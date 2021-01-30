U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,714.24
    -73.14 (-1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,982.62
    -620.74 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.69
    -266.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.64
    -32.97 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.14
    -0.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    +1.14 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0930
    +0.0360 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7070
    +0.4670 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,278.49
    -577.42 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.99
    +24.35 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,407.46
    -118.69 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -534.03 (-1.89%)
     

Google pulls Element's Android chat app over content it doesn't control

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google is once again coming under fire for its less-than-forgiving approach (real or perceived) to federated Android apps. According to Android Police, Google has pulled Element’s federated chat app from the Play Store for allegedly hosting abusive content. However, Element noted that its app is only a client for the Matrix communication network, not a self-contained service — it fights abuse on its own servers, but can’t control what happens elsewhere.

The app left the store without warning, Element said. The developers have sent a “detailed appeal” to Google but hadn’t heard back as of this writing. Users can download a slightly older version of Element from F-Droid in a pinch, and there are plans to make a new repository that always includes the latest app release.

We’ve asked Google for comment.

While the option of sideloading the app softens the blow, this won’t exactly thrill the community. Multiple governments (including the US, UK, France and Germany) use Element and the Matrix network alongside universities and businesses — losing easy access to the app could be a significant hassle.

The move comes as tech giants have become increasingly sensitive to the content in apps they provide or host. Apple and Google both cracked down on Parler following the US Capitol riot, for instance. If Google pulled Element for content that wasn’t on the app maker’s servers, however, that would be problematic — it would effectively ask the team to screen an entire online platform, not just the section it can moderate.

Latest Stories

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • The biggest losers from the GameStop turmoil? An early list

    There has been nothing like this GameStop  (GME) saga in recent memory. YouOK, so you most likely don’t have money in any hedge funds. Because some of the big investors in hedge funds are those massive public sector pension funds around America that are already swimming in red ink.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • 10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10

    The movement of retail traders against hedge funds has caused several stocks to spike. Many of the top movers have been stocks that have a high percentage of their floated shares short, causing what’s known as a short squeeze. Among the other themes of the high-flying stocks is that many of them started trading under $10 before their run-ups. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) were all stocks that were under $10 and saw huge increases. Related Link: AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch Here are 10 stocks that trade under $10 with large short percentages that could be short squeeze candidates: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a biotechnology company. Currently, 42% of the float is short. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a medical technology company; 34% of its float is traded short. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) develops vaccines for adults, children and newborns; 20% percent of the float is short. Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) sells intimate, swimwear and apparel, and 33% of its float is short. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company; 35% of its float is short. Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with 26% of its float short. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is a generics pharmaceutical company; 25% of its float is short. Dyanvax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a biotechnology company that is seeing 24% of its float traded short. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a semiconductor company that makes products for companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX). The company is seeing 21% of its float traded short. TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company targeting women, and 25% of its float is short. (Photo: Omar Eduardo, Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACsStock Wars: AMC Entertainment Vs. Cinemark© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What's Next For Stock Market Rally — And What Should You Do? GME Stock, Nio In Focus

    After the sharp stock market sell-off, investors need to be more defensive. The GME stock saga isn't over. Tesla rival Nio reports sales soon.

  • How the tale of Reddit, GameStop, Robinhood is really about 5 big trends

    What happened this week with Gamestop, Reddit and Robinhood was shocking, unprecedented and unforeseen. Lost in the flurry though is that the craziness is very much a part of some elephant-in-the-room trends.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Steve Cohen Shuts Down Twitter Account After Receiving Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of investment firm Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, said he closed his Twitter account after his family received personal threats this week.“I’ve really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats,” Cohen said in a statement Saturday.“So I’m going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that.”Point72 was among the hedge funds losing to Reddit traders who banded together to boost the stock of GameStop Corp. The fund declined 10% to 15% so far this month, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this week. The loss came as Point72 injected $750 million into Melvin Capital, which saw its short bets on stocks including GameStop go awry.Cohen extended his fame in the investing world to Twitter stardom after joining the social platform to chat with Mets fans after buying the team in 2020 for about $2.4 billion.As his hedge fund’s bet made him a target by angry Reddit traders, he complained about the “rough crowd” on Twitter in a recent tweet.On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated Twitter exchange with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, who blasted Point72, hedge fund Citadel and brokerage platform Robinhood for their roles in GameStop trades.Cohen tweeted back to Portnoy, saying, “Hey Dave, What’s your beef with me. I’m just trying to make a living just like you. Happy to take this offline.”“I don’t do offline,” Portnoy replied.Cohen wasn’t the only Wall Street name facing personal threats amid the speculative frenzy in GameStop by retail investors. Andrew Left of Citron Research also said he was threatened for his short call on the video game retailer. Citron announced on Friday it will no longer publish short selling research.“I love our team, this community, and our fans, who are the best in baseball,” Cohen said in the statement from the Mets. “Bottom line is that this week’s events in no way affect our resources and drive to put a championship team on the field. #LGM!”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs

