. Microsoft Azure Fiscal Revenue has grown by over 50% and it continues to rise. So far in 2021 Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue have grown by 10%. Microsoft has become the largest tech company in the world and their stock has proved to be an excellent long-term investment for many shareholders. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs:© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Signal's encrypted messaging app stops working in China

    One of the last Western social media apps available in China, Signal, has now gone dark in the nation.

  • Amazon's union-busting drives exposed in NYT report

    Amazon's labor practices come under heavy scrutiny in the run-up to Alabama's crucial union vote.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • Home builder confidence dips to lowest level since August as concerns grow about rising material costs and higher interest rates

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.