U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,358.13
    +14.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,681.79
    +104.42 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,665.06
    +1.42 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.85
    -21.66 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    -1.24 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0490 (-3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,482.92
    +581.20 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.50
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

36 states launch antitrust suit against Google over the Play Store

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google has yet another antitrust lawsuit on its hands. Politico reports 36 states and Washington DC have banded together to sue the company over its handling of the Play Store. They say Google's control over the marketplace violates US antitrust law.  

This latest action is the fourth antitrust lawsuit launched against Google following three similar claims in 2020. In December, a group of 38 states and territories led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed antitrust charges against the company over its search business. The tech giant is also the subject of a Department of Justice probe

The timing of Wednesday's suit follows after Google recently lowered its Play Store commission fee to 15 percent on the first $1 million developers earn on the marketplace every year. When Google announced the change back in March, it claimed it would reduce the fees it takes from 99 percent of Android developers by 50 percent.

We've reached out to Google for comment, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.       

Developing...

Recommended Stories

  • Subway revamps menu, boosts ad spend to win back customers

    Subway is overhauling its menu and pouring money into marketing as the world's biggest restaurant chain by number of stores aims to win back customers with its new sandwiches. The chain has floundered since co-founder Fred DeLuca died in 2015, the same year its popular spokesman Jared Fogle pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, and as it faces stiff competition from Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. The revamped U.S. menu starting Tuesday includes Cali Fresh Turkey and All American Club sandwiches, a slew of new ingredients and two types of bread, and would address a yearslong lack of innovation, said Chief Executive Officer John Chidsey, who joined Subway in 2019.

  • Iceland’s four-day work week trial was a triumph for all

    Iceland's four-year experiment with a shorter workweek was declared a huge success in a new report.

  • How Trump worsened the semiconductor shortage

    Trump's trade war with China reduced the supply of chips American producers now desperately need.

  • API data show U.S. crude inventories down nearly 8 million barrels: sources

    The American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday said U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 7.98 million barrels last week, according to sources. Gasoline inventories were seen down by 2.74 million barrels, while distillate supplies rose by 1.09 million barrels. Supplies of crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures were up 152,000 barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data on Thursday morning. Analysts surv

  • Didi debacle riles lawmakers who seek to block U.S. investors from trading Chinese stocks

    Chinese regulators decided last Friday to block new users from downloading the country's most popular ride-hailing app, Didi, just weeks after the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, sending the company's shares down as much as 25% and triggering a broad reevaluation of the risks of investing in Chinese stocks.

  • Retirement for 45-Year-Olds May Vanish in Saudi Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is considering revamping the kingdom’s pension system to require citizens to work longer and contribute more, another hit to living standards that could undermine public support for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to reshape the oil-reliant economy.The government -- faced with an estimated actuarial gap of 800 billion riyals ($213 billion) at the state-controlled pension fund -- is weighing proposals to increase the retirement age, according to three people

  • OPEC oil stalemate: Here’s why U.A.E. is blocking a deal

    The current agreement on output cuts “heavily penalizes” the United Arab Emirates, forcing it to idle more production capacity than other OPEC+ members, an economist says.

  • U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified imported autos posed national security risks. Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who drafted legislation to require the report's release, said in a statement that "a quick glance confirms what we expected: The justification for these tariffs was so entirely unfounded that even the authors were too embarrassed to let it see the light of day."

  • The fastest-growing remote jobs for US workers without college degrees

    Remote jobs have largely been reserved for wealthy, well-educated workers. The vast majority of remote jobs are still held by college-educated workers, but a growing number of people without degrees are now working remotely. In May, nearly 4% of all US jobs postings were for remote roles that did not require college degrees, up from 0.6% a year ago, according to LinkedIn data provided to Quartz.

  • Alibaba: Asia’s Amazon Continues to Amaze

    Alibaba Group (BABA) is the world’s largest e-commerce company. It is based in China with a growing presence in several other countries. Overall, the company has a similar business model to Amazon, as its core e-commerce business is complemented by cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, logistics, and other innovative tech businesses. The company is growing rapidly thanks to its numerous competitive advantages. Its large consumer and seller networks combine to form a virtuous cycle th

  • JPMorgan wrongly sacked trader for alleged 'spoofing', tribunal finds

    JP Morgan wrongly fired a banker over allegations of illegal trading in a misguided effort to appease the City watchdog, a judge has ruled. The bank has lost an employment tribunal case against Bradley Jones, a former staff member, who it sacked over claims he sought to trick the markets through a practice known "spoofing". Judge Stephen Knight ruled that Mr Jones was unfairly dismissed and added that the bank had wanted to "appease its regulators". Mr Jones argued that JPMorgan only sacked him

  • Tesla and Nio Charging Ahead into Second Half of 2021, Says Analyst

    As electric vehicles (EV) chomp up more market share in the auto industry, two companies lead the charge. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Nio (NIO) are both exclusively EV producers, so they can focus solely on their technology and business models. Both are vertically integrated, which minimizes dependency on global supply chains. Finally, sales at both companies have swelled well over 100% year-over-year. (See Tesla stock chart and Nio stock chart on TipRanks) Reporting on the companies' successes and f

  • Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Google, Twitter

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down Trump’s class action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google.y

  • Does your state tax social security benefits? Here's why that's crucial to your retirement strategy

    Before retiring, learn how your Social Security benefits will be taxed at the federal and state levels and what your net after-tax income will be.

  • 'Diversification is key' to a successful retirement, expert says

    Saving for retirement hinges on an assortment of investments, according to one industry expert.

  • Oil prices end sharply lower as traders await next move in OPEC standoff

    Oil futures end lower Wednesday, under pressure after a news report indicates the United Arab Emirates is eager to grow market share as a standoff continues between it and fellow OPEC members over a proposed output rise.

  • JPMorgan Bosses Predict Banks’ Long Trading Slump Gone for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- Before 2020 unleashed a windfall for Wall Street traders, life in the business kept getting harder as revenue weakened. Now, as the pandemic’s flurry of activity fades, the question is whether the decade-long slide will continue.The answer is no, according to Daniel Pinto, who oversees JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s massive Wall Street operations.The industry’s collective revenue from trading -- its “wallet” -- probably reached its nadir before Covid-19, he said in an interview. And from

  • Pentagon to rebid Jedi cloud contract

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Pentagon is to rebid Jedi cloud contract

  • Bitcoin Miner Profitability Could Double After Record Drop in Network Difficulty

    Mining economics have improved significantly, according to one analyst.

  • From Amazon to Starbucks, What Companies Paid Workers in the Pandemic

    A Wall Street Journal analysis of annual disclosures reveals how pay at the biggest U.S. companies changed—or didn’t change—during a year in which the pandemic disrupted millions of jobs and most businesses.