    Robinhood added additional restrictions to trades on its platform late Friday. The restrictions include the ability to only buy one share of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), one of the hottest stocks this week and one that has led to a major short squeeze. See also: Robinhood Alternatives Robinhood also placed restrictions on Thursday that halted the buying of certain stocks. The list of stocks that now have limited restrictions has climbed to 50, according to CNBC. Here is a look at the 50 stocks with restrictions on Robinhood and the current limit on the number of shares and options you can purchase. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL): 1 share, 10 options Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): 1 share, standard limits First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG): 1 share, standard limits AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): 1 share, 10 options Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD): 1 share, standard limits BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): 1 share, 10 options Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY): 1 share, 10 options BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): 1 share Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND): 1 share, standard limits Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1 share, standard limits Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) 1 share, standard limits Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS): 1 share, standard limits Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM): 5 shares Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR): 5 shares, 10 options EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO): 5 share General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM): 1 share, standard limits GameStop Corp: 1 share, 5 options Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE): 5 share, standard limits Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS): 1 share, standard limits Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF): 1 share, standard limits Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): 5 share, standard limits Koss Corp (NASDAQ: KOSS): 1 share Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT): 5 share Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): 1 share, standard limits Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD): 5 shares The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY): 1 share Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK): 5 shares, 10 options Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX): 1 share, standard limits Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): 1 share, standard limits Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): 1 share, standard limits RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX): 1 share, standard limits Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY): 5 shares, standard limits Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX): 1 share, standard limits Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS): 1 share Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB): 1 share, standard limits iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): 1 share, standard limits Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): 5 shares, 10 options Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL): 1 share, standard limits Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE): 1 share, standard limits Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK): 1 share, standard limits Tengasco (NYSE: TGC): 5 shares Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX): 1 share Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR): 1 share, 10 options Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG): 55 shares, 10 options Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): 1 share, standard limits Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM): 1 share, standard limits Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM): 5 shares Why It’s Important: The list includes many of the high-flying popular among retail traders. Today’s list puts restrictions on several blue chip stocks for the first time, with stocks like General Motors and Starbucks having purchase limits. SPACs are also among the stocks restricted by Robinhood, including some completed SPAC merger companies, SPACs with pending deals and SPACs searching for targets hit by the restrictions. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV, NAKD, SNDL. Related Link: Robinhood CEO On Trading Halts: 'We Made The Correct Decision' Photo courtesy of Robinhood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBetter Christmas Present: New Video Game Or GameStop Stock?Citron Research No Longer Publishing Short Reports, Switches Focus To Multibaggers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Are So Many Americans Predicting A Housing Market Crash?

