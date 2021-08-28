U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,873.07
    -145.68 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

Google has been accused of playing favorites in its treatment of Android app developers. The Verge reports a newly unsealed consumer lawsuit against Google alleges the company offered to take a "significantly reduced" cut of Netflix's Play Store revenue in order to quell the streaming giant's "displeasure." Netflix, Spotify and Tinder all supposedly tried to get around the requirement to use Play Store's in-house billing system, and deals like this were meant to keep Netflix using Google's payment platform.

The same filing also includes a claim that Google's normal revenue share is arbitrary. Where the company typically asks for a 30 percent cut of Play Store purchases, it apparently determined that it could break even with just six percent. Internal communications suggest Google chose the 30 percent share for no reason "other than copying Apple," according to the lawsuit.

We've asked Google for comment. In a statement to The Verge, a spokeswoman maintained that developers were bound to the same policies as "all other developers," and that there were efforts to back app makers with "enhanced resources and investments." These initiatives were evidence of "healthy competition" in operating systems and app stores, Google said.

If the allegations are true, though, that wouldn't be the case — Google would have given Netflix a sweetheart deal not available to other Play Store developers. The company wouldn't be alone, either. Internal emails also suggest Apple offered Netflix perks it didn't provide to others using the App Store.

Whatever the case, Google might not have much choice but to alter its practices. Apple recently softened the App Store's rules as part of a proposed settlement, going so far as to let developers pitch customers on alternative payment systems — something Google still forbids, as the attorneys behind the unsealed lawsuit point out. Between these latest revelations and other lawsuits, such as those from Epic and state attorneys general, Google faces strong pressure to follow Apple and otherwise make concessions to avoid more serious legal repercussions.

Recommended Stories

  • Soon you can experience a spacewalk through virtual reality

    Felix & Paul Studio filmed 3D, 360-degree spacewalk scenes outside the International Space Station.

  • Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

    #AppleToo says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.”

  • Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

    A group of hackers in Belarus infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime.

  • Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

    Smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent in Q2 thanks to more demand for health tracking — and it wasn't just Apple and Samsung enjoying success.

  • J&J Injury Claimants Fail to Prevent Potential Talc Bankruptcy

    A Delaware judge declined to prohibit Johnson & Johnson from separating talc-related liabilities from the rest of its business, ruling against personal-injury lawyers.

  • Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs

    Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU.

  • Apple changes key App Store rules in response to class action lawsuit from developers

    Apple has agreed to change several rules that govern its App Store as part of a settlement with developers who filed a class action lawsuit against the company.

  • ‘Biden’s worst nightmare’: how Afghanistan shook a president

    A rapid Taliban takeover, a chaotic evacuation and a deadly terror attack have shaken confidence in the commander-in-chief and US leadership Joe Biden bows his head in a moment of silence as he speaks about the situation in Kabul from the East Room of the White House. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Joe Biden bowed his head at the lectern, as if the weight of the world were on his shoulders. In his breast pocket was a card that keeps a tally of American service members who have died in Afg

  • A $600 e-ink typewriter got me one step closer to writing a novel

    I spent the last month using the Astrohaus Freewrite, an e-ink typewriter that syncs your work to the cloud. It's an expensive piece of hardware, but it's also really fun to use if you're trying to cultivate a writing habit.

  • GoPro's next Hero action camera might offer a leap in image quality

    A leak hints the GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera will pack improved video quality and a better sensor.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.

  • T-Mobile CEO apologizes for data breach, announces security partnership with Mandiant

    T-Mobile says it’s “truly sorry” about the data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 54 million customers.

  • Apple will repair your faulty iPhone 12 earpiece for free

    Apple has launched a repair program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models with faulty earpieces that won't emit sound during calls.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s top court says 996 overtime culture is illegal

    "There's nothing wrong in pursuing hard work, but that shouldn't become a shield for companies to avoid their legal responsibilities."

  • Cummins Demonstrates Its Electrified Power Technology

    Cummins Inc. is gearing up for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration, in less than three weeks.

  • Tencent: Be Patient, Time Will Tell

    By Bruce Liu We are more optimistic about Tencent's Q2 results than the market. The bears may focus on the slowing growth, the tepid ads business outlook due to online education crackdown, and regulatory headwinds to the gaming business. We reckon most of these negativities have been priced in and weigh more on the sentiment than the fundamentals. First, although the regulatory headwinds are likely to persist, the real impact might be limited. 1) Teenage players only contribute a fraction of gam

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."