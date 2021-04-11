U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1901
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6760
    +0.4120 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,785.94
    +176.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.06 (+0.20%)
     

Google allegedly gave its ad system an advantage with a special project

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Texas thinks it might have an edge in its antitrust lawsuit against Google. MLex and the Wall Street Journal have found unredacted court documents showing that Google ran a program, Project Bernanke, that allegedly gave its ad purchasing system an edge over rivals. The internet giant used data from publishers' ad servers to steer advertisers toward the price they'd have to pay for ad placements, but didn't tell this to the publishers selling those ads. This amounted to insider trading, Texas claimed, as it could use exclusive info to undercut competing ad-buying systems and pay publishers less.

An internal presentation from 2013 showed that Project Bernanke stood to make $230 million that year. Texas saw this as evidence Google was capitalizing on its advantage.

Google acknowledged the existence of Bernanke in the court documents, but said it hadn't done anything wrong. The info was "comparable" to what you'd find with other ad buying tools, according to the company. A spokesperson told the WSJ that Texas' complaint "misrepresents" large parts of its ad business, and that it intended to challenge the state in court. It pointed to a UK regulator's determination that there was no advantage.

Whichever interpretation is correct, the court filing shows how Texas intends to pursue its antitrust case — it's convinced Google was making behind-the-scenes arrangements, such as a reported "sweetheart deal" with Facebook, to give itself an unfair edge over the competition. The state could have a strong case if the court agrees with the basic premise, but it would be in serious trouble if there's a difference of opinion.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's first budget proposal would fight chip shortages with US factories

    The Biden White House's first budget proposal includes funding for domestic manufacturing to tackle chip shortages.

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • One-chance assassination missions arrive in 'Hitman 3'

    'Hitman 3' now has one of the series' best-known features: just-one-chance Elusive Target missions.

  • Broadcasters Turn to Documentary Series and Factual Shows to Inform, Inspire and Entertain

    The pandemic has hit the supply of new shows in the factual and documentary space, as it has in the scripted arena, attendees of the virtual edition of TV conference MipTV heard Friday. During his presentation on trends in unscripted content, David Ciaramella, communications manager at research firm K7 Media, said: “There have been few […]

  • Leak hints Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will use a 'traditional' design

    A reported Galaxy S21 FE leak hints Samsung's next value-for-money phone will sport a familiar but more conventional design.

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • Most Asia-Pacific Stock Markets Finish Lower as China PPI Rises More than Expected

    China’s factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, as growth continued to gather momentum.

  • DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test-Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion, gaining the maker of Covid-19 testing kits and a greater foothold in the U.S. market.DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement Sunday. That’s about 12% more than Luminex’s closing share price on April 9.Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies. In late March, it applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for Covid-19 and the flu.“Luminex perfectly fits with our strategy to grow our positioning in the molecular diagnostics space,” DiaSorin Chief Executive Officer Carlo Rosa said in the statement. The purchase also gives it a bigger presence in North America, which accounted for about 37% of its sales in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Like many companies in the lab-testing space, the pandemic has been a boon for Luminex’s business. The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to shareholder approval.On Sunday, DiaSorin signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca and UniCredit.Morgan Stanley advised DiaSorin, while Perella Weinberg worked for Luminex and Mediobanca provided a fairness opinion to DiaSorin’s board.(Adds CEO comment in fourth paragraph, more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Real Estate Data Firm CoreLogic to Sell $4 Billion Buyout Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Real estate data firm CoreLogic Inc. is set to sell the largest acquisition-related loan in over a year as borrowers continue to take advantage of insatiable demand from yield-starved investors.CoreLogic, known in the real estate industry for its home-price indexes, plans to sell a $4 billion offering to help finance its buyout by Stone Point Capital and Insight Capital. It’s the largest acquisition-related loan since Zayo Group Holdings Inc. issued a $4.75 billion deal in February 2020. CoreLogic’s loan commitment deadline is among about a dozen due next week while two lender meetings are on deck.Acquisition financing is booming and expected to gather steam as the economic outlook brightens. Apollo Global Management sold $4.1 billion in bonds and loans to help finance its acquisition of arts and crafts retailer Michaels Cos. this week.SCIH Salt Holdings Inc. will be marketing $1.8 billion in senior secured junk bonds to help finance its Morton Salt acquisition and to complete others. Nineteen junk-rated companies have raked in nearly $15 billion just this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Barclays predicts total junk bond and leveraged loan supply will reachabout $860 billion this year -- far exceeding the 2013 record of roughly $700 billion -- as firms look to refinance obligations in the face of rising Treasury yields that could push borrowing costs higher in the months ahead.Bank EarningsBlue-chip companies may price as much as $25 billion of new bonds next week, according to an informal survey of underwriters. One company elected to stand down Thursday and is expected to wait until next week before reemerging.The biggest Wall Street banks will kick off quarterly earnings, which can be a harbinger for investment-grade issuance. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co. report on Wednesday, while Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. on Thursday. Morgan Stanley will announce results on Friday.While U.S. banks’ balance sheets remain flush with deposits, loan growth is likely to remain soft in first half of 2021, according to CreditSights analysts Jesse Rosenthal and Peter Simon. They expect banks to be asked for details on the Archegos Capital Management fund blowup and risk management for the prime brokerage business generally.The implosion of Bill Hwang’s hedge fund highlighted how strong most of the financial companies’ balance sheets are, according to Anders Persson, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Nuveen.Non-bank borrowers free to sell bonds after reporting earnings next week include PepsiCo Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and Alcoa Corp.In the distressed debt world, a number of expiration and forbearance deadlines are set for the week, starting with Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC, which faces an early tender deadline for its proposed debt exchange on Monday. Two days later, Washington Prime Group Inc.’s forbearance expires after the mall operator missed payments on its notes.GTT Communications Inc.’s forbearance deadline with lenders, which has been pushed off for weeks, is currently set to expire on Thursday. Transocean Inc. has a coupon payment on its 2031 unsecured notes due that same day. KKR & Co.’s Envision Healthcare Corp. also has a coupon due for its notes due 2026.Event NotePlease click here to register for the first ever Bloomberg News private credit event where we’ll be tackling what’s next for the $890 billion asset class post-pandemic with guests from Ares Management, Neuberger Berman, Tikehau Capital and CDPQ at 11 am ET on April 13.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) is not going to lower its dividend no matter what it costs the company. That point came out loud and clear from the company’s latest earnings conference call. This means that XOM stock will continue to have a “strong” dividend yield of about 6.15%. It’s worth at least 32% more, or $74.63 per share, based on its historical dividend yield. Source: Harry Green / Shutterstock.com For the past two years (8 quarters) Exxon has paid 87 cents per share in quarterly dividends. That works out to $3.48 per share each year. Exxon clearly intends to maintain that dividend. Therefore, at today’s price (April 9) of $55.87, the dividend yield is very healthy at 6.2%. Target Price Based on Historicals Moreover, based on the company’s historical dividend yield, this is much higher than its average. For example, Morningstar reports that over the past 5 years, its trailing 5-year dividend yield has been 4.96% (almost 5%).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips We can use this to estimate the normalized target value for XOM stock. For example, if we divide the dividend per share of $3.48 by the average yield of 4.96%, the result is a target price of $70.16 per share. This represents a potential gain of $14.29 or about 26% more based on today’s price of $55.87. 7 Infrastructure Stocks Excited For The $2 Trillion Biden Plan We can do the same thing with the company’s earnings-per-share (EPS). Applying Morningstar’s 5-year avg. price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.62 times (over the last 5 years) to Exxon’s EPS for this year ($2.87) produces a target price of $73.53. That is over 30% above today’s price. Similarly using the Morningstar forward P/E average of 21.75 times Exxon’s $3.88 EPS for 2022 produces a target price of $84.39. Now we have three different price targets based on dividend yield and price-to-earnings. To round things out we can also derive a price based on its historical price-to-sales. Morningstar says this is 1.25 times over the last five years. Analysts predict sales of $245.5 billion for 2021, so the price target works out to $306.875 billion. This is 29.7% above Exxon’s existing market cap of $236.5 billion. In other words, XOM stock is worth nearly 30% more or $72.46 per share. That means that, on average, XOM stock is worth about 34% higher, or $75.14 per share. These ratios are based on earnings and sales estimates provided by Seeking Alpha on their Earnings tab for Exxon Mobil stock. The estimates can vary depending on which aggregation service is used. But this gives you an idea that XOM stock is undervalued based on its historical metrics. One thing to note is that although the $3.48 dividend exceeds the forecast earnings of $2.87 this year (2021). But next year analysts predict EPS of $3.88 per share, which will cover the dividend, assuming oil and gas prices stay high. Moreover, management said on the fourth-quarter 2020 conference call that cash flow from operations should cover the dividend payments this year. This coincides with their intention to maintain a “strong” dividend, mentioned 10 times on the conference call. What To Do With XOM Stock Most analysts have higher price targets for Exxon stock, but not by much. For example, TipRanks.com says that 18 analysts have an average price target of just $60.68. Similarly, Yahoo! Finance says that 25 analysts believe on average XOM stock is worth $61.18. However, Marketbeat.com reports that 24 analysts have a lower target of $52.73, whereas Seeking Alpha says that 27 analysts have an average target of $61.36. Click to EnlargeSource: Mark R. Hake, CFA You can see in the table on the right that the median analyst price target is $60.63, or 7.1% above today’s price. So, on the one hand, this is much lower than my price target using historical metrics. But on the other hand, keep in mind that my price target could take several years to achieve, whereas most analysts are just looking out one year. For example, if my 34% higher price target takes two years, the average annual return will be just 16% each year on a compounded basis. Moreover, the dividend yield is 6.15%. Therefore the total return, even if the analysts’ target price pans out will be 13.25% (i.e., 7.1% price gain plus 6.15% dividend yield). My target price produces an expected return of 21.95% (i.e., 14.8% gain plus 6.15% yield). Any way that you look at it, XOM stock looks like a good bargain here, assuming oil stays high and the stock returns to its normal historical value metrics. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not hold a long or short position in any of the securities in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and saving big

    Millions of Americans now qualify for policies at less than $50 a month: federal data

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • Stimulus check update: When will ‘plus-up’ payments arrive? Answers to your COVID relief questions

    Americans have tons of questions about their stimulus checks and 2020 taxes. Here’s what you need to know about 2021 COVID-relief payments and more.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Consumer Brands Are Getting Squeezed by China Tensions. Here Are 14 to Watch.

    A handful of retailers and apparel makers have encountered a backlash in China in recent weeks, and more could soon be in the same boat.