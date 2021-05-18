U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    -0.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.30
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4190
    +0.0053 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8720
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,874.44
    -1,194.93 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.81
    -46.33 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Google developers are confident they can build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2029. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the plan during today's I/O stream, and in a blog post, quantum AI lead engineer Erik Lucero further outlined the company's goal to "build a useful, error-corrected quantum computer" within the decade.

Executives also revealed Google's new campus in Santa Barbara, California, which is dedicated to quantum AI. The campus has Google's first quantum data center, hardware research laboratories, and the company's very own quantum processor chip fabrication facilities.

The main benefits of quantum computing come in terms of processing power, scale and accuracy, allowing researchers to run complex computations incredibly quickly. Experts predict quantum computing will help drive breakthroughs in a number of industries, including healthcare, economics, encryption, artificial intelligence, sustainability and energy.

"As we look 10 years into the future, many of the greatest global challenges, from climate change to handling the next pandemic, demand a new kind of computing," Lucero said. "To build better batteries (to lighten the load on the power grid), or to create fertilizer to feed the world without creating 2 percent of global carbon emissions (as nitrogen fixation does today), or to create more targeted medicines (to stop the next pandemic before it starts), we need to understand and design molecules better. That means simulating nature accurately. But you can’t simulate molecules very well using classical computers."

Google isn't alone in the race for quantum computing: IBM is installing its first commercial quantum computer at the Cleveland Clinic this year, as part of a decade-long partnership to drive discoveries in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

  • Google launches the next generation of its custom AI chips

    At its I/O developer conference, Google today announced the next generation of its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chips. This is the fourth generation of these chips, which Google says are twice as fast as the last version. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted, these chips are then combined in pods with 4,096 v4 TPUs.

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Google’s Project Starline is a ‘magic window’ for 3D telepresence

    Google's Project Starline uses a combination of specialized hardware and computer vision technology to create a “magic window” for immersive video chat without a headset.

  • Google's latest AI tool claims to identify common skin conditions

    Google previewed a new AI-powered tool that helps anyone with a smartphone get more information about skin, hair and nail conditions.

  • The first Android 12 public beta is available today, here's what's new

    After three developer previews, the first Android 12 public beta is available to download today.

  • Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

    There’s a simpler way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

  • Material You is a colorful, personalized redesign for Android and more

    Google just started talking about Android 12 at the Google I/O developer event, and Matias Duarte just introduced a new way to personalize its products called Material You (a riff on Material Design, which Duarte introduced for Android back in 2014).

  • Android 12 is getting a digital car key feature

    Last year, Apple announced CarKey, a way to unlock your car with your iPhone. Today, Google is following suit — the company just announced that Android 12 will include digital car key technology that lets you lock, unlock and start your car.

  • Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

    Google previewed LaMDA(“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology.”

  • President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

    The US President delivered remarks with the F-150 Lightning creepin' over his shoulder.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • Fox, 'Rick & Morty' creator plan a blockchain and NFT-enabled animated series

    Dan Harmon's new animated series for Fox, 'Krapopolis' is the first one to be 'curated entirely on the blockchain.'

  • Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

    Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different from other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak.

  • Amazon's plan to reduce warehouse injuries includes guided meditation

    Amazon introduces a wellness program to help reduce the risk of injury at its warehouses.

  • Google Cloud launches Vertex AI, a new managed machine learning platform

    At Google I/O today Google Cloud announced Vertex AI, a new managed machine learning platform that is meant to make it easier for developers to deploy and maintain their AI models. It's a bit of an odd announcement at I/O, which tends to focus on mobile and web developers and doesn't traditionally feature a lot of Google Cloud news, but the fact that Google decided to announce Vertex today goes to show how important it thinks this new service is for a wide range of developers. The launch of Vertex is the result of quite a bit of introspection by the Google Cloud team.

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

    Scribe's AI-enhanced software allows the camera to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard.

  • 'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' makes the original game tolerable

    Mass Effect Legendary Edition has arrived, and I’m so thankful that the original Mass Effect got the heaviest overhaul when it comes to gameplay and graphics. This is the definitive way to play the Mass Effect trilogy, even if the first game is still a struggle.

  • EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

    The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc, whose 27 national systems are struggling to cope in a world where cross-border business, often via the Internet, is commonplace. Under its proposal, certain large companies operating in the EU would have to publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and there would be new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. "It's time to rethink taxation in Europe," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy, said in a statement.

  • Colonial Pipeline’s Computer Network Temporarily Goes Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline, the crucial U.S. pipeline that’s been trying to recover from a debilitating criminal hack, restored a vital communications system that failed and temporarily left customers in the dark about fuel shipments.The computer system that allows oil refiners and other clients to reserve space and monitor the status of fuel traveling through the pipeline was back online after an outage earlier Tuesday, Colonial said in an email.Fuel shipments weren’t interrupted but the company sought to calm any concerns the outage might presage another disaster like the shutdown earlier this month that crippled gasoline and diesel deliveries across the U.S. Southeast.Fuel shortages continue to plague some cities and towns as Colonial works to fully restore the pipeline that supplies almost half the East Coast’s fuel and was halted for the better part of a week. More than 40% of filling stations in North Carolina are still dry, while in Virginia the figure was around 25%, according to retail-fuel tracker GasBuddy. The latest server disruptions stemmed from efforts to harden its systems and “were not related to the ransomware or any type of reinfection,” Colonial said.The communications outage meant fuel distributors found it more difficult to funnel shipments to supply-choked locations, said Andy Milton, senior vice president of supply at Mansfield Energy Corp., a closely held firm that handles more than 3 billion gallons of fuel a year.“Without that system, it’s very difficult to divert barrels manually,” Milton said. “Let’s say Charlotte becomes very tight and maybe we can divert barrels from Greensboro to Charlotte to help fill up in the market... If it’s not done quickly, those barrels may go right on past Charlotte and continue on towards Greensboro.”Gasoline futures traded in New York jumped as much as 1% after Bloomberg News reported Colonial’s communication glitch. Those gains later faded as it became clear there’s been no impact on deliveries.Deja VuFor some Colonial customers, Tuesday’s interruptions were uncannily similar to the early hours of what turned into the worst-ever cyberattack for a North American motor-fuel pipeline. On May 7, shippers began receiving notices of Colonial outages and within hours the company announced a total shutdown to combat the hack.The company paid almost $5 million in ransom to hackers but managed to keep it under wraps for five days. In the meantime, gas stations from Tennessee to Florida ran out of gasoline and diesel, stranding motorists and sending retail prices skyward. Major airlines took extraordinary steps like flying fuel cargoes to other cities to forestall shortages at airports.Colonial Hacker Group’s Dark Web SiteWeb SiteWeb SiteWeb Site No Longer Accessible The Colonial system, which transports roughly 2.5 million barrels of fuel daily from the Gulf Coast to the eastern seaboard, resumed service on May 12. The restoration of gasoline and diesel supplies has been hindered by a dearth of trucks and drivers to haul deliveries from distribution hubs to retail outlets.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.