    The housing market has been one of the most vibrant corners of the pandemic-era economy, but a new survey finds more than half of Americans believe it will crash either this year or next year. What Happened: The survey by LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) polled 2,051 adults conducted between Dec. 17-20 and found 41% of respondents predicting the housing market bubble will deflate during 2021 and force accelerating home prices to fall. Another 26% of respondents forecasted the same scenario in 2022, while 13% did not see another housing market crash in the near future. LendingTree's Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze cast his lot with the 13% of naysayers. "Though housing heated up late in 2020 and growth is likely to slow in 2021, the idea that it's a bubble that would burst seems unlikely," said Kapfidze. "The mortgage market is healthier than it was prior to the 2008 crisis, and the government is more experienced with interventions that protect the housing market like forbearance and mortgage modifications." The latest housing data is also not detecting any fissures in the market. This week's S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index found sales were going stronger than ever into the autumn. "With existing home sales up over 20% from a year ago, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index clocked a 9.49% surge in November – a new high since February 2014," said CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, adding that "buyer competition reached a new peak nationally in October and November when the ratio climbed to 0.996 – the highest level since 2008, when the data series began." Mat Ishbia, president and CEO at Pontiac, Michigan-headquartered United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC), is also expressing confidence. "I think the main trend is going to be a very, very strong mortgage and housing year across the board," he said. "Rates are very low, the economy is recovering, and will recover. Housing demand is great, millennials are buying, mortgage brokers are growing their business channel, and the education of consumers is happening. I think 2021 is going to be one of the best years in history from a mortgage perspective." Why It's Important: Ishbia's company went public last week and is the first in a growing queue of housing industry companies that are responding to the vitality of the housing market by readying for the initial public offering route. The residential brokerage Compass, the residential mortgage lender and servicer AmeriHome, and Home Point Capital Inc., the parent company of the mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Financial Corp., announced plans earlier this month to pursue IPOs. Several mortgage companies that announced plans for an IPO in late 2020 — including loanDepot, Caliber Home Loans and Finance of America — are in a holding pattern and have yet to proceed. Ishbia's concern with the housing market is not aimed at consumer confidence, but instead is centered on whether mortgage companies are able to handle the continued buyer demand. "Most of the companies that have really struggled are ones that have not invested in technology," he said. "We're in an interesting industry because nobody wants our product that we're selling. "Nobody wants a mortgage, they want the house, right? Or they want the savings. So how do you make it faster and easier? "People really have to go all-in on technology," he continued, because too many times companies in our industry spend a lot of time partnering with this vendor and kind of doing a halfway job of really investing in technology. You've got to be all-in with technology if you're going to make the process faster and easier for consumers. If you're doing that, you're going get a lot more business." And despite the pessimism that many Americans shared with LendingTree, 80% of those polled in the new survey said they still considered the American Dream to be defined by homeownership, with 45% predicting more affordable opportunities will be made available through the policies of the Biden administration. But not everyone is that optimistic: 31% of survey respondents predicted the new administration will bring fewer affordable housing options and 40% said the historically low mortgage rates that encouraged increasing home sales will begin to rise this year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The Fate Of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Remains UnclearWhat Biden's Executive Order Means For Private Prison Stocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What minimum-wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • A Reddit Army Descends on Hedge Funds Chained by Risk Models

    (Bloomberg) -- A hellish week for hedge funds will be remembered for how much damage Reddit traders caused by chasing a handful of the most-shorted names in the $43 trillion U.S. stock market.But just why were the institutional pros forced to downsize their market exposures at the fastest pace since pandemic-spurred March rout?One reason is that their risk models told them to.As a flood of retail money sent stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surging, the trading signals that guide how the smart money invest flashed red.Known as Value at Risk, this crude but widely used metric showed just how vulnerable the equity long-short crowd was to losses based on historic price moves.As day traders battled Wall Street, volatility doubled in 50 companies on the Russell 3000 last week. At the same time, hedge funds’ most-shorted stocks rallied so hard that they outperformed their favorite longs to a degree that’s rarely been seen before.With institutional clients to worry about, the pros duly cut positions across the board -- while retail investors, who are free from such constraints, charged on.“When the risk models go haywire, you degross,” said Benn Dunn, who helps these managers monitor risk as president of Alpha Theory Advisors. “What the hedge funds are holding long, they have to get rid of to get their exposures down -- to get their risk in line.”According to Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage, the drop in hedge funds’ exposure last Wednesday was historic, according to a rule of thumb for a normal distribution of statistical data.At 11 standard deviations away from the mean in data going back to 2010, this deleveraging was the fastest since the onset of the pandemic in March -- when there was the biggest move in a decade.Value at risk, pioneered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1990s, tries to figure out the most a fund can lose in the vast majority of cases: like a maximum $50 million in a day, 95% of the time. While an individual might be free to stomach the risk of a large drawdown, hedge funds serving institutional clients like pensions are generally bound by a game plan that curbs extreme excesses.The challenge last week for the smart money was that reliable trading patterns broke down. Let’s say a stock picker is short GameStop and long Peloton Interactive Inc. On most days, when both move in the same direction, one is a hedge for the other. Yet the former surged while the latter plummeted -- a negative and costly co-movement.“If you’re short one and long something else, and the correlation comes down, that actually sends your risk up,” said Melissa Brown, global head of applied research at Qontigo, which provides tools for analyzing risk.On Wednesday, an exchange-traded fund tracking hedge-fund darlings (GVIP) moved seven standard deviations from the mean relative to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of Russell 3000 stocks with the highest short interest. Based on 250-day data, that lies outside the statistical norm.Of course, that’s based on a normal distribution of data, which famously does not hold, especially in complex modern markets. But it offers a simplified illustration of how the retail crowd caused unprecedented volatility on the institutional cohort.There are multiple interlinked drivers of deleveraging and the dust has yet to settle as the retail crew charges anew into the most-shorted names. Beyond those forced to cut positions as higher volatility pushes up VaR, client redemptions and margin calls may have also exerted pressure.But zoomed-out, the week’s frenzy might yet be another sign of a worrying trend in financial markets: the least statistically likely moves are happening more often, something known as fatter tails.“I’ve seen selling in all kinds of places,” Dunn said on Friday. “You’re seeing things in the market that don’t make sense.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Upcoming Catalyst That Could Move Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto

