Google Pushes Deeper Into Homes With Digital Assistant Updates

(Bloomberg) -- Google unveiled a raft of new partnerships to get its digital assistant into more homes.

Google’s voice-activated assistant will be integrated with new devices including DISH Network Corp.’s Hopper receivers, Sonos Inc. speakers, KitchenAid appliances and Samsung Electronics Co. televisions, the company said Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.

Google, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are battling to distribute their digital assistants as widely as possible in a bid to dominate an emerging new way to interact with computers. Each company is selling its own internet-connected speakers and working with other hardware makers to control everything from doorbells to microwaves.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is trying to position its assistant as the smartest of the bunch, based on its work in artificial intelligence. One example: the company said Tuesday that its assistant can now be used to translate a live conversation between two people speaking different languages.

