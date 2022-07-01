U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.00
    -12.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,680.00
    -101.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,491.25
    -38.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.00
    -8.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.26
    +1.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -14.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    -0.62 (-3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.93
    +0.77 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4980
    -0.2300 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.58
    +318.49 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.23
    -10.24 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.16
    +4.88 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Google will reimburse developers $90 million to settle a lawsuit over Play Store earnings

Ivan Mehta
·3 min read

Google said Thursday it will pay $90 million to settle a lawsuit with US developers that accused Google of abusing its power of app distribution and charging an unfair fee of 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases made through the Play Store.

The company noted that US developers who made less than $2 million each year between 2016 and 2021 through Google Play Store earnings will be eligible for compensation.

"A vast majority of US developers who earned revenue through Google Play will be eligible to receive money from this fund if they choose. If the Court approves the settlement, developers that qualify will be notified and allowed to receive a distribution from the fund," the search giant noted in a blog post.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, the legal firm that represented the plaintiffs, said that developers were entitled to a minimum compensation of $250 — with some settlements going above $200,000. The firm noted that more than 48,000 US developers are eligible for payment by Google.

The plaintiffs originally filed the case against Google in 2020 in California alleging that the company gained a monopoly in the Android app distribution space " through a series of anticompetitive contracts, strategic abuses of its dominance in other Android software applications, deficits in consumer knowledge and information, and the cultivation and exploitation of device users’ fear of malware." The case document also harped upon the fact that Google had a default 30% Play Store tax for developers on the sale of apps or in-app purchases.

To handle the criticism on the 30% Play Store tax, in 2021, Google slashed its cut to 15% on the first $1 million earned by a developer each year. Later, it reduced Play Store fees to 15% for subscription-based apps and as low as 10% for media apps in select categories like e-books or music distribution. According to an estimate by Damages expert, Dr. Michael Williams, this fee reduction could save developers more than $109 million in service fees until 2025.

The Mountain View-based company said that apart from the $90 million payment fund, it is revising its Developer Distribution Agreement document to make it clear that developers can contact users through out-of-app means like promotional emails —similar to a change Apple made last year — if they have obtained that information in the app. The firm said it'll introduce a new section in the Play Store named "Indie Apps Corner" to highlight apps made by small startups and independent developers, too. What's more, the firm will publish annual Google Play transparency reports with details like app removals and account terminations.

Currently, Google and Apple force developers to use their own payment systems for in-app purchases on apps distributed through their own app stores. However, that might change due to many lawsuits and legislation against these companies in different geographies. Last year, Google agreed to let developers in South Korea use third-party payment options — after the country passed a new law over digital payment systems while reducing its service fees by 4%.

Over the last few months, Google has made different agreements with Spotify and Match Group over using alternative payment systems for their apps. When announcing a deal with the former, the search giant said that "we will be exploring user choice billing in other select countries."

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda Wi

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • Exclusive-Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc has cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, as he warned them to brace for a deep economic downturn. "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," Zuckerberg told workers in a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters. Meta has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Zuckerberg said.

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • Unity Software Becomes Latest Tech Company to Announce Layoffs

    Unity Software has laid off about 4% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to announce job cuts amid growing concerns about the state of the economy. Another videogaming company, Niantic Inc., said this week that it had laid off about 8% of its workforce and stopped production on some projects. On Wednesday, Substack Inc., a startup that lets writers publish and monetize their own newsletters, laid off 13 of its 94 employees.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Wednesday launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the U.S., priced at $3.99 a month, and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap, which had teased the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said it would be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at launch. Last month, Snap said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending, sending its shares down over 40% in a single day.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • TikTok Faces a New Major Threat

    TikTok, the wildly popular short-form social media platform owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has made its name with a seemingly endless list of challenges, a kind of call to some sort of action. Recent examples include the Shoot in the Sky Challenge, the Learn Something New Challenge, and the Sound Like a Beat Challenge. In March, Massachusetts Attorney General Laura Healey announced a nationwide investigation into whether TikTok "is designing, operating, and promoting its social media platform to children, teens, and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms."

  • Oil Posts First Monthly Drop This Year as OPEC+ Hikes Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil marked its first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output it halted during the pandemic and signs emerged that the US economy was on weaker footing than expected.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Age

  • China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation

    Chinese tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com are joining yet another self-disciplinary initiative on eliminating speculation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), also known as “digital collectibles.” See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts The companies pledged to resist secondary trading and ensure real-name identification in a […]

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.