    Chinese electric vehicle stocks have seen some moderation in momentum in recent sessions. One upcoming catalyst could lift the stocks out of this lackluster phase: the January delivery numbers that are due next week. Finding The Sweet Spot In China's EV Market: China is a hot EV market, both from the perspective of the addressable market opportunity and supply. "China is a greenfield EV market opportunity for many well positioned auto players as we believe overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles from customers across all price points," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Feng estimates EV penetration, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, will increase from 5% in 2020 to 20% in 2025, 53% in 2035 and 80% in 2050. Xu Haidong, the deputy chief engineer of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a summit late last year that China's EV sales might reach 1.8 million units in 2021 — up 40% from a year earlier — thanks to stable economic growth, continuous stimulus policies on vehicle consumption and sales promotions by manufacturers. Yet the supply side is crowded with homegrown startups, international pure-play EV company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers all vying for a piece of cake. Among the players in China, the standouts include Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and WM Motors, backed by both Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Edison Yu said the firms are collectively the "Fab Four" of the China EV market. Nio On Record Streak: Nio, which has a premium positioning in the China EV market, has been reporting record delivery numbers of late. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales in the first two months of 2020, the company acquitted itself credibly through a series of innovative measures and technological enhancements. The company ended 2020 on a high, having delivered a record 43,728 vehicles for the year. It has been churning out record monthly numbers since August 2020. In December, Nio delivered a record 7,007 vehicles, comprising 2,009 ES8s, 2,493 ES6s, and 2,505 of the company's newly launched EC6s. Deliveries are sitting at a not-so-robust pace of 1,598 in January 2020. Given that Nio announced it would make good the reduction in government subsidies for vehicles purchased through Jan. 10 and a limited period zero down payment option, the pace of sales will likely have accelerated further. Nio's battery-as-a-service scheme has already begun to show a positive impact on sales. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume Xpeng Makes The Right Noises: Xpeng, which listed its ADSs on the NYSE in late August, has also joined the party. "XPeng is well positioned to take market share in the mid-tier and lower premium market, delivering a tech-centric 'smart' experience through pushing the limits of its ADAS features and cockpit user interface functionality, especially in voice recognition," Deutsche Bank's Yu said in a note. Xpeng — which sells the G3, an EV SUV and the P7, an all-electric sedan — is expected to launch a new sedan with lidar technology this year. Earlier this week, the company launched a major over-the-air upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China, delivering a new version of XPeng's operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0. In December, Xpeng delivered a record number of 5,700 vehicles, a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase month-over-month. For the year, the company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles, a 112% increase year-over-year. Li Auto's Robust Performance: Li Auto also turned in a stellar December performance, with deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December and 14,464 units for 2020. The monthly performance represented increases of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. Chinese EV Stock Performance: Nio shares ran up to record highs of $66.99 Jan. 11, reacting to the Nio Day event held Jan. 9. Since then, the stock has pulled back. Xpeng, meanwhile, peaked at $74.49 Dec. 24 before pulling back. After moving roughly sideways thereafter, the stock has staged a comeback in recent sessions. Li Auto is witnessing a lean patch after it hit an all-time high of $47.70, also on Dec. 24. The upcoming week's delivery numbers and the imminent fourth-quarter results could be the key to determine which way the stocks are headed. Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBreaking Down Novavax's Coronavirus Vaccine Data: 2 Analyst TakesJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Data: What You Need to Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Robinhood CEO refutes GameStop hedge fund 'conspiracy theory' and reveals what actually happened

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev tells Yahoo Finance what actually drove the decision to suspend GameStop trading.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Has 380% Upside, Analyst Says

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • Top 5 Dogecoin Pumps Through the Ages

    What started off as a parody project is still shocking the crypto world with wild price gains and celebrity endorsements.