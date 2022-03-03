U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,919.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,240.50
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.90
    +5.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.56
    +3.96 (+3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6870
    +0.1670 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,554.61
    -327.48 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.01
    -19.53 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Google reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
The facade of a Google office is seen in New York City
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOOGL

PARIS (Reuters) - A trade association including close to 300 French newspapers and Google have reached a new agreement regarding the issue of content publishing rights, both parties said on Thursday.

The deal meant that negotiations, which started in September on what to pay papers for using their content in Google search results, were successful, said a joint statement.

Google and the French publishers' lobby in January said they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe, paving the way for individual licensing agreements.

The latest agreement "sets out the principles under which Google will negotiate individual license agreements and terms of remuneration with Alliance members", the statement said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • French company Thales' annual core profits rise 32%

    Thales posted a 32% rise in operating income and record cashflow, as Europe's largest defence electronics company swung back into the black in its aerospace business and saw higher margins in digital security. New orders of 19.9 billion euros outstripped sales and Thales said it expected this to happen again in 2022. Targets for this year also include a further rise in sales to 16.6-17.2 billion euros and a higher operating margin of 10.8-11.1% compared with 10.2% in 2021.

  • Almost all climate-related corporate disclosures are inadequate, CDP says

    Just 1% of companies who submit climate change-related data to nonprofit environmental disclosure platform CDP provide investors with the information they need to assess whether they have a credible plan for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The new data, provided to Reuters, underscores the wide gap between companies announcing ambitious plans to help tackle climate change, and their limited follow-up with a detailed plan that is needed for them to have any chance of meeting their targets. CDP has emerged as the world's biggest repository of environmental data submitted on a voluntary basis by companies, which are under pressure from their shareholders to disclose how they plan to navigate the transition to a lower-carbon future.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Lawsuit claiming Kellogg's Strawberry Pop-Tarts have too few strawberries is dismissed

    Kellogg Co has won the dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit claiming its Strawberry Pop-Tarts do not contain enough strawberries. U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen in Chicago said no reasonable consumer could believe from Kellogg's packaging that the breakfast staple contained only strawberries, or more strawberries than other ingredients such as pears and apples. "The word 'Strawberry,' combined with a picture of half of a strawberry and a Pop-Tart oozing red filling, does not guarantee that there will be a certain amount of strawberries in the product's filling," Aspen wrote in his decision on Tuesday.

  • Purdue Pharma mediator indicates Sackler opioid deal in final stage

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A mediator in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy case on Wednesday indicated an agreement was being drafted between the company's owners and U.S. states pressing for more money to resolve allegations that the OxyContin maker fueled the opioid epidemic. Members of the wealthy Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, have been trying to reach an agreement with eight states and the District of Columbia, after they had blocked a previous settlement that included a $4.3 billion cash payment. The Sacklers had proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion in mediation, and most of the states had agreed to settle on those terms, according to a report filed in February by mediator Shelley Chapman.

  • BlockFi Suffers Lawsuit From Users After the $100M Penalty From SEC

    The suit headed by user John Mangano also intends to sue BlockFi in a sub-class in California for breaking the securities law.

  • Florida Judge Denies Kleiman Estate’s Request for New Trial Against Craig Wright

    Lawyers for Ira Kleiman asked for a do-over in January, claiming Wright’s attorneys violated a court order to keep quiet about Kleiman’s fraught relationship with his brother, Dave.

  • Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court

    Attorneys for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys, an issue that has played a role throughout his case over the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. When a capital defendant who has been ruled competent to stand trial and his attorneys “disagree on whether to present mitigating evidence depicting him as mentally ill, who gets the final say?” Roof's appellate team wrote in their petition, filed late last month with the high court. Roof's self-representation and desire to block any evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill — even if it could have helped him avoid the death penalty — has been a constant part of his case.

  • Judge defends move to toss Palin's libel case against NYT

    The judge presiding over Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn't realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he was unfamiliar with the term “push notifications” and did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans. The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper's 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

  • Appeal denied, court says Don Nance can’t run for mayor of West Monroe

    The Second Circuit Court dismissed Nance's appeal of Judge Alvin Sharp's ruling disqualifying him to run for Mayor of West Monroe.

  • Alex Murdaugh update: Attorneys file federal lawsuit to stop release of jailhouse phone calls

    Attorneys seek to stop future recordings from being publicized – at least until after the pre-trial defendant has had his time in court.

  • Dick Tench lawsuit settlement

    Dick Tench lawsuit settlement

  • EpiPen Makers Agree to Pay $264 Million Settlement in Lawsuit Over Their Price Hikes

    Viatris Inc., formerly called Mylan, settled a class action lawsuit alleging that they were in a scheme to monopolize the market for the life-saving medication

  • Cartier Accuses Tiffany & Co. of Stealing Trade Secrets in a New Lawsuit

    The French jeweler alleges that a former employee provided its rival with confidential information.

  • AstraZeneca, Swiss firm Neurimmune ink $760 million deal for antibody drug

    AstraZeneca's rare diseases unit Alexion and Neurimmune - the firm behind the discovery of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab - will work on evaluating a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. Under the agreement, Alexion would pay Neurimmune an upfront payment of $30 million and it would be eligible for payments of up to $730 million upon completion of some targets, plus royalties on sales, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

  • Woman alleges she, her son were bitten by bed bugs while staying at an Ocean Boulevard hotel

    It is the second bed bugs lawsuit filed against the same Myrtle Beach hotel in recent months, Horry County court records show.

  • UPDATE: Timothy Hutton sues after being cut from Leverage: Redemption series

    Timothy Hutton is suing the producers of the IMDb TV series Leverage: Redemption. According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor alleges that his contract was breached when he was dropped from the show after a sexual assault allegation was levied against him in a report.

  • "Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev Sued by Real Diamond Family

    Shimon Hayut, aka Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix's true-crime documentary "The Tinder Swindler," is facing a lawsuit, People reports. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and his family are suing Hayut for millions after he allegedly impersonated them and used their last name to enrich himself.

  • Gloria Satterfield estate dismisses lawsuit against Bank of America

    Attorneys for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, the late housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, have dismissed their suit against Bank